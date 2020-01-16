eShop européen : mise à jour du 16 janvier 2020

eShop européen : mise à jour du 16 janvier 2020par Alexandre S.
Source: Nintendo
La boutique en ligne de Nintendo reprend un rythme de croisière avec une multitude de nouveautés, dont un RPG musical issu du catalogue de la Wii U.
Switch - Jeux
- Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore
- Adventure Pinball Bundle
- Anime Studio Story
- Arcade Archives Bells & Whistles
- Atelier Ayesha DX
- Atelier Dusk Trilogy Deluxe Pack
- Atelier Escha & Logy DX
- Atelier Shallie DX
- Curious Cases
- Doggie Ninja The Burning Strikers
- Dreamwalker: Never Fall Asleep
- Graveyard Keeper Collector’s Edition
- JumpGunners
- Lydia
- Maitetsu: Pure Station
- Red Bow
- Robots Under Attack!
- Seek Hearts
- Self
- So Many Me: Extended Edition
- Sorry, James
- Spider Solitaire
- Squidlit
- Stories Untold
- Super Crush KO
- Super Mega Space Blaster Special Turbo
- The Station
- To the Moon
- Where Angels Cry: Tears of the Fallen Collector’s Edition
- Witch & Hero 2
- Without Escape
Switch - Précommande
- Caveman Chuck
- Ciel Fledge: A Daughter Raising Simulator
- Classic Snake Adventures
- Coffee Talk
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition
- Ember
- Georifters
- Hypercharge Unboxed
- It Came From Space and Ate Our Brains
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Lumini
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame 3
- Music Racer
- SEN: Seven Eight Night
- SpeedRunners
- SpeedRunners: Deluxe Edition
- Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate
- Willy Jetman: Astromonkey’s Revenge
Switch - Démo
- Cat Quest II
- SpeedRunners
- Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe
Switch - DLC
- Asphalt 9 Legends
- High Gear Pack
- Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & The Secret Hideout
- Gust Extra BGM Pack
- Klaudia’s Story: Atelier Klaudia
- Secret Solitary Island
- Bee Simulator
- Voiceover Pack – Polonais
- Goonya Fighter
- New battle style: Item Battle: Flippy Floppy Giants!
- New battle style: Special Move: Fire Them Turds!!
- Lethal League Blaze
- The Master of the Mountain Outfit for Dust & Ashes
- Link-a-Pix Deluxe
- Large Puzzles 1
- Small Puzzles 1
- Lydia
- #LydiaDonation
- Mutant Football League: Dynasty Edition
- Brawltimore Razors
- Seek Hearts
- Damage x2
- Experience x3
- No Skill Cost
- Snooker 19
- Challenge Pack
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
- Doner Pack – Thunderclap
- Touhou Project Arrangements Pack Vol.2
- Warriors Orochi 4
- The Ultimate Upgrade Pack
- WorldNeverland: Elnea Kingdom
- Royal Country Wear Set
