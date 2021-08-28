Actualité Switch
eShop européen : mise à jour du 26 août 2021

Source: Nintendo

Travis Touchdown est de retour cette semaine, bien accompagné par tout un tas d'autres productions sympathiques.

  • King's Bounty II
  • GROOVE COASTER WAI WAI PARTY!!!!
    • Touhou Project Arrangements Pack 6 - 14,99 €
  • Magical Girls Second Magic
    • Afficher toutes les illustrations - 3,99 €
    • Ajout d'une étape de haute difficulté - 1,09 €
    • « Ajout d'une étape de haute difficulté » et « Afficher toutes les illustrations » - 4,63 €
  • Monster Hunter Rise
    • Set de stickers « Stickers spéciaux 5 » - 1,99 €
  • Pac-Man 99
    • Custom Theme: Splatterhouse: Wanpaku Graffiti - Gratuit
  • Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town
    • Twilight Isle Expansion Pack - Inclus dans le Season Pass
  • Tools Up!
    • Garden Party - Episode 3: Home Sweet Home - 5,39 € au lieu de 5,99 € jusqu'au 1er septembre
  • Urban Flow
    • London Rules - 1,99 €
  • Zaccaria Pinball
    • Deluxe Table Pack 3 - 4,99 €

