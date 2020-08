Pokémon Masters EX : Red, Blue et Leaf passent en 6 étoiles EX avec un évènement à durée limitée introduit en vidéo

6★ EX will soon unlock for 5★ Rosa & Snivy! Raise them to 6★ EX to strengthen them and to get a new EX Style outfit!



Starting 8/27 at 11:00 p.m. PDT, missions and a log-in bonus will offer the Custom ★ Power-Ups needed to raise 5★ Rosa & Snivy to 6★ EX!#PokemonMastersEX pic.twitter.com/gOp4M1CP4b