Actualité Switch
Accueil Switch Actualités
Nintendo eShop Banniere vignette image

eShop européen : mise à jour du 14 mai 2020

par
Source: Nintendo

Les nouveautés sont une fois de plus légion dans la boutique en ligne de Nintendo, il y en a pour tous les goûts.

Nintendo eShop baniere vignette

Switch - Jeux

  • Arcade Archives Radical Radial - 6,99 €
  • Armed 7 DX - 6,99 €
  • Black Jack - 8,99 €
  • Carnage: Battle Arena - 14,99 €
  • Cooking Simulator - 17,99 € au lieu de 19,99 € jusqu'au 27 mai
  • Dungeon of the Endless - 19,99 €
  • Emma: Lost in Memories - 7,99 €
  • Greedroid - 12,00 €
  • HardCube - 5,99 €
  • Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega Mix - 39,99 €
  • Huntdown - 19,99 €
  • Ion Fury - 24,99 €
  • Island Saver - Gratuit
  • Jet Lancer - 14,99 €
  • Kakuro Magic - 1,49 € au lieu de 2,99 € jusqu'au 3 juin
  • Kholat - 14,99 €
  • Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee - 19,99 € au lieu de 29,99 € jusqu'au 28 mai
  • Piano - 8,99 €
  • Roulette - 8,99 €
  • Satazius Next - 6,99 €
  • She Sees Red: Interactive Movie - 8,49 € au lieu de 9,99 € jusqu'au 15 mai
  • Shmup Collection - 14,99 €
  • Super Mega Baseball 3 - 39,99 €
  • The Elder Scrolls: Blades - Gratuit
  • The Experiment: Escape Room - 3,99 €
  • Thy Sword - 9,99 €
  • Travel Mosaics 3: Tokyo Animated - 7,99 €
  • TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2 - 59,99 €
  • Wolflame - 6,99 €

Switch - Précommandes

  • Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
  • Paper Mario: The Origami King - 59,99 €
  • Resolutiion - 19,99 €

Switch - Démo

  • Super Mega Baseball 3

Switch - DLC

  • Course avec Ryan
    • Pack de circuits « Surprise » - 6,99 €
  • Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix
    • Song Pack 1 - 6,99 €
    • Song Pack 2 - 6,99 €
    • Song Pack 3 - 6,99 € 
    • Song Pack 4 - 6,99 €
    • Song Pack 5 - 6,99 €
    • Song Pack 6 - 6,99 €
  • Island Saver
    • Dinosaur Island - 4,99 €
  • Pic-a-Pix Pieces
    • 20x20 Pieces Pack 16 - 2,99 €
    • 15x15 Pieces Pack 16 - 2,99 €
  • Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum'n'Fun!
    • Touhou Project Arrangements Pack Vol.3 - 2,99 €
    • Pops Pack 4 - 2,99 €
    • Donder Pack − X − -4,99 €
    • Song « Gurenge » - 0,99 €
    • Pops Pack 3 - 2,99 €
  • TINY METAL: FULL METAL RUMBLE
    • Caesar's Rescue - Gratuit
    • Will of the Shogun - 3,99 €
  • TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2
    • Ducati 900 - Mike Hailwood 1978 - 4,99 €
    • Pro Newcomer Pack - 2,99 €
  • WorldNeverland - Elnea Kingdom
    • Town-Wear Set (Royal) - 2,99 €
redacteur vignetteAlexandre SAMSON (Omega Law)
Responsable Correcteur - Rédacteur
Accro à Assassin's Creed et Destiny, grand amateur de RPG et passionné d'expériences vidéoludiques en général. Lecteur de comics (DC) et de divers mangas (One Piece !). Chimiste de formation et Whovian dans l'âme.
Me suivre : Twitter GamergenInstagram Gamergen
Commenter
Mots-clés
eShop européen eShop européen mise a jour eShop eShop mise à jour eShop MaJ eShop update eShop France

Commenter 0 commentaire

Soyez le premier à commenter ce contenu !

Commenter Lire les commentaires