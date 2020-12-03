eShop européen : mise à jour du 3 décembre 2020

eShop européen : mise à jour du 3 décembre 2020par Alexandre S.
Source: Nintendo
Affrontements tactiques et stratégiques, aventures mythologique et rythmique, sport... les nouveautés sont variées cette semaine.
Switch - Jeux
- Absolute Drift - 10,99 €
- Baila Latino - 9,99 €
- Biz Builder Delux - 13,00 €
- Chronos: Before the Ashes - 29,99 €
- Commandos 2 - HD Remaster - 29,99 €
- Cybxus Hearts - 4,24 € au lieu de 4,99 € jusqu'au 23 décembre
- Death Tales - 4,49 € au lieu de 8,99 € jusqu'au 23 décembre
- Empire of Sin - 39,99 €
- Empire of Sin Premium Edition - 69,99 €
- fault - milestone two side: above - 14,99 €
- Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise - 49,99 €
- Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light - 5,99 €
- Futoshiki Math - 2,99 € au lieu de 6,99 € jusqu'au 25 décembre
- GUNPIG: Firepower For Hire - 4,99 €
- Hed the Pig - 3,99 €
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - 59,99 €
- John Wick Hex - 13,99 € au lieu de 19,99 € jusqu'au 11 décembre
- Liberated: Enhanced Edition - 15,99 € au lieu de 19,99 € jusqu'au 10 décembre
- Morbid: The Seven Acolytes - 19,99 € au lieu de 24,99 € jusqu'au 23 décembre
- Nine Witches: Family Disruption - 17,99 €
- Oniria Crimes - 19,99 €
- Outbreak: The New Nightmare - 11,04 € au lieu de 12,99 € jusqu'au 9 décembre
- Paw Paw Paw - 7,99 € au lieu de 9,99 € jusqu'au 24 décembre
- PHOGS! - 24,99 €
- Pretty Princess Party - 39,99 €
- Quiplash 2 InterLASHional: Dites n'importe quoi ! - 8,50 €
- Renzo Racer - 19,99 €
- Sam & Max Save the World - 16,99 €
- Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate - 19,99 €
- Steampunk Tower 2 - 6,99 € au lieu de 9,99 € jusqu'au 3 janvier
- Super Space Serpent Secondary Edition - 9,99 €
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure 1 - 29,99 €
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure 2 - 29,99 €
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack - 49,99 €
- Wildfire - 13,49 € au lieu de 14,99 € jusqu'au 10 décembre
Switch - Démos
Switch - DLC
- Baila Latino
- Bonus Pack - Gratuit
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions
- Ricardo Espadas - 2,99 €
- Singprasert Bunnaak - 2,99 €
- Stefan Levin - 2,99 €
- Dead by Daylight
- A BINDING OF KIN - 7,99 €
- Chapitre A Nightmare on Elm Street - 7,99 €
- Empire of Sin
- Deluxe Pack - 11,99 €
- Expansion Pass - 24,99 €
- Le Manteau de fourrure d'Al Capone - Gratuit pour les possesseurs de l'Expansion Pass
- FUSER
- Backstage Pass Product 5 - 1,99 €
- Backstage Pass Product 6 - 1,99 €
- Backstage Pass Product 7 - 1,99 €
- Backstage Pass Product 8 - 1,99 €
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Season Pass - 39,99 €
- Quand la route devient cahoteuse - Gratuit pour les possesseurs du Season Pass
- WorldNeverland - Elnea Kingdom
- Polar Travel Outfit (Noël) - 2,99 €
Vous pouvez acheter une carte eShop sur Amazon ou la Fnac.
Lire aussi : MISE A JOUR Switch : un firmware 11.0.0 est disponible, avec de nombreuses nouveautés
Commenter