eShop européen : mise à jour du 12 août 2021
Source: Nintendo
La suite d'un fameux Metroidvania, un jeu de cartes façon Hearthstone, des Anges Pleureurs et la Pat'Patrouille sont de sortie cette semaine.
Switch - Jeux
- .cat Milk - 2,99 € au lieu de 9,99 € jusqu'au 11 septembre
- art of rally - 20,99 €
- Axiom Verge 2 - 16,19 € au lieu de 17,99 € jusqu'au 18 août
- Barry the Bunny - 3,99 € au lieu de 4,99 € jusqu'au 2 septembre
- Black Book - 21,24 € au lieu de 24,99 € jusqu'au 17 août
- Boyfriend Dungeon - 16,99 €
- Button City - 17,99 € au lieu de 19,99 € jusqu'au 16 août
- Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four - 14,99 €
- Crimson Spires - 15,99 € au lieu de 19,99 € jusqu'au 31 août
- Curious Expedition 2 - 19,99 €
- Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins - 9,74 € au lieu de 12,99 € jusqu'au 26 août
- Dungeon's Hell - 2,99 €
- Faraday Protocol - 24,99 €
- Fhtagn! - Tales of the Creeping Madness - 4,89 € au lieu de 6,99 € jusqu'au 1er septembre
- FORECLOSED - 15,99 € au lieu de 19,99 € jusqu'au 25 août
- Fort Triumph - 14,99 € au lieu de 19,99 € jusqu'au 5 septembre
- Garden Story - 19,99 €
- ISLANDERS: Console Edition - 4,99 €
- Links Puzzle - 3,49 €
- Magnus Failure - 3,99 €
- Mahjong Masters - 3,99 € au lieu de 5,90 € jusqu'au 15 août
- Mary Kay Andrews: The Fixer Upper - 9,99 €
- Nécrobarista: Dernier Service - 15,29 € au lieu de 17,99 € jusqu'au 24 août
- One Deck Dungeon - 8,46 €
- Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille - le film À la rescousse d'Adventure City - 39,99 €
- Poker Champion: Texas Hold'em - 9,99 €
- Scrap Garden - 6,99 €
- Shadowverse: Champion's Battle - 49,99 €
- Slime Rancher: Plortable Edition - 20,99 €
- Sudoku Classic - 1,49 € au lieu de 6,09 € jusqu'au 5 septembre
- Super Hiking League DX - 3,99 € au lieu de 4,99 € jusqu'au 24 août
- Tetragon - 11,99 € au lieu de 14,99 € jusqu'au 19 août
- Tomb Sweeper - 2,99 €
- Whiskey Mafia: Frank's Story - 5,99 €
- WitchSpring3 [Re:Fine] - The Story of Eirudy - 39,99 €
Switch - Démos
Switch - DLC
- Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny
- Character: Killia - 3,99 €
- Character: Usalia - 3,99 €
- OBAKEIDORO!
- Bundle de persos supplémentaires - 8,99 €
- One Deck Dungeon
- Forêt des Ombres & Profondeurs Abyssales - 8,46 €
- Plague Inc: Evolved
- Le Remède - Gratuit
- Shadowverse: Champion's Battle
- Leader Skin: Ai - 1,99 €
- Leader Skin: Alice: Underworld Sovereign - 4,99 €
- Leader Skin: Hiro: Awoken Flame - 4,99 €
- Leader Skin: Kagura: Heavenly Envoy - 4,99 €
- Leader Skin: Kai: Soul Baron - 4,99 €
- Leader Skin: Kazuki: Pursuing Victory - 4,99 €
- Leader Skin: King of Shadowverse: rei - 1,99 €
- Leader Skin: Ko Hebigami - 1,99 €
- Leader Skin: Kobayashi - 1,99 €
- Leader Skin: Leon Aurenche - 1,99 €
- Leader Skin: Luca: Dark Emperor - 4,99 €
- Leader Skin: Mai - 1,99 €
- Leader Skin: Makise - 1,99 €
- Leader Skin: Marcel Tabeoka - 1,99 €
- Leader Skin: Marguerite Valois - 1,99 €
- Leader Skin: Masked Maestro - 1,99 €
- Leader Skin: Mimori: Sublime Melody - 4,99 €
- Leader Skin: Miyabi Zaizenji - 1,99 €
- Leader Skin: Mysterious Girl - 1,99 €
- Leader Skin: Rei Saotome - 1,99 €
- Leader Skin: Seiya Kibakura - 1,99 €
- Leader Skin: Shadow Knight: Ein - 1,99 €
- Leader Skin: Shadow Knight: Zechts - 1,99 €
- Leader Skin: Shiro Kiriyama - 1,99 €
- Leader Skin: Takuma Kibakura - 1,99 €
- Leader Skin: Vanessa Joubert - 1,99 €
- Leader Skin: Vivian Joubert - 1,99 €
- Leader Skin: Zuo Onizuka - 1,99 €
- TOUHOU Spell Bubble
- Touhou Collaborations Pack - 8,99 €
- WorldNeverland - Elnea Kingdom
- Island Flower Set - 2,29 €
