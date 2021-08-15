Actualité Switch
eShop européen : mise à jour du 12 août 2021

Source: Nintendo

La suite d'un fameux Metroidvania, un jeu de cartes façon Hearthstone, des Anges Pleureurs et la Pat'Patrouille sont de sortie cette semaine.

  • Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny
  • OBAKEIDORO!
    • Bundle de persos supplémentaires - 8,99 €
  • One Deck Dungeon
    • Forêt des Ombres & Profondeurs Abyssales - 8,46 €
  • Plague Inc: Evolved
    • Le Remède - Gratuit
  • Shadowverse: Champion's Battle
    • Leader Skin: Ai - 1,99 €
    • Leader Skin: Alice: Underworld Sovereign - 4,99 €
    • Leader Skin: Hiro: Awoken Flame - 4,99 €
    • Leader Skin: Kagura: Heavenly Envoy - 4,99 €
    • Leader Skin: Kai: Soul Baron - 4,99 €
    • Leader Skin: Kazuki: Pursuing Victory - 4,99 €
    • Leader Skin: King of Shadowverse: rei - 1,99 €
    • Leader Skin: Ko Hebigami - 1,99 €
    • Leader Skin: Kobayashi - 1,99 €
    • Leader Skin: Leon Aurenche - 1,99 €
    • Leader Skin: Luca: Dark Emperor - 4,99 €
    • Leader Skin: Mai - 1,99 €
    • Leader Skin: Makise - 1,99 €
    • Leader Skin: Marcel Tabeoka - 1,99 €
    • Leader Skin: Marguerite Valois - 1,99 €
    • Leader Skin: Masked Maestro - 1,99 €
    • Leader Skin: Mimori: Sublime Melody - 4,99 €
    • Leader Skin: Miyabi Zaizenji - 1,99 €
    • Leader Skin: Mysterious Girl - 1,99 €
    • Leader Skin: Rei Saotome - 1,99 €
    • Leader Skin: Seiya Kibakura - 1,99 €
    • Leader Skin: Shadow Knight: Ein - 1,99 €
    • Leader Skin: Shadow Knight: Zechts - 1,99 €
    • Leader Skin: Shiro Kiriyama - 1,99 €
    • Leader Skin: Takuma Kibakura - 1,99 €
    • Leader Skin: Vanessa Joubert - 1,99 €
    • Leader Skin: Vivian Joubert - 1,99 €
    • Leader Skin: Zuo Onizuka - 1,99 €
  • TOUHOU Spell Bubble
    • Touhou Collaborations Pack - 8,99 €
  • WorldNeverland - Elnea Kingdom
    • Island Flower Set - 2,29 €

