Actualité Switch
Nintendo eShop Banniere vignette image

eShop européen : mise à jour du 23 janvier 2020

par
Source: Nintendo

Un Étranger, des zombies, du shmup ou encore un célèbre platformer, il y en a pour tous les goûts cette semaine dans la boutique de Nintendo.

Nintendo eShop baniere vignetteSwitch - Jeux

  • Football, Tactics & Glory
  • Psikyo Shooting Stars Alpha
  • 198X
  • Arcade Archives XX Mission
  • Caveman Chuck
  • Classic Snake Adventures
  • Crayon Shinchan: The Storm Called Flaming Kasukabe Runner!!
  • Dual Brain Vol.2: Reflex
  • Ember
  • Escape From Chernobyl
  • FoxyLand 2
  • It’s Raining Fists and Metal
  • Jewel Wars
  • Just Glide
  • Lumini
  • Mosaic
  • Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD
  • OmoTomO
  • Orn: The Tiny Forest Sprite
  • PuPaiPo Space Deluxe
  • Refreshing Sideways Puzzle Ghost Hammer
  • SEGA Ages Fantasy Zone
  • SEGA Ages Shinobi
  • Sinless
  • Sleep Attack
  • SpeedRunners
  • SpeedRunners: Deluxe Edition
  • Strike! Ten Pin Bowling
  • The Walking Dead: A New Frontier
  • The Walking Dead: Season Two
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf
  • Worlds of Magic: Planar Conquest

Switch - Précommandes

  • 7th Sector
  • Bridge Constructor Ultimate Edition
  • Code Shifter
  • Heroland
  • Indie Gems Bundle: JRPG Edition
  • Knights nad Bikes
  • Overpass
  • Overpass Deluxe Edition
  • Rune Factory 4 Special
  • Skellboy
  • Speaking Simulator
  • The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics
  • The Town of Light: Deluxe Edition
  • Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[cl-4]
  • Uoris DX

Switch - Démos

  • Oh! Edo Towns
  • Pocket Clothier
  • Strike! Ten Pin Bowling
  • The Pyraplex
  • The Touryst

Switch - DLC

  • Astérix & Obélix XXL3 : Le Menhir de Cristal
    • Tenue Légionnaire
    • Tenue Viking
  • Block-a-Pix Deluxe
    • Extra Puzzles Pack 11
  • Groove Coaster Wai Wai Party!!!!
    • Touhou Project Arrangements Pack 2
  • SpeedRunners
    • Civil Dispute! Character Pack
    • FortKnight’s Fast Faction
    • Mr. Quick’s Speedy Bunch
    • Salem’s Sprint Squad
    • Trails Pack
  • West of Loathing
    • Reckonin’ at Gun Manor

 

redacteur vignetteOmega Law Alexandre Samson (Omega Law)
Responsable Correcteur - Rédacteur - Testeur
Fan d'Assassin's Creed, amateur de RPG et passionné d'expériences vidéoludiques en général. Lecteur de comics (DC) et de divers mangas (One Piece !). Chimiste et Whovian dans l'âme.
Suivre ce rédacteur : Twitter GamgerGen Instagram GamerGen vignette bouton

Commenter
Mots-clés
eShop européen eShop européen mise a jour eShop eShop mise à jour eShop MaJ eShop update eShop France

Commenter 0 commentaire

Soyez le premier à commenter ce contenu !

Commenter Lire les commentaires