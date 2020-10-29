eShop européen : mise à jour du 29 octobre 2020

eShop européen : mise à jour du 29 octobre 2020par Alexandre S.
Source: Nintendo
Abe, les Pikmin et Travis Touchdown font leur retour cette semaine aux côtés de nombreux autres jeux.
Switch - Jeux
- #Halloween, Super Puzzles Dream - 5,99 €
- Angry Video Game Nerd 1 & 2 Deluxe - 14,99 €
- Arcade Archives 64th. STREET - 6,99 €
- AXES - 4,99 €
- Banana Treasures Island - 9,90 €
- Barbearian - 9,99 €
- Boss Rush: Mythology - 7,99 €
- Carto - 19,99 €
- CASE 2: Animatronics Survival - 29,99 €
- Chickens Madness - 12,99 €
- Clea - 14,99 €
- Control Ultimate Edition – Cloud Version - Application gratuite pour tester le service
- Crimzon Clover - World EXplosion - 19,99 €
- De: Yabatanien - 12,99 €
- Demong Hunter - 8,99 €
- Detective Puz - 3,99 € au lieu de 4,99 € jusqu'au 5 novembre
- Diamond Girl ★Apologue de I'amour★ - 19,99 €
- Disc Room - 14,99 €
- Dungreed - 14,99 €
- Eyes: The Horror Game - 2,49 €
- Family Mysteries 2: Echoes of Tomorrow - 8,99 € au lieu de 14,99 € jusqu'au 8 novembre
- Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria Simulator - 6,99 €
- Gibbous - A Cthulhu Adventure - 16,99 € au lieu de 19,99 € jusqu'au 3 novembre
- Gnome More War - 2,49 €
- Haunted: Poppy's Nightmare - 4,99 €
- INSTANT Chef Party - 24,99 €
- Legends of Ethernal - 19,99 €
- Mad Rat Dead - 39,99 €
- Max Reloaded II - 9,90 €
- My Universe - Fashion Boutique - 39,99 €
- No More Heroes - 17,99 € au lieu de 19,99 € jusqu'au 15 novembre
- No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle - 17,99 € au lieu de 19,99 € jusqu'au 15 novembre
- Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm - 26,99 € au lieu de 29,99 € jusqu'au 4 novembre
- Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty - 19,99 € au lieu de 29,99 € jusqu'au 2 novembre
- Part Time UFO - 8,99 €
- Party Games: 15 in 1 - 19,99 €
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe - 59,99 €
- Pixel Puzzle Makeout League - 12,99 €
- Poltergeist Crusader - 3,99 € au lieu de 4,99 € jusqu'au 3 novembre
- Qui Veut Gagner des Millions ? - 39,99 €
- Red Rope: Don't Fall Behind + - 9,99 € au lieu de 12,99 € jusqu'au 10 novembre
- Slither Loop - 0,99 € au lieu de 2,99 € jusqu'au 20 novembre
- Star99 - 8,99 €
- Super Puzzle Pack - 29,99 €
- THE KNIGHT OF QUEEN - 3,99 €
- The Language Of Love - 7,99 € au lieu de 9,99 € jusqu'au 15 novembre
- THE LAST BLADE: Beyond the Destiny - 7,99 €
- The Long Return - 7,99 €
- Touhou spell bubble - 44,99 € au lieu de 49,99 € jusqu'au 8 novembre
- War Titans - 14,99 €
- Wonder Blade - 12,99 €
- Yuppie Psycho: Executive Edition - 16,66 €
Switch - Démos
- Castle Crashers Remastered
- Chickens Madness
- Hyrule Warriors : L'Ère du Fléau
- Pixel Puzzle Makeout League
- Touhou spell bubble
Switch - DLC
- Depixtion
- Halloween - 3,40 €
- Later Daters
- Seconde Partie - 4,01 € au lieu de 6,69 € jusqu'au 5 novembre
- Ninjala
- Our Two Bedroom Story
- After the Crisis: Minato - 2,09 €
- Birthday Story DLC Pack - 10,90 €
- Dont't Tell Him I'm Popular!: Minato - 9,09 €
- Dont't Tell Him I'm Popular!: Minato DLC Pack - 8,09 €
- Here's to the Birthday Boy!: Akiyoshi - 3,09 €
- Here's to the Birthday Boy!: Kaoru - 3,09 €
- Here's to the Birthday Boy!: Minato - 3,09 €
- Here's to the Birthday Boy!: Shusei - 3,09 €
- Touhou spell bubble
- Scarlet Devil Land Song Pack - 8,99 €
- Shinra-Bansho Music Pack - 8,99 €
- Special Song Pack Vol. 1 - 8,99 €
