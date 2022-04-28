eShop européen : mise à jour du 28 avril 2022

eShop européen : mise à jour du 28 avril 2022par Alexandre S.
Source: Nintendo
De multiples sports, des zombies et de drôles de créatures s'invitent sur Switch cette semaine.
Switch - Jeux
- AAA Clock Definitive Edition - 1,79 € au lieu de 11,97 € jusqu'au 27 mai
- ABC Search With Me Extended Edition - 11,99 €
- Abyss Memory Fallen Angel and the Path of Magic - 12,79 € au lieu de 15,99 € jusqu'au 5 mai
- Arcade Archives YOUKAI DOUCHUKI - 6,99 €
- Arise: A Simple Story - Definitive Edition - 9,99 € au lieu de 19,99 € jusqu'au 28 mai
- As Far As The Eye - 14,69 € au lieu de 20,99 € jusqu'au 5 mai
- Ashland Dossier - 10,99 €
- Base Jump Wing Suit Flying - 9,99 €
- Bugsnax - 17,59 € au lieu de 21,99 € jusqu'au 12 mai
- Bunny Reversi - 1,99 €
- Car Parking Simulator - 9,74 € au lieu de 12,99 € jusqu'au 26 mai
- Cardful Planning - 6,00 €
- Catie in MeowmeowLand - 10,19 € au lieu de 11,99 € jusqu'au 4 mai
- Cozy Grove + New Neighbears Bundle - 18,69 €
- Cricket 22 The Official Game Of The Ashes - 59,99 €
- Dandy & Randy DX - 5,59 € au lieu de 6,99 € jusqu'au 19 mai
- Feral Flowers - 4,50 €
- Gems of Magic: Dwarf's Destiny - 7,99 € au lieu de 9,99 € jusqu'au 4 mai
- Get Packed: Couch Chaos - 11,99 €
- LandingHero haneda 787 - 26,99 €
- Layer Section & Galactic Attack S-Tribute - 25,19 € au lieu de 27,99 € jusqu'au 5 mai
- Light Fairytale Episode 1 - 8,99 € au lieu de 9,99 € jusqu'au 12 mai
- LilyDeux Black Lily Warning - 15,00 €
- LOST BUBBLES: Sweet mates - 2,69 €
- Lost Grimoires: Stolen Kingdom - 8,99 € au lieu de 14,99 € jusqu'au 7 mai
- Lumberhill - Strong Start Bundle - 8,57 € au lieu de 12,99 € jusqu'au 29 mai
- Marble Maid - 7,99 € au lieu de 9,99 € jusqu'au 18 mai
- Marco & The Galaxy Dragon - 16,66 €
- NEW TERRA - 23,19 €
- Nintendo Switch Sports - 39,99 €
- Nintendo Switch Sports + abonnement individuel de 3 mois (90 jours) NSO - 47,98 €
- Nonogram Minimal - 2,79 € au lieu de 6,99 € jusqu'au 19 mai
- OshiRabu: Waifus Over Husbandos + Love･or･die - 39,99 €
- Our Ninja World - 11,22 €
- P.3 - 1,99 € au lieu de 4,99 € jusqu'au 29 mai
- Panmorphia: Awakened - 6,99 €
- Parkasaurus - 18,89 € au lieu de 20,99 € jusqu'au 11 mai
- Party Bundle: Ludomania & Flowlines VS & 2048 Battles - 5,99 € au lieu de 9,99 € jusqu'au 29 mai
- Piano Virtuel - 9,99 €
- Ping Pong Arcade - 11,99 € au lieu de 14,99 € jusqu'au 4 mai
- Pixel Game Maker Series Fish Tornado - 4,49 €
- Ravenous Devils - 4,99 €
- RESEARCH and DESTROY - 19,99 €
- Rogue Lords Day One Edition - 29,99 €
- Soft Drift - 2,27 € au lieu de 3,50 € jusqu'au 14 mai
- Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator - 16,99 €
- SOTANO - Puzzle Escape Room - 3,99 €
- TASOMACHI: Behind the Twilight - 16,79 €
- The Serpent Rogue - 19,99 €
- The Sorrowvirus - A Faceless Short Story - 11,99 € au lieu de 14,99 € jusqu'au 17 mai
- The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe - 21,99 €
- Threaded - 9,99 €
- Transiruby - 12,49 €
- TURN TACK - 12,29 €
- WAIFU IMPACT - 4,24 € au lieu de 4,99 € jusqu'au 28 mai
- Watcher Chronicles - 19,99 €
- West Water - 9,99 €
- Whisper Trip - 4,99 €
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War - 49,99 €
Switch - Démos
- Kurokami-sama's Feast
- Layer Section & Galactic Attack S-Tribute
- Our Ninja World
- Repentant
- Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space
Switch - DLC
- Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream
- Conduct TOGETHER!
- Pack Rail - 4,99 €
- Cozy Grove
- New Neighbears - 5,69 €
- Death's Gambit: Afterlife
- Ashes of Vados - 6,59 €
- GROOVE COASTER WAI WAI PARTY!!!!
- Game Song Pack - 14,99 €
- hexceed
- Exsupero - 1,00 €
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Chevy 1956 - Gratuit
- RESEARCH and DESTROY
- AI: The Somnium Files Costume Pack - 2,99 €
- Costume Bundle - 9,99 €
- Danganronpa 2 Costume Pack - 2,99 €
- STEINS;GATE Costume Pack - 2,99 €
- Zero Escape: Virtue's Last Reward Costume Pack - 2,99 €
- Rune Factory 5
- The Holy Knight and the Bibliophile Swimsuit Set + New Ranger Care Package Item Pack - 1,99 €
- Transiruby
- FM Synthesis style BGM pack - 4,99 €
- WorldNeverland - Elnea Kingdom
- Pioneer Spring Outfit Set(Green) - 3,29 €
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
- Afrika Karl bundle - 6,99 €
- Armour Plated Shola Bundle - 9,99 €
- Berserker Boris Bundle - 9,99 €
- Desert Rat Shola Bundle - 5,99 €
- Gentleman Hector Bundle - 9,99 €
- Herman Wolff Werner Bundle - 9,99 €
- Left 4 Dead Bundle - Gratuit
- Mission 4 - Damnation Valley - 6,99 €
- Mission 5 - Alpine Blitz - 6,99 €
- Mission 6 - Dead Zeppelin - 6,99 €
- Mission 7 - Terminal Error - 6,99 €
- Mission 8 - Abaddon Asylum - 6,99 €
- Mission 9 - Return to Hell - 6,99 €
- Night Ops Jun Bundle - 9,99 €
- Occult Karl Bundle - 9,99 €
- Season Pass Two - 34,99 €
- Season Pass Three - 34,99 €
- Undercover Marie Bundle - 9,99 €
- Weapons Bundle - 9,99 €
- WW1 Josiah Bundle - 9,99 €
Vous pouvez acheter une carte eShop sur Amazon ou la Fnac.
Commenter