eShop européen : mise à jour du 5 mars 2020

par
Source: Nintendo

Les Pokémon font leur retour cette semaine pour partir au secours de leurs camarades dans des donjons.

Nintendo eShop baniere vignette

Switch - Jeux

  • Pokémon Donjon Mystère : Équipe de Secours DX
  • Afterparty
  • Amoeba Battle: Microscopic RTS Action
  • AvoCuddle
  • Baron: Fur is Gonna Fly
  • Bleed Complete Bundle
  • Breeder Homegrown: Director’s Cut
  • Darts
  • Dude, Stop
  • I am Ball
  • ibb & obb
  • Kairobotica
  • Lost Horizon
  • Murder by Numbers
  • Save Koch
  • Swordbreaker: The Game
  • Syrup and the Ultimate Sweet
  • The Story Goes On
  • Unlock the King
  • Wunderling

Switch - Démo

  • Explosive Jake

Switch - DLC

  • Super Kickers League
    • Goths and Vampires!
  • WorldNeverland: Elnea Kingdom
    • Town Furs (Mint)

 

Alexandre Samson (Omega Law)
