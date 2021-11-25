Actualité Bons plans
Black Friday : des prix (très) réduits sur les licences Windows et Office !

Le revendeur Godeal24 fête en beauté le Black Friday avec des prix jamais vus sur des licences Office et Windows à partir de 7 € !

Cela n'aura échappé à personne, le Black Friday est partout et le revendeur GoDeal24 y participe lui aussi à travers une opération spéciale permettant d'obtenir des prix jamais observés sur de nombreux produits Microsoft, comme une licence Windows 10 à 7,25 € ou encore la suite bureautique Office 2019 à moins de 25 € !

Rappelons que la licence Windows 10 vous permettra de migrer gratuitement vers Windows 11, mais qu'une licence officielle de W11 ne vous coûtera que 14 € !

godeal24 black friday

Commençons par les offres à ne pas rater :

Poursuivons avec des bundles sur les produits Windows + Office avec 74 % de réduction en utilisant le code GOLE74 : 

Vous trouverez également d'autres bundles, mais avec 66 % de réduction en utilisant le code GOLE66 :

Enfin, obtenez 50 % de réduction en utilisant le code GOLE50 sur de nombreux systèmes d'exploitation Windows :

Et pour terminer ce tour d'horizon, avec le code GOLE62 vous obtiendrez -62 % sur de nombreux produits Microsoft :

Pour rappel, vous trouverez ci-dessous les liens officiels chez Microsoft pour télécharger immédiatement Windows 10 / 11 ou encore Office 2016 / 2019 :

Mots-clés
windows clé office clé

