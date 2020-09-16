PlayStation Store européen : mise à jour du 14 septembre 2020

PlayStation Store européen : mise à jour du 14 septembre 2020par Alexandre S.
Source: PlayStation Store
Du football et la suite d'un célèbre rogue-like sont les vedettes de cette semaine assez calme.
Jeux PS4
- Active Neurons 2 - 4,99 €
- Educational Games for Kids - 12,99 €
- eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE ARSENAL EDITION - 34,99 €
- eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE FC BARCELONA EDITION - 34,99 €
- eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE FC BAYERN MÜNCHEN EDITION - 34,99 €
- eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE JUVENTUS EDITION - 34,99 €
- eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE MANCHESTER UNITED EDITION - 34,99 €
- eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE STANDARD EDITION - 29,99 €
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete - 59,99 €
- Spelunky 2 - 19,99 €
- Wreckfest - Complete Edition - 49,99 €
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds - 18 septembre
PS4 DLC
- Banner of the Maid
- The Oriental Pirate - 4,99 €
- Death end re;Quest 2
- Added Weapon: Chainsaw - Gratuit
- Added Weapon: Handy Wrench - Gratuit
- Added Weapon: Toy Watergun - Gratuit
- Blood Skelter Set - 1,99 €
- Ultimate Weapon Set - 2,99 €
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Master Roshi - Gratuit pour les possesseurs du FighterZ Pass 3
- Overwatch
- 5 coffres + 1 légendaire - 4,99 €
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- Stellaris: Console Edition
- Distant Stars Story Pack - 9,99 €
- Expansion Pass Three - 24,99 €
- Trailmakers
- Pack de fan - 11,99 €
- Pack Skin 2 - 4,99 €
- World of Warships: Legends
- La canonnière de la Baltique - Gratuit pour les abonnés PS+
- Wreckfest
- Getaway Car Pack - 3,99 €
- Season Pass 2 - 12,99 €
Vous pouvez acheter une carte PSN sur Amazon ou la Fnac.
Commenter