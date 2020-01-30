Actualité Switch
Nintendo eShop Banniere vignette image

eShop européen : mise à jour du 30 janvier 2020

par
Source: Nintendo

Un spin-off de The Witcher, des DLC pour Super Smash Bros. Ultimate et de nombreux jeux inédits font leur entrée en boutique cette semaine.

Nintendo eShop baniere vignette

Switch - Jeux

  • Ash of Gods: Redemption
  • Heroland
  • Actual Sunlight
  • Arcade Archives Tecmo Bowl
  • Ascendant Hearts
  • Aviary Attorney: Definitive Edition
  • Bookbound Brigade
  • Bridge Constructor Ultimate Edition
  • Code Shifter
  • Coffee Talk
  • Eclipse: Edge of Light
  • Horse Farm
  • Hypercharge Unboxed
  • Indie Gems Bundle: JRPG Edition
  • It Came From Outer Space and Ate Our Brains
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
  • Milo’s Quest
  • Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator
  • Music Racer
  • Never Again
  • Not Tonight: Take Back Control Edition
  • Orbitblazers
  • Phar Lap: Horse Racing Challenge
  • Prison Princess
  • Reknum
  • Sisters Royale: Five Sisters Under Fire
  • Skellboy
  • Sparkle 4 Tales
  • Speaking Simulator
  • Super Battle Cards
  • Super Tennis
  • Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
  • Touchdown Pinball
  • UORiS DX
  • Willy Jetman: Astromonkey’s Revenge

Switch - Précommandes

  • Crash Drive 2
  • ELEA: Paradigm Shift
  • Just a Phrase by POWGI
  • Kitty Powers’ Matchmaker
  • Last Encounter
  • LocO-SportS
  • Marooners
  • Shiny Ski Resort
  • Tower of Babel: No Mercy

Switch - Démos

  • AeternoBlade II
  • Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair

Switch - DLC

  • Sisters Royale: Five Sisters Under Fire
    • Personnage supplémentaire : Ode
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
    • Capuche et tenue d'Altaïr
    • Set de combattant Byleth
    • Casque et tenue de Cuphead
    • Casque et armure MegaMan.EXE
    • Casque Lapin Crétin
    • Casque et armure Mega Man X
    • Fighters Pass Vol. 2
  • Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
    • Packs de langue (FR, DE, ES, IT, RU, PL, PTBR, ESMX, JP, ZHS, ZHT, KO)

 

redacteur vignetteOmega Law Alexandre Samson (Omega Law)
Responsable Correcteur - Rédacteur - Testeur
Fan d'Assassin's Creed, amateur de RPG et passionné d'expériences vidéoludiques en général. Lecteur de comics (DC) et de divers mangas (One Piece !). Chimiste et Whovian dans l'âme.
Suivre ce rédacteur : Twitter GamgerGen Instagram GamerGen vignette bouton

Commenter
Mots-clés
eShop européen eShop européen mise a jour eShop eShop mise à jour eShop MaJ eShop update eShop France

Commenter 0 commentaire

Soyez le premier à commenter ce contenu !

Commenter Lire les commentaires