eShop européen : mise à jour du 4 juin 2020

Source: Nintendo

Virée galactique déjantée et jeux de plateaux à gogo s'invitent dans la boutique en ligne de Nintendo cette semaine.

Switch - Jeux

  • 51 Worldwide Games - 39,99 €
  • Awesome Pea 2 - 4,99 €
  • Bridge Strike - 6,99 €
  • Depth of Extinction - 13,49 €
  • Do Not Feeds the Monkeys - 12,99 €
  • Knight Squad - 13,49 € au lieu de 14,99 € jusqu'au 12 juin
  • Liberated - 15,99 € au lieu de 19,99 € jusqu'au 5 juin
  • Match - 8,99 €
  • Outbuddies DX - 16,19 € au lieu de 17,99 € jusqu'au 11 juin
  • Pinball Lockdown - 5,99 €
  • Potata: Fairy Flower - 8,99 € au lieu de 11,99 € jusqu'au 5 juin
  • Shantae and the Seven Sirens - 27,99 €
  • Skelattack - 19,99 €
  • Star-Crossed Myth - The Department of Punishments - 29,99 €
  • Star-Crossed Myth - The Department of Wishes - 29,99 €
  • Strawberry Vinegar - 9,99 €
  • Super Holobunnies: Pause Café - 4,99 €
  • The Outer Worlds - 59,99 €
  • The TakeOver - 17,99 € au lieu de 19,99 € jusqu'au 4 juin
  • They Came From the Sky - 0,99 € au lieu de 2,99 € jusqu'au 30 juin

Switch - Démos

  • HALF DEAD
  • Knight Squad
  • KUNAI
  • Piczle Cross Adventure
  • Wunderling

Switch - DLC

  • Star-Crossed Myth - The Department of Punishments -
    • The Department of Punishments DLC Pack - 10,09 €
    • Heavenly Pleasures: Punishments - 6,09 €
    • Constellations of Love: Ichthys - 2,09 €
    • Constellations of Love: Dui - 2,09 €
    • Constellations of Love: Scorpio - 2,09 €
  • Star-Crossed Myth - The Department of Wishes -
    • The Department of Wishes DLC Pack - 10,09 €
    • Heavenly Pleasures: Wishes - 6,09 €
    • Constellations of Love: Teorus - 2,09 €
    • Constellations of Love: Leon - 2,09 €
    • Constellations of Love: Huedhaut - 2,09 €
  • Talisman: Digital Edition
    • Extension La Faucheuse : Deck légendaire - 1,99 €
    • Extension Le Donjon : Deck légendaire - 1,99 €
    • Extension, Les Hautes Terres : Deck légendaire - 1,99 €
    • Jeu de base : Deck légendaire - 1,99 €
    • Pack de personnages #7 - 4,19 €

