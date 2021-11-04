Actualité Switch
Accueil Switch Actualités
Nintendo eShop Switch

eShop européen : mise à jour du 4 novembre 2021

par
Source: Nintendo

De petits êtres bleus, des super guerriers, de la décoration d'intérieur et de bons sons sur lesquels se déhancher vous attendent cette semaine sur Switch.

Nintendo eShop Switch

Switch - Jeux

Switch - Démos

Switch - DLC

Vous pouvez acheter une carte eShop sur Amazon ou la Fnac.

redacteur vignetteAlexandre SAMSON (Omega Law)
Responsable Correcteur - Rédacteur
Accro à Assassin's Creed et Destiny, grand amateur de RPG et passionné d'expériences vidéoludiques en général. Lecteur de comics (DC) et de divers mangas (One Piece !). Chimiste de formation et Whovian dans l'âme.
Me suivre : Twitter GamergenInstagram Gamergen
Commenter
Mots-clés
eShop européen eShop européen mise a jour eShop eShop mise à jour eShop MaJ eShop update eShop France

Commenter 0 commentaire

Soyez le premier à commenter ce contenu !

Commenter Lire les commentaires