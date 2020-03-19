eShop européen : mise à jour du 19 mars 2020

eShop européen : mise à jour du 19 mars 2020par Alexandre S.
Source: Nintendo
Préparez-vous à un voyage sur une île déserte, à moins que vous préfériez vous rendre en Enfers !
Switch - Jeux
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Beyond Enemy Lines: Essentials
- Dezatopia
- Diabolic
- Doom 64
- Exit the Gungeon
- Explosive Jake
- Factotum 90
- Ghost Sweeper
- Indie Puzzle Bundle Vol 1
- Ittle Dew 2+
- Knight Swap
- La-Mulana
- La-Mulana 2
- Lust for Darkness: Dawn Edition
- Mist Hunter
- Nerdook Bundle Vol. 1
- Pooplers
- Quell Memento
- Red Death
- SeaBed
- Silent World
- Sky Racket
- Super Bit Blaster XL
- The Secret Order: Shadow Breach
- This Strange Realm of Mine
- Thunder Paw
- Top Speed: Drag & Fast Racing
- Travel Mosaics: Roman Holiday
- Uno Ultimate Edition: Uno + Uno Flip!
Switch - Précommandes
- Trials of Mana
- Moving Out
- Vampire: The Masquerade: Corteries of New York
Switch - Démos
- Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King
- Moving Out
- Trials of Mana
Commenter