eShop européen : mise à jour du 4 novembre 2021

De petits êtres bleus, des super guerriers, de la décoration d'intérieur et de bons sons sur lesquels se déhancher vous attendent cette semaine sur Switch.
Switch - Jeux
- .Dog - 9,99 €
- A Boy and His Blob - 14,99 €
- Air Racers - 4,99 €
- Bloodshore - 13,49 € au lieu de 14,99 € jusqu'au 16 novembre
- Bloody Rally Show - 15,99 € au lieu de 19,99 € jusqu'au 18 novembre
- Box that ball - 1,99 €
- Circa Infinity - 6,66 € au lieu de 9,99 € jusqu'au 29 novembre
- Cupid Parasite - 49,99 €
- Demon Turf - 21,99 €
- Destructivator SE - 6 €
- Ekstase - 9,99 € au lieu de 14,99 € jusqu'au 15 novembre
- Emergency Driver Simulator - 10,49 € au lieu de 13,99 € jusqu'au 2 décembre
- Encodya - 23,99 € au lieu de 29,99 € jusqu'au 21 novembre
- Fast & Furious: Spy Racers L'ascension de SH1FT3R - 39,99 €
- Galaxy Shooter - 4,99 €
- Handpan - 8,99 €
- Just Dance 2022 - 59,99 €
- Les Schtroumpfs - Mission Malfeuille - 39,99 €
- Lone McLonegan : A Western Adventure - 7,99 € au lieu de 9,99 € jusqu'au 10 novembre
- Magic Potion Millionaire - 9,59 € au lieu de 11,99 € jusqu'au 10 novembre
- My Universe - Interior Designer - 39,99 €
- Occult Interrogation: The ritual of little nightmares - 4,99 €
- Om Nom: Run - 4,99 €
- One Last Memory - 9,99 €
- Pixel Heroes: Mega Byte & Magic - 14,99 €
- Popeye - 14,39 €
- Pretty Girls Panic! PLUS - 4,79 € au lieu de 5,99 € jusqu'au 2 novembre
- QB Planets - 4,99 €
- Skeletal Avenger - 16,99 €
- SPACETIME ODISSEY - 5,99 €
- Stilstand - 2,19 € au lieu de 2,99 € jusqu'au 4 décembre
- Super Sami Roll - 12,49 €
- The Gardener and the Wild Vines - 8,19 €
- The Legend of Tianding - 19,99 €
- The Prince of Landis - 7,99 €
- Tunche - 16,99 € au lieu de 19,99 € jusqu'au 21 novembre
- Unpacking - 19,99 €
- Where Cards Fall - 17,25 €
- World War Z - 39,99 €
Switch - Démos
Switch - DLC
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Happy Home Paradise - 24,99 €
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
- Legendary Pack 2 - 9,99 €
- Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise
- Musique des coachs - 4,99 €
- Mighty Fight Federation
- Pack de personnages Kunio et Riki - 5,99 €
- RPG Maker MV
- Fes Map & BG Set - 8,99 €
- Fes Monster Set - 9,99 €
- VX Set 2 - 12,99 €
- XP Set 1 - 10,99 €
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania
- Morgana - 4,99 €
- World War Z
- Biohazard Weapon Pack - 2,99 €
- Deluxe DLC Pack - 19,99 €
- Last Aid Pack - 2,99 €
- Lobo Weapon Pack - 2,99 €
- Signature Weapons Pack - 2,99 €
- Special Operations Forces Pack - 2,99 €
- The Professionals Pack - 4,99 €
- War Heroes Pack - 4,99 €
