Actualité Switch
Nintendo eShop Banniere vignette image

eShop européen : mise à jour du 19 mars 2020

par
Source: Nintendo

Préparez-vous à un voyage sur une île déserte, à moins que vous préfériez vous rendre en Enfers !

Nintendo eShop baniere vignette

Switch - Jeux

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Beyond Enemy Lines: Essentials
  • Dezatopia
  • Diabolic
  • Doom 64
  • Exit the Gungeon
  • Explosive Jake
  • Factotum 90
  • Ghost Sweeper
  • Indie Puzzle Bundle Vol 1
  • Ittle Dew 2+
  • Knight Swap
  • La-Mulana
  • La-Mulana 2
  • Lust for Darkness: Dawn Edition
  • Mist Hunter
  • Nerdook Bundle Vol. 1
  • Pooplers
  • Quell Memento
  • Red Death
  • SeaBed
  • Silent World
  • Sky Racket
  • Super Bit Blaster XL
  • The Secret Order: Shadow Breach
  • This Strange Realm of Mine
  • Thunder Paw
  • Top Speed: Drag & Fast Racing
  • Travel Mosaics: Roman Holiday
  • Uno Ultimate Edition: Uno + Uno Flip!

Switch - Précommandes

  • Trials of Mana
  • Moving Out
  • Vampire: The Masquerade: Corteries of New York

Switch - Démos

  • Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King
  • Moving Out
  • Trials of Mana

redacteur vignetteOmega Law Alexandre Samson (Omega Law)
Responsable Correcteur - Rédacteur - Testeur
Fan d'Assassin's Creed, amateur de RPG et passionné d'expériences vidéoludiques en général. Lecteur de comics (DC) et de divers mangas (One Piece !). Chimiste et Whovian dans l'âme.
Suivre ce rédacteur : Twitter GamgerGen Instagram GamerGen vignette bouton

Commenter
Mots-clés
eShop européen eShop européen mise a jour eShop eShop mise à jour eShop MaJ eShop update eShop France

Commenter 0 commentaire

Soyez le premier à commenter ce contenu !

Commenter Lire les commentaires