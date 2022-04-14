eShop européen : mise à jour du 14 avril 2022

eShop européen : mise à jour du 14 avril 2022par Alexandre S.
Source: Nintendo
Les portages des derniers Vanillaware et Drinkbox, ainsi que celui d'un survival horror sont au programme des récents ajouts sur Switch.
Switch - Jeux
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim - 59,99 €
- ABC Search Witch Me - 1,99 € au lieu de 9,99 € jusqu'au 11 mai
- A Sketchbook About Her Sun - 4,99 €
- Aery Early Birds Bundle - 24,99 €
- Air Hockey Puzzles - 2,99 €
- Animal Babies Puzzle - Preschool Animals Puzzles Game for Kids - 14,99 €
- Arcade Archives THE LEGEND OF VALKYRIE - 6,99 €
- Beautiful Ukraine - 4 €
- Bibi & Tina – Nouvelles aventures à cheval - 29,99 €
- BIG Kids & Toddlers Educational Learning Games Collection Bundle - 39,99 €
- Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread - 19,99 €
- Bunny Mahjo - 2,99 €
- Bush Hockey League - 14,99 €
- Camper Van Simulator - 9,74 € au lieu de 12,99 € jusqu'au 12 mai
- Car Mechanic Simulator Pocket Edition 2 - 10,84 € au lieu de 15,49 € jusqu'au 24 avril
- Cat Cafe Manager - 19,99 €
- Clutter IX: Clutter IXtreme - 9,99 €
- Cover Fire: Offline Shooter - Gratuit
- Death Park 2 - 5,99 €
- Defend the Rook - 14,99 €
- Demon Turf: Neon Splash - 4,49 € au lieu de 4,99 € jusqu'au 28 avril
- Don't Starve Together - 14,99 €
- Extreme Speed Bundle Go! Fish Go! Adrenaline Rush, Jet Ski Rush - 4,99 € au lieu de 9,99 € jusqu'au 15 mai
- Flower Shop: Summer In Fairbrook - 7,99 € au lieu de 9,99 € jusqu'au 5 mai
- Formula Retro Racing - 9,99 € au lieu de 12,99 € jusqu'au 4 mai
- Gotta Protectors: Cart of Darkness - 14,99 €
- Gotta Protectors: Cart of Darkness Ultimate Deluxe Bundle (Main Game + All DLC) - 24,99 €
- Groundskeeper2 - 4,99 €
- Hentai Uni - 2,20 €
- Hidden Shapes: Animals + Lovely Cats - 2,99 € au lieu de 3,99 € jusqu'au 28 avril
- HUNDRED FIRES: The rising of red star - 2,99 € au lieu de 4,99 € jusqu'au 21 avril
- Inner Voices - 6,66 € au lieu de 7,99 € jusqu'au 14 mai
- Jim's Adventure - 1,79 € au lieu de 2,99 € jusqu'au 1er mai
- Jump Into The Plane - 9,99 €
- Lumberhill - 8,24 € au lieu de 12,49 € jusqu'au 8 mai
- Moorhuhn Jump and Run 'Chasse au trésor 2' - 9,99 € au lieu de 12,49 € jusqu'au 7 mai
- Nobody Saves the World - 22,49 € au lieu de 24,99 € jusqu'au 24 avril
- Pad of Time - 7,99 €
- Perfect Truck Bundle - 3,99 € au lieu de 19,99 € jusqu'au 24 avril
- Pinball Freedom - 4,95 € au lieu de 9,00 € jusqu'au 10 mai
- Pixel Game Maker Series DANDAN Z - 9,09 €
- Pixel Game Maker Series OMA2RI ADVENTURE - 4,49 €
- Puzzle Game Bundle - 3,99 € au lieu de 19,99 € jusqu'au 24 avril
- Pretty Girls Rivers - 4,79 € au lieu de 5,99 € jusqu'au 4 mai
- Radon Break - 4,89 € au lieu de 6,99 € jusqu'au 24 avril
- Red Wings: American Aces Bundle - 9,74 € au lieu de 12,99 € jusqu'au 16 mai
- Robo Wars - 6,99 €
- Rolling Car - 1,99 € au lieu de 7,99 € jusqu'au 16 mai
- Rotund Rebound - 14,39 € au lieu de 17,99 € jusqu'au 22 avril
- RUN: The World In-Between - 8,99 € au lieu de 9,99 € jusqu'au 20 avril
- Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood - 14,99 €
- Sharp Shooter Bundle: S.N.I.P.E.R Hunter Scope + Knights & Guns - 8,99 € au lieu de 29,99 € jusqu'au 15 mai
- Shooting Star Island - 4,90 €
- Sockventure - 19,99 €
- TAISHO x ALICE ALL IN ONE - 53,99 €
- TAISHO x ALICE ALL IN ONE + English Text Mode Add-On Bundle - 54,99 €
- TAITO Milestones - 39,99 €
- Toodee and Topdee - 17,99 € au lieu de 19,99 € jusqu'au 21 avril
- Tormented Souls - 19,99 €
- Tower Defense Bundle - 2,39 € au lieu de 11,99 € jusqu'au 24 avril
Switch - DLC
- ABC Search Witch Me
- Adventure Bundle - 7,99 € au lieu de 9,99 € jusqu'au 11 mai
- Animal Pack - 3,99 €
- Extra Music Pack - 2,99 €
- Food Pack - 3,99 €
- Sea Animal Pack - 1,99 €
- Zodiac Pack - 1,99 €
- Doodle Devil: 3volution
- Puzzles & Quests - 1,99 €
- Gotta Protectors: Cart of Darkness
- DLC Discount Bundle (DLC Packs 1-4) - 9,99 €
- DLC Pack 1: Mega Blastin' Trax + Bonus Scenario A - 2,99 €
- DLC Pack 2: Pocket Power Trax + Bonus Scenario B - 2,99 €
- DLC Pack 3: Japanicom Trax + Bonus Scenario C - 2,99 €
- DLC Pack 4: Super Wavetable Trax + Bonus Scenario D - 2,99 €
- Lumberhill
- Powerful People Pack - 1,59 €
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina
- DLC: Mario Round Announcements - 2,99 €
- DLC : Personnage jouable - Powered Ciel - Gratuit
- DLC : Personnage jouable - Mario - Gratuit
- DLC: Powered Ciel Round Announcements - 2,99 €
- TAISHO x ALICE ALL IN ONE
- English Text Mode Add-On - 4,99 €
- TOUHOU Spell Bubble
- Liz Triangle Song Pack - 8,99 €
