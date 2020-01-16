Actualité Switch
Nintendo eShop Banniere vignette image

eShop européen : mise à jour du 16 janvier 2020

par
Source: Nintendo

La boutique en ligne de Nintendo reprend un rythme de croisière avec une multitude de nouveautés, dont un RPG musical issu du catalogue de la Wii U.

Nintendo eShop baniere vignette

Switch - Jeux

  • Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore
  • Adventure Pinball Bundle
  • Anime Studio Story
  • Arcade Archives Bells & Whistles
  • Atelier Ayesha DX
  • Atelier Dusk Trilogy Deluxe Pack
  • Atelier Escha & Logy DX
  • Atelier Shallie DX
  • Curious Cases
  • Doggie Ninja The Burning Strikers
  • Dreamwalker: Never Fall Asleep
  • Graveyard Keeper Collector’s Edition
  • JumpGunners
  • Lydia
  • Maitetsu: Pure Station
  • Red Bow
  • Robots Under Attack!
  • Seek Hearts
  • Self
  • So Many Me: Extended Edition
  • Sorry, James
  • Spider Solitaire
  • Squidlit
  • Stories Untold
  • Super Crush KO
  • Super Mega Space Blaster Special Turbo
  • The Station
  • To the Moon
  • Where Angels Cry: Tears of the Fallen Collector’s Edition
  • Witch & Hero 2
  • Without Escape

Switch - Précommande

  • Caveman Chuck
  • Ciel Fledge: A Daughter Raising Simulator
  • Classic Snake Adventures
  • Coffee Talk
  • Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition
  • Ember
  • Georifters
  • Hypercharge Unboxed
  • It Came From Space and Ate Our Brains
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
  • Lumini
  • Metro 2033 Redux
  • Metro: Last Light Redux
  • Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame 3
  • Music Racer
  • SEN: Seven Eight Night
  • SpeedRunners
  • SpeedRunners: Deluxe Edition
  • Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate
  • Willy Jetman: Astromonkey’s Revenge

Switch - Démo

  • Cat Quest II
  • SpeedRunners
  • Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe

Switch - DLC

  • Asphalt 9 Legends
    • High Gear Pack
  • Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & The Secret Hideout
    • Gust Extra BGM Pack
    • Klaudia’s Story: Atelier Klaudia
    • Secret Solitary Island
  • Bee Simulator
    • Voiceover Pack – Polonais
  • Goonya Fighter
    • New battle style: Item Battle: Flippy Floppy Giants!
    • New battle style: Special Move: Fire Them Turds!!
  • Lethal League Blaze
    • The Master of the Mountain Outfit for Dust & Ashes
  • Link-a-Pix Deluxe
    • Large Puzzles 1
    • Small Puzzles 1
  • Lydia
    • #LydiaDonation
  • Mutant Football League: Dynasty Edition
    • Brawltimore Razors
  • Seek Hearts
    • Damage x2
    • Experience x3
    • No Skill Cost
  • Snooker 19
    • Challenge Pack
  • Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
    • Doner Pack – Thunderclap
    • Touhou Project Arrangements Pack Vol.2
  • Warriors Orochi 4
    • The Ultimate Upgrade Pack
  • WorldNeverland: Elnea Kingdom
    • Royal Country Wear Set

