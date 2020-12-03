Actualité Switch
eShop européen : mise à jour du 3 décembre 2020

Source: Nintendo

Affrontements tactiques et stratégiques, aventures mythologique et rythmique, sport... les nouveautés sont variées cette semaine.

Switch - Jeux

Switch - Démos

Switch - DLC

  • Baila Latino
    • Bonus Pack - Gratuit
  • Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions
    • Ricardo Espadas - 2,99 €
    • Singprasert Bunnaak - 2,99 €
    • Stefan Levin - 2,99 €
  • Dead by Daylight
    • A BINDING OF KIN - 7,99 €
    • Chapitre A Nightmare on Elm Street - 7,99 €
  • Empire of Sin
    • Deluxe Pack - 11,99 €
    • Expansion Pass - 24,99 €
    • Le Manteau de fourrure d'Al Capone - Gratuit pour les possesseurs de l'Expansion Pass
  • FUSER
    • Backstage Pass Product 5 - 1,99 €
    • Backstage Pass Product 6 - 1,99 €
    • Backstage Pass Product 7 - 1,99 €
    • Backstage Pass Product 8 - 1,99 €
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising
    • Season Pass - 39,99 €
    • Quand la route devient cahoteuse - Gratuit pour les possesseurs du Season Pass
  • WorldNeverland - Elnea Kingdom
    • Polar Travel Outfit (Noël) - 2,99 €

Vous pouvez acheter une carte eShop sur Amazon ou la Fnac.

