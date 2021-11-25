Black Friday : des prix (très) réduits sur les licences Windows et Office !par La rédaction
Le revendeur Godeal24 fête en beauté le Black Friday avec des prix jamais vus sur des licences Office et Windows à partir de 7 € !
Publication sponsorisée par GoDeal24
Cela n'aura échappé à personne, le Black Friday est partout et le revendeur GoDeal24 y participe lui aussi à travers une opération spéciale permettant d'obtenir des prix jamais observés sur de nombreux produits Microsoft, comme une licence Windows 10 à 7,25 € ou encore la suite bureautique Office 2019 à moins de 25 € !
Rappelons que la licence Windows 10 vous permettra de migrer gratuitement vers Windows 11, mais qu'une licence officielle de W11 ne vous coûtera que 14 € !
Commençons par les offres à ne pas rater :
- Windows 10 Professionnel (1 PC) à 7,25 € ;
- Windows 10 Professionnel (2 PC) à 11,11 € ;
- Windows 11 Professionnel à 14,26 € ;
- Office 2016 Professionnel Plus (1 PC) à 18,11 € ;
- Office 2019 Professionnel Plus (1 PC) à 24,26 € ;
- Office 2021 Professionnel Plus (1 PC) à 27,26 €.
Poursuivons avec des bundles sur les produits Windows + Office avec 74 % de réduction en utilisant le code GOLE74 :
- Windows 10 Familial + Office 2021 Pro Bundle à 30,03 € ;
- Windows 10 Professionnel + Office 2021 Pro Bundle à 30,94 € ;
- Windows 11 Familial + Office 2021 Pro Bundle à 35,23 € ;
- Windows 11 Professionnel + Office 2021 Pro Bundle à 35,75 €.
Vous trouverez également d'autres bundles, mais avec 66 % de réduction en utilisant le code GOLE66 :
- Windows 10 Familial + Office 2016 Pro Bundle à 22,61 € ;
- Windows 10 Familial + Office 2019 Pro Bundle à 28,39 € ;
- Windows 10 Professionnel + Office 2016 Pro Bundle à 21,60 € ;
- Windows 10 Professionnel + Office 2019 Pro Bundle à 27,71 € ;
- Windows 11 Professionnel + Office 2016 Pro Bundle à 30,02 € ;
- Windows 11 Professionnel + Office 2019 Pro Bundle à 35,01 €.
Enfin, obtenez 50 % de réduction en utilisant le code GOLE50 sur de nombreux systèmes d'exploitation Windows :
- Windows 10 Familial (1 PC) à 7,96 € ;
- Windows 10 Familial (2 PC) à 13,24 € ;
- Windows 11 Familial (1 PC) à 16,50 € ;
- Windows 11 Familial (5 PC) à 39,99 € ;
- Windows 11 Professionnel (5 PC) à 40,89 € ;
- Windows Server 2019 Standard à 15,67 € ;
- Windows Server 2022 Standard à 34,50 € ;
- Windows Server 2019 Datacenter à 22,49 € ;
- Windows Server 2022 Datacenter à 36,65 €.
Et pour terminer ce tour d'horizon, avec le code GOLE62 vous obtiendrez -62 % sur de nombreux produits Microsoft :
- Microsoft Office 2021 Professionnel Plus (5 PC) à 76,00 € ;
- Microsoft Office 365 Professionnell Plus à 14,45 € ;
- Microsoft Office 2019 Famille et Etudiants à 30, 39 € ;
- Microsoft Office 2019 Maison et Entreprise à 46,60 € ;
- Microsoft Office 2019 Maison et Entreprise (pour Mac) à 100,81 € ;
- Project Professionnel 2019 (1 utilisateur) à 21,61 € ;
- Visio Professionnel 2019 (1 utilisateur) à 18,90 €.
Pour rappel, vous trouverez ci-dessous les liens officiels chez Microsoft pour télécharger immédiatement Windows 10 / 11 ou encore Office 2016 / 2019 :