eShop européen : mise à jour du 28 avril 2022

Source: Nintendo

De multiples sports, des zombies et de drôles de créatures s'invitent sur Switch cette semaine.

  • Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream
  • Conduct TOGETHER!
    • Pack Rail - 4,99 €
  • Cozy Grove
  • Death's Gambit: Afterlife
  • GROOVE COASTER WAI WAI PARTY!!!!
    • Game Song Pack - 14,99 €
  • hexceed
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed
    • Chevy 1956 - Gratuit
  • RESEARCH and DESTROY
  • Rune Factory 5
    • The Holy Knight and the Bibliophile Swimsuit Set + New Ranger Care Package Item Pack - 1,99 €
  • Transiruby
    • FM Synthesis style BGM pack - 4,99 €
  • WorldNeverland - Elnea Kingdom
    • Pioneer Spring Outfit Set(Green) - 3,29 €
  • Zombie Army 4: Dead War
    • Afrika Karl bundle - 6,99 €
    • Armour Plated Shola Bundle - 9,99 €
    • Berserker Boris Bundle - 9,99 €
    • Desert Rat Shola Bundle - 5,99 €
    • Gentleman Hector Bundle - 9,99 €
    • Herman Wolff Werner Bundle - 9,99 €
    • Left 4 Dead Bundle - Gratuit
    • Mission 4 - Damnation Valley - 6,99 €
    • Mission 5 - Alpine Blitz - 6,99 €
    • Mission 6 - Dead Zeppelin - 6,99 €
    • Mission 7 - Terminal Error - 6,99 €
    • Mission 8 - Abaddon Asylum - 6,99 €
    • Mission 9 - Return to Hell - 6,99 €
    • Night Ops Jun Bundle - 9,99 €
    • Occult Karl Bundle - 9,99 €
    • Season Pass Two - 34,99 €
    • Season Pass Three - 34,99 €
    • Undercover Marie Bundle - 9,99 €
    • Weapons Bundle - 9,99 €
    • WW1 Josiah Bundle - 9,99 €

Vous pouvez acheter une carte eShop sur Amazon ou la Fnac.

Mots-clés
eShop européen eShop européen mise a jour eShop eShop mise à jour eShop MaJ eShop update eShop France

