eShop européen : mise à jour du 29 octobre 2020

par
Source: Nintendo

Abe, les Pikmin et Travis Touchdown font leur retour cette semaine aux côtés de nombreux autres jeux.

Switch - Jeux

Switch - Démos

Switch - DLC

  • Depixtion
    • Halloween - 3,40 €
  • Later Daters
    • Seconde Partie - 4,01 € au lieu de 6,69 € jusqu'au 5 novembre
  • Ninjala
  • Our Two Bedroom Story
    • After the Crisis: Minato - 2,09 €
    • Birthday Story DLC Pack - 10,90 €
    • Dont't Tell Him I'm Popular!: Minato - 9,09 €
    • Dont't Tell Him I'm Popular!: Minato DLC Pack - 8,09 €
    • Here's to the Birthday Boy!: Akiyoshi - 3,09 €
    • Here's to the Birthday Boy!: Kaoru - 3,09 €
    • Here's to the Birthday Boy!: Minato - 3,09 €
    • Here's to the Birthday Boy!: Shusei - 3,09 €
  • Touhou spell bubble
    • Scarlet Devil Land Song Pack - 8,99 €
    • Shinra-Bansho Music Pack - 8,99 €
    • Special Song Pack Vol. 1 - 8,99 €

Vous pouvez acheter une carte eShop sur Amazon ou la Fnac.

