Nintendo eShop Banniere vignette image

eShop européen : mise à jour du 28 mai 2020

par

Compilations d'excellents FPS et jeux de rôle en tout genre sont au menu sur Switch cette semaine.

Nintendo eShop baniere vignette

Switch - Jeux

  • #womenUp, Super Puzzles Dream - 6,19 €
  • Adam’s Venture: Origins - 39,99 €
  • Ailment - 6,79 € au lieu de 7,99 € jusqu'au 3 juin
  • Atomicrops - 14,99 €
  • BioShock 2 Remastered
  • BioShock: The Collection
  • BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition
  • BioShock Remastered
  • Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition
  • Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
  • Borderlands Legendary Collection
  • Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling - 29,99 €
  • Castle Pals - 4,99 €
  • Climbros - 9,90 €
  • Despotism 3K - 10,99 €
  • F-117A Stealth Fighter - 2,99 € au lieu de 4,99 € jusqu'au 18 juin
  • Flux8
  • Fly Punch Boom! - 12,74 € au lieu de 14,99 € jusqu'au 11 juin
  • Food Truck Tycoon: Asian Cuisine - 4,99 €
  • Game Tengoku CruisinMix Special - 24,89 €
  • Genetic Disaster - 14,99 €
  • Hill Climbing Mania - 5,00 €
  • Indiecalypse - 12,99 €
  • Little Misfortune - 19,99 €
  • Many Faces - 3,99 € au lieu de 4,99 € jusqu'au 17 juin
  • Minecraft Dungeons - 19,99 €
  • Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition - 29,99 €
  • Missile Command: Recharged - 2,99 €
  • Mortal Kombat: Aftermath Kollection - 59,99 €
  • Resolutiion - 17,99 € au lieu de 19,99 € jusqu'au 4 juin
  • SEGA Ages Thunder Force AC - 6,99 €
  • Turmoil - 11,99 € au lieu de 14,99 € jusqu'au 11 juin
  • Undead & Beyond - 10,99 €
  • WildTrax Raicng - 7,99 €
  • WinKings - 4,99 €
  • XCOM 2 Collection - 49,99 €
  • Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition - 59,99 €

Switch - Précommande

  • Catherine: Full Body

Switch - Démo

  •  Ciel Fledge: A Daughter Raising Simulator
  • Desktop Basketball
  • Fly Punch Boom!
  • Liberated

Switch - DLC

  •  Food Truck Tycoon
    • Asian Cuisine Expansion Pack - 1,99 €
  • Minecraft Dungeons
    • Pass du héros - 9,99 €
  • Moonlighter
    • Between Dimensions - 6,99 €
  • Mortal Kombat 11
    • Pack Aftermath + Kombat Pack - 49,99 €
    • Aftermath - 39,99 €
