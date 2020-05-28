eShop européen : mise à jour du 28 mai 2020

eShop européen : mise à jour du 28 mai 2020par Alexandre S.
Compilations d'excellents FPS et jeux de rôle en tout genre sont au menu sur Switch cette semaine.
Switch - Jeux
- #womenUp, Super Puzzles Dream - 6,19 €
- Adam’s Venture: Origins - 39,99 €
- Ailment - 6,79 € au lieu de 7,99 € jusqu'au 3 juin
- Atomicrops - 14,99 €
- BioShock 2 Remastered
- BioShock: The Collection
- BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition
- BioShock Remastered
- Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Borderlands Legendary Collection
- Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling - 29,99 €
- Castle Pals - 4,99 €
- Climbros - 9,90 €
- Despotism 3K - 10,99 €
- F-117A Stealth Fighter - 2,99 € au lieu de 4,99 € jusqu'au 18 juin
- Flux8
- Fly Punch Boom! - 12,74 € au lieu de 14,99 € jusqu'au 11 juin
- Food Truck Tycoon: Asian Cuisine - 4,99 €
- Game Tengoku CruisinMix Special - 24,89 €
- Genetic Disaster - 14,99 €
- Hill Climbing Mania - 5,00 €
- Indiecalypse - 12,99 €
- Little Misfortune - 19,99 €
- Many Faces - 3,99 € au lieu de 4,99 € jusqu'au 17 juin
- Minecraft Dungeons - 19,99 €
- Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition - 29,99 €
- Missile Command: Recharged - 2,99 €
- Mortal Kombat: Aftermath Kollection - 59,99 €
- Resolutiion - 17,99 € au lieu de 19,99 € jusqu'au 4 juin
- SEGA Ages Thunder Force AC - 6,99 €
- Turmoil - 11,99 € au lieu de 14,99 € jusqu'au 11 juin
- Undead & Beyond - 10,99 €
- WildTrax Raicng - 7,99 €
- WinKings - 4,99 €
- XCOM 2 Collection - 49,99 €
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition - 59,99 €
Switch - Précommande
- Catherine: Full Body
Switch - Démo
- Ciel Fledge: A Daughter Raising Simulator
- Desktop Basketball
- Fly Punch Boom!
- Liberated
Switch - DLC
- Food Truck Tycoon
- Asian Cuisine Expansion Pack - 1,99 €
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Pass du héros - 9,99 €
- Moonlighter
- Between Dimensions - 6,99 €
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Pack Aftermath + Kombat Pack - 49,99 €
- Aftermath - 39,99 €
