eShop européen : mise à jour du 23 janvier 2020

eShop européen : mise à jour du 23 janvier 2020par Alexandre S.
Source: Nintendo
Un Étranger, des zombies, du shmup ou encore un célèbre platformer, il y en a pour tous les goûts cette semaine dans la boutique de Nintendo.
- Football, Tactics & Glory
- Psikyo Shooting Stars Alpha
- 198X
- Arcade Archives XX Mission
- Caveman Chuck
- Classic Snake Adventures
- Crayon Shinchan: The Storm Called Flaming Kasukabe Runner!!
- Dual Brain Vol.2: Reflex
- Ember
- Escape From Chernobyl
- FoxyLand 2
- It’s Raining Fists and Metal
- Jewel Wars
- Just Glide
- Lumini
- Mosaic
- Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD
- OmoTomO
- Orn: The Tiny Forest Sprite
- PuPaiPo Space Deluxe
- Refreshing Sideways Puzzle Ghost Hammer
- SEGA Ages Fantasy Zone
- SEGA Ages Shinobi
- Sinless
- Sleep Attack
- SpeedRunners
- SpeedRunners: Deluxe Edition
- Strike! Ten Pin Bowling
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf
- Worlds of Magic: Planar Conquest
Switch - Précommandes
- 7th Sector
- Bridge Constructor Ultimate Edition
- Code Shifter
- Heroland
- Indie Gems Bundle: JRPG Edition
- Knights nad Bikes
- Overpass
- Overpass Deluxe Edition
- Rune Factory 4 Special
- Skellboy
- Speaking Simulator
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics
- The Town of Light: Deluxe Edition
- Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[cl-4]
- Uoris DX
Switch - Démos
- Oh! Edo Towns
- Pocket Clothier
- Strike! Ten Pin Bowling
- The Pyraplex
- The Touryst
Switch - DLC
- Astérix & Obélix XXL3 : Le Menhir de Cristal
- Tenue Légionnaire
- Tenue Viking
- Block-a-Pix Deluxe
- Extra Puzzles Pack 11
- Groove Coaster Wai Wai Party!!!!
- Touhou Project Arrangements Pack 2
- SpeedRunners
- Civil Dispute! Character Pack
- FortKnight’s Fast Faction
- Mr. Quick’s Speedy Bunch
- Salem’s Sprint Squad
- Trails Pack
- West of Loathing
- Reckonin’ at Gun Manor
