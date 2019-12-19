Actualité Switch
Nintendo eShop Banniere vignette image

eShop européen : mise à jour du 19 décembre 2019

par
Source: Nintendo

Ce n'est pas la folie cette semaine, la fin d'année se fait sentir.

Nintendo eShop baniere vignette

Switch - Jeux

  • Offroad Racing: Buggy X ATV X Moto
  • Arcade Archives Mat Mania Exciting Hour
  • Ashen
  • Dual Brain Vol.1: Calculation
  • Kuukiyomi: Consider It!
  • Melbits World
  • Super Trench Attack
  • Farabel
  • JDM Racing
  • 60 Parsecs!
  • Family Tennis SP
  • Jets’n’Guns
  • Travel Mosaics: A Paris Tour
  • Rift Keeper

 Switch - Précommande

  • Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection

 Switch - Démos

  • Crazy Zen Mini Golf
  • The Adventures of Elena Temple: Definitive Edition
  • Gunma’s Ambition: You and Me are Gunma
  • Prison Princess

 Switch - DLC

  • Atelier Ryza
    • Elegant Mermaid
    • Muscle Volcano
    • Sunlight Flower
    • Captain Tao
    • Ocean Dandy
    • Cool Selenite
    • Ever Summer Queen & the Secret Island
    • The End of an Adventure and Beyond
  • Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
    • Skin Ranger blanc de MMPR
    • Dai Shi de Jungle Fury
  • Ashen
    • Nightstorm Isle
  • Groove Coaster Wai Wai Party!!!!
    • Vocaloid Pack 2
  • Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX
    • Mission additionnelle : VS ???
    • Chanson additionnelle : Raison d'être
  • Pic-a-Pix Deluxe
    • Giant Puzzles 18
  • WorldNeverland – Elnea Kingdom
    • White Elegant Dress Set

 

redacteur vignetteOmega Law Alexandre Samson (Omega Law)
Responsable Correcteur - Rédacteur - Testeur
Fan d'Assassin's Creed, amateur de RPG et passionné d'expériences vidéoludiques en général. Lecteur de comics (DC) et de divers mangas (One Piece !). Chimiste et Whovian dans l'âme.
Suivre ce rédacteur : Twitter GamgerGen Instagram GamerGen vignette bouton

Commenter
Mots-clés
eShop européen eShop européen mise a jour eShop eShop mise à jour eShop MaJ eShop update eShop France

Commenter 0 commentaire

Soyez le premier à commenter ce contenu !

Commenter Lire les commentaires