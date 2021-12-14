Actualité Bons plans
Accueil Bon Plan Actualités
godeal24 christmas noel

Fêtes de Noël : un produit acheté, un offert, ou comment obtenir une licence Windows 10 ou 11 gratuitement

par

Godeal24 fête Noël de la plus belle des manières avec une opération un produit acheté, un produit offert ! De quoi s'offrir gratuitement une licence Windows 10 ou 11 pour tout achat d'une licence Office.

Publication sponsorisée par GoDeal24

Le revendeur GoDeal24 propose durant ce mois de décembre une opération spéciale fêtes de Noël permettant d'obtenir gratuitement une licence Windows 10 ou Windows 11 pour tout achat d'une licence Office 2019 Pro ou 2021 Pro, elles-mêmes déjà en très fortes promotions. Un combo gagnant à ne pas rater!

godeal24 christmas noel

Commençons par les offres permettant d'obtenir une licence Windows gratuite :

Poursuivons avec des offres concernant le système d'exploitation Windows et une réduction de 50 % avec le code GOLE50 :

Obtenez 62 % de réduction en utilisant le code GOLE63 sur de nombreux produits Microsoft :

Terminons enfin avec divers logiciels pour améliorer votre productivité :

Et pour rappel, vous trouverez ci-dessous les liens officiels chez Microsoft pour télécharger immédiatement Windows 10 / 11 ou encore Office 2016 / 2019 :

Commenter
Mots-clés
licence windows licence office

Commenter 0 commentaire

Soyez le premier à commenter ce contenu !

Commenter Lire les commentaires