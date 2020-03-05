eShop européen : mise à jour du 5 mars 2020

eShop européen : mise à jour du 5 mars 2020par Alexandre S.
Source: Nintendo
Les Pokémon font leur retour cette semaine pour partir au secours de leurs camarades dans des donjons.
Switch - Jeux
- Pokémon Donjon Mystère : Équipe de Secours DX
- Afterparty
- Amoeba Battle: Microscopic RTS Action
- AvoCuddle
- Baron: Fur is Gonna Fly
- Bleed Complete Bundle
- Breeder Homegrown: Director’s Cut
- Darts
- Dude, Stop
- I am Ball
- ibb & obb
- Kairobotica
- Lost Horizon
- Murder by Numbers
- Save Koch
- Swordbreaker: The Game
- Syrup and the Ultimate Sweet
- The Story Goes On
- Unlock the King
- Wunderling
Switch - Démo
- Explosive Jake
Switch - DLC
- Super Kickers League
- Goths and Vampires!
- WorldNeverland: Elnea Kingdom
- Town Furs (Mint)
