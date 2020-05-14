eShop européen : mise à jour du 14 mai 2020

eShop européen : mise à jour du 14 mai 2020par Alexandre S.
Source: Nintendo
Les nouveautés sont une fois de plus légion dans la boutique en ligne de Nintendo, il y en a pour tous les goûts.
Switch - Jeux
- Arcade Archives Radical Radial - 6,99 €
- Armed 7 DX - 6,99 €
- Black Jack - 8,99 €
- Carnage: Battle Arena - 14,99 €
- Cooking Simulator - 17,99 € au lieu de 19,99 € jusqu'au 27 mai
- Dungeon of the Endless - 19,99 €
- Emma: Lost in Memories - 7,99 €
- Greedroid - 12,00 €
- HardCube - 5,99 €
- Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega Mix - 39,99 €
- Huntdown - 19,99 €
- Ion Fury - 24,99 €
- Island Saver - Gratuit
- Jet Lancer - 14,99 €
- Kakuro Magic - 1,49 € au lieu de 2,99 € jusqu'au 3 juin
- Kholat - 14,99 €
- Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee - 19,99 € au lieu de 29,99 € jusqu'au 28 mai
- Piano - 8,99 €
- Roulette - 8,99 €
- Satazius Next - 6,99 €
- She Sees Red: Interactive Movie - 8,49 € au lieu de 9,99 € jusqu'au 15 mai
- Shmup Collection - 14,99 €
- Super Mega Baseball 3 - 39,99 €
- The Elder Scrolls: Blades - Gratuit
- The Experiment: Escape Room - 3,99 €
- Thy Sword - 9,99 €
- Travel Mosaics 3: Tokyo Animated - 7,99 €
- TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2 - 59,99 €
- Wolflame - 6,99 €
Switch - Précommandes
- Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
- Paper Mario: The Origami King - 59,99 €
- Resolutiion - 19,99 €
Switch - Démo
- Super Mega Baseball 3
Switch - DLC
- Course avec Ryan
- Pack de circuits « Surprise » - 6,99 €
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix
- Song Pack 1 - 6,99 €
- Song Pack 2 - 6,99 €
- Song Pack 3 - 6,99 €
- Song Pack 4 - 6,99 €
- Song Pack 5 - 6,99 €
- Song Pack 6 - 6,99 €
- Island Saver
- Dinosaur Island - 4,99 €
- Pic-a-Pix Pieces
- 20x20 Pieces Pack 16 - 2,99 €
- 15x15 Pieces Pack 16 - 2,99 €
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum'n'Fun!
- Touhou Project Arrangements Pack Vol.3 - 2,99 €
- Pops Pack 4 - 2,99 €
- Donder Pack − X − -4,99 €
- Song « Gurenge » - 0,99 €
- Pops Pack 3 - 2,99 €
- TINY METAL: FULL METAL RUMBLE
- Caesar's Rescue - Gratuit
- Will of the Shogun - 3,99 €
- TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2
- Ducati 900 - Mike Hailwood 1978 - 4,99 €
- Pro Newcomer Pack - 2,99 €
- WorldNeverland - Elnea Kingdom
- Town-Wear Set (Royal) - 2,99 €
