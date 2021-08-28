eShop européen : mise à jour du 26 août 2021

eShop européen : mise à jour du 26 août 2021par Alexandre S.
Source: Nintendo
Travis Touchdown est de retour cette semaine, bien accompagné par tout un tas d'autres productions sympathiques.
Switch - Jeux
- Dark Thrones - 7,99 €
- Eternal Hope - 7,99 €
- Garden Paws - 20,99 €
- Green Phoenix - 2,99 €
- Hammer 2 Reloaded - 5,99 €
- Have a Blast - 14,99 €
- Hoa - 14,99 €
- Inked: A Tale of Love - 8,99 €
- Instant Farmer - 2,39 € au lieu de 2,99 € jusqu'au 15 septembre
- King's Bounty II - 59,99 €
- May's Mysteries: The Secret of Dragonville - 14,99 €
- Mickey Storm and the Cursed Mask - 14,99 €
- Moonshades - 15,99 €
- Murder Mystery Machine - 19,99 €
- Night Flight - 4,99 €
- No More Heroes 3 - 59,99 €
- Off The Road Unleashed - 15,99 €
- One-Eyed Lee and the Dinner Party - 4,99 €
- Orbibot - 3,99 € au lieu de 4,99 € jusqu'au 15 septembre
- Pretty Girls Panic! - 4,79 € au lieu de 5,99 € jusqu'au 15 septembre
- Secret Neighbor - 19,99 €
- Space Wars - 2,99 €
- Spelunky - 9,99 €
- Spelunky 2 - 19,99 €
- Titans Black Ops - 7,99 €
- Wildbus - 11,99 €
- Witch Hunter - 7,99 €
Switch - Démos
Switch - DLC
- King's Bounty II
- Day One Edition Pack - 5,99 €
- Lord's Edition Upgrade - 5,99 €
- GROOVE COASTER WAI WAI PARTY!!!!
- Touhou Project Arrangements Pack 6 - 14,99 €
- Magical Girls Second Magic
- Afficher toutes les illustrations - 3,99 €
- Ajout d'une étape de haute difficulté - 1,09 €
- « Ajout d'une étape de haute difficulté » et « Afficher toutes les illustrations » - 4,63 €
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Set de stickers « Stickers spéciaux 5 » - 1,99 €
- Pac-Man 99
- Custom Theme: Splatterhouse: Wanpaku Graffiti - Gratuit
- Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town
- Twilight Isle Expansion Pack - Inclus dans le Season Pass
- Tools Up!
- Garden Party - Episode 3: Home Sweet Home - 5,39 € au lieu de 5,99 € jusqu'au 1er septembre
- Urban Flow
- London Rules - 1,99 €
- Zaccaria Pinball
- Deluxe Table Pack 3 - 4,99 €
