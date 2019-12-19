eShop européen : mise à jour du 19 décembre 2019

eShop européen : mise à jour du 19 décembre 2019par Alexandre S.
Source: Nintendo
Ce n'est pas la folie cette semaine, la fin d'année se fait sentir.
Switch - Jeux
- Offroad Racing: Buggy X ATV X Moto
- Arcade Archives Mat Mania Exciting Hour
- Ashen
- Dual Brain Vol.1: Calculation
- Kuukiyomi: Consider It!
- Melbits World
- Super Trench Attack
- Farabel
- JDM Racing
- 60 Parsecs!
- Family Tennis SP
- Jets’n’Guns
- Travel Mosaics: A Paris Tour
- Rift Keeper
Switch - Précommande
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection
Switch - Démos
- Crazy Zen Mini Golf
- The Adventures of Elena Temple: Definitive Edition
- Gunma’s Ambition: You and Me are Gunma
- Prison Princess
Switch - DLC
- Atelier Ryza
- Elegant Mermaid
- Muscle Volcano
- Sunlight Flower
- Captain Tao
- Ocean Dandy
- Cool Selenite
- Ever Summer Queen & the Secret Island
- The End of an Adventure and Beyond
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- Skin Ranger blanc de MMPR
- Dai Shi de Jungle Fury
- Ashen
- Nightstorm Isle
- Groove Coaster Wai Wai Party!!!!
- Vocaloid Pack 2
- Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX
- Mission additionnelle : VS ???
- Chanson additionnelle : Raison d'être
- Pic-a-Pix Deluxe
- Giant Puzzles 18
- WorldNeverland – Elnea Kingdom
- White Elegant Dress Set
Commenter