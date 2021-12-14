Fêtes de Noël : un produit acheté, un offert, ou comment obtenir une licence Windows 10 ou 11 gratuitement

Fêtes de Noël : un produit acheté, un offert, ou comment obtenir une licence Windows 10 ou 11 gratuitementpar La rédaction
Godeal24 fête Noël de la plus belle des manières avec une opération un produit acheté, un produit offert ! De quoi s'offrir gratuitement une licence Windows 10 ou 11 pour tout achat d'une licence Office.
Publication sponsorisée par GoDeal24
Le revendeur GoDeal24 propose durant ce mois de décembre une opération spéciale fêtes de Noël permettant d'obtenir gratuitement une licence Windows 10 ou Windows 11 pour tout achat d'une licence Office 2019 Pro ou 2021 Pro, elles-mêmes déjà en très fortes promotions. Un combo gagnant à ne pas rater!
Commençons par les offres permettant d'obtenir une licence Windows gratuite :
- Microsoft Office 2016 Professionnel (+ licence gratuite Windows 10 Pro) à 20,25 € ;
- Microsoft Office 2019 Professionnel (+ licence gratuite Windows 10 Pro) à 26,25 € ;
- Microsoft Office 2021 Professionnel (+ licence gratuite Windows 10 Pro) à 29,25 € ;
- Microsoft Office 2016 Professionnel (+ licence gratuite Windows 11 Pro) à 25, 25 € ;
- Microsoft Office 2019 Professionnel (+ licence gratuite Windows 11 Pro) à 31,25 € ;
- Microsoft Office 2021 Professionnel (+ licence gratuite Windows 11 Pro) à 34,25 €.
Poursuivons avec des offres concernant le système d'exploitation Windows et une réduction de 50 % avec le code GOLE50 :
- Windows 10 Famille à 7,96 € ;
- Windows 10 Professionnel (1 PC) à 7,4 € ;
- Windows 10 Professionnel (2 PC) à 12,13 € ;
- Windows 10 Famille ( 2 PC) à 13,24 € ;
- Windows 11 Professionnel à 15,25 € ;
- Windows 11 Famille à 16,50 €.
Obtenez 62 % de réduction en utilisant le code GOLE63 sur de nombreux produits Microsoft :
- Microsoft Office 365 Professionnell Plus à 14,45 € ;
- Microsoft Office 2019 Famille et Etudiants à 30, 39 € ;
- Microsoft Office 2019 Maison et Entreprise à 46,60 € ;
- Microsoft Office 2021 Professionnel Plus (5 PC) à 76,00 € ;
- Microsoft Office 2021 Maison et Entreprise (pour Mac) à 66,99 € ;
- Project Professionnel 2019 (1 utilisateur) à 21,61 € ;
- Project Professionnel 2021 (1 utilisateur) à 25,07 € ;
- Visio Professionnel 2019 (1 utilisateur) à 18,90 € ;
- Visio Professionnel 2021 (1 utilisateur) à 22,41 €.
Terminons enfin avec divers logiciels pour améliorer votre productivité :
- Advanced SystemCare 14 Pro (1 PC, 1 an) à 9,99 € ;
- MacBooster 8 (à vie) à 13,99 € ;
- Ashampoo Photo Commander 16 à 14,99 € ;
- BetterZip 5 pour Mac à 14,99 € ;
- Ccleaner Professionnel (1 PC, 1 an) à 19,99 €.
Et pour rappel, vous trouverez ci-dessous les liens officiels chez Microsoft pour télécharger immédiatement Windows 10 / 11 ou encore Office 2016 / 2019 :