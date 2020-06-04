eShop européen : mise à jour du 4 juin 2020

eShop européen : mise à jour du 4 juin 2020par Alexandre S.
Source: Nintendo
Virée galactique déjantée et jeux de plateaux à gogo s'invitent dans la boutique en ligne de Nintendo cette semaine.
Switch - Jeux
- 51 Worldwide Games - 39,99 €
- Awesome Pea 2 - 4,99 €
- Bridge Strike - 6,99 €
- Depth of Extinction - 13,49 €
- Do Not Feeds the Monkeys - 12,99 €
- Knight Squad - 13,49 € au lieu de 14,99 € jusqu'au 12 juin
- Liberated - 15,99 € au lieu de 19,99 € jusqu'au 5 juin
- Match - 8,99 €
- Outbuddies DX - 16,19 € au lieu de 17,99 € jusqu'au 11 juin
- Pinball Lockdown - 5,99 €
- Potata: Fairy Flower - 8,99 € au lieu de 11,99 € jusqu'au 5 juin
- Shantae and the Seven Sirens - 27,99 €
- Skelattack - 19,99 €
- Star-Crossed Myth - The Department of Punishments - 29,99 €
- Star-Crossed Myth - The Department of Wishes - 29,99 €
- Strawberry Vinegar - 9,99 €
- Super Holobunnies: Pause Café - 4,99 €
- The Outer Worlds - 59,99 €
- The TakeOver - 17,99 € au lieu de 19,99 € jusqu'au 4 juin
- They Came From the Sky - 0,99 € au lieu de 2,99 € jusqu'au 30 juin
Switch - Démos
- HALF DEAD
- Knight Squad
- KUNAI
- Piczle Cross Adventure
- Wunderling
Switch - DLC
- Star-Crossed Myth - The Department of Punishments -
- The Department of Punishments DLC Pack - 10,09 €
- Heavenly Pleasures: Punishments - 6,09 €
- Constellations of Love: Ichthys - 2,09 €
- Constellations of Love: Dui - 2,09 €
- Constellations of Love: Scorpio - 2,09 €
- Star-Crossed Myth - The Department of Wishes -
- The Department of Wishes DLC Pack - 10,09 €
- Heavenly Pleasures: Wishes - 6,09 €
- Constellations of Love: Teorus - 2,09 €
- Constellations of Love: Leon - 2,09 €
- Constellations of Love: Huedhaut - 2,09 €
- Talisman: Digital Edition
- Extension La Faucheuse : Deck légendaire - 1,99 €
- Extension Le Donjon : Deck légendaire - 1,99 €
- Extension, Les Hautes Terres : Deck légendaire - 1,99 €
- Jeu de base : Deck légendaire - 1,99 €
- Pack de personnages #7 - 4,19 €
