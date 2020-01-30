eShop européen : mise à jour du 30 janvier 2020

eShop européen : mise à jour du 30 janvier 2020par Alexandre S.
Source: Nintendo
Un spin-off de The Witcher, des DLC pour Super Smash Bros. Ultimate et de nombreux jeux inédits font leur entrée en boutique cette semaine.
Switch - Jeux
- Ash of Gods: Redemption
- Heroland
- Actual Sunlight
- Arcade Archives Tecmo Bowl
- Ascendant Hearts
- Aviary Attorney: Definitive Edition
- Bookbound Brigade
- Bridge Constructor Ultimate Edition
- Code Shifter
- Coffee Talk
- Eclipse: Edge of Light
- Horse Farm
- Hypercharge Unboxed
- Indie Gems Bundle: JRPG Edition
- It Came From Outer Space and Ate Our Brains
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Milo’s Quest
- Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator
- Music Racer
- Never Again
- Not Tonight: Take Back Control Edition
- Orbitblazers
- Phar Lap: Horse Racing Challenge
- Prison Princess
- Reknum
- Sisters Royale: Five Sisters Under Fire
- Skellboy
- Sparkle 4 Tales
- Speaking Simulator
- Super Battle Cards
- Super Tennis
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
- Touchdown Pinball
- UORiS DX
- Willy Jetman: Astromonkey’s Revenge
Switch - Précommandes
- Crash Drive 2
- ELEA: Paradigm Shift
- Just a Phrase by POWGI
- Kitty Powers’ Matchmaker
- Last Encounter
- LocO-SportS
- Marooners
- Shiny Ski Resort
- Tower of Babel: No Mercy
Switch - Démos
- AeternoBlade II
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
Switch - DLC
- Sisters Royale: Five Sisters Under Fire
- Personnage supplémentaire : Ode
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Capuche et tenue d'Altaïr
- Set de combattant Byleth
- Casque et tenue de Cuphead
- Casque et armure MegaMan.EXE
- Casque Lapin Crétin
- Casque et armure Mega Man X
- Fighters Pass Vol. 2
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
- Packs de langue (FR, DE, ES, IT, RU, PL, PTBR, ESMX, JP, ZHS, ZHT, KO)
