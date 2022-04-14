Actualité Switch
Accueil Switch Actualités
Nintendo eShop Switch

eShop européen : mise à jour du 14 avril 2022

par
Source: Nintendo

Les portages des derniers Vanillaware et Drinkbox, ainsi que celui d'un survival horror sont au programme des récents ajouts sur Switch.

Nintendo eShop Switch

Switch - Jeux

Switch - DLC

  • ABC Search Witch Me
    • Adventure Bundle - 7,99 € au lieu de 9,99 € jusqu'au 11 mai
    • Animal Pack - 3,99 €
    • Extra Music Pack - 2,99 €
    • Food Pack - 3,99 €
    • Sea Animal Pack - 1,99 €
    • Zodiac Pack - 1,99 €
  • Doodle Devil: 3volution
  • Gotta Protectors: Cart of Darkness
    • DLC Discount Bundle (DLC Packs 1-4) - 9,99 €
    • DLC Pack 1: Mega Blastin' Trax + Bonus Scenario A - 2,99 €
    • DLC Pack 2: Pocket Power Trax + Bonus Scenario B - 2,99 €
    • DLC Pack 3: Japanicom Trax + Bonus Scenario C - 2,99 €
    • DLC Pack 4: Super Wavetable Trax + Bonus Scenario D - 2,99 €
  • Lumberhill
    • Powerful People Pack - 1,59 €
  • Melty Blood: Type Lumina
    • DLC: Mario Round Announcements - 2,99 €
    • DLC : Personnage jouable - Powered Ciel - Gratuit
    • DLC : Personnage jouable - Mario - Gratuit
    • DLC: Powered Ciel Round Announcements - 2,99 €
  • TAISHO x ALICE ALL IN ONE
  • TOUHOU Spell Bubble

Vous pouvez acheter une carte eShop sur Amazon ou la Fnac.

redacteur vignetteAlexandre SAMSON (Omega Law)
Responsable Correcteur - Rédacteur
Accro à Assassin's Creed et Destiny, grand amateur de RPG et passionné d'expériences vidéoludiques en général. Lecteur de comics (DC) et de divers mangas (One Piece !). Chimiste de formation et Whovian dans l'âme.
Me suivre : Twitter GamergenInstagram Gamergen
Commenter
Mots-clés
eShop européen eShop européen mise a jour eShop eShop mise à jour eShop MaJ eShop update eShop France

Commenter 0 commentaire

Soyez le premier à commenter ce contenu !

Commenter Lire les commentaires