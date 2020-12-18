PlayStation Store européen : mise à jour du 14 décembre 2020

PlayStation Store européen : mise à jour du 14 décembre 2020par Alexandre S.
Source: PlayStation Store
Tout un tas de petits jeux s'invite dans la boutique des PS4 et PS5 cette semaine, ça sent la fin d'année.
Jeux PS5
- Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead - 9,99 €
- CRSED - Gratuit
- Freddy Spaghetti - 4,99 €
- Outbreak: The New Nightmare - 14,99 €
- Shakedown: Hawaii - 19,99 €
- Sparkle Unleashed - 7,99 €
Jeux PS4
- 60 Parsecs! - 9,99 €
- 60 Seconds! Reatomized - 9,99 €
- Arcade Archives MARKHAM - 6,99 €
- Artists of the World Bundle - 79,99 €
- Auto Chess : Pack Fondateur - 9,99 €
- Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead - 9,99 €
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - Accès Gratuit
- CATTCH - 9,99 €
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2/3 Bundle!! - 24,99 €
- CRSED - Fire Dragon Bundle - 19,99 €
- CRSED - Metal Zombie Bundle - 19,99 €
- Follia - Dear Father - 32,99 €
- Freddy Spaghetti - 4,99 €
- HIQ ACE Unlimited - Gratuit
- KAUIL’S TREASURE - 5,49 €
- MXGP 2020 - The Official Motocross Videogame - 59,99 €
- Roundout by POWGI - 7,99 €
- Seeds of Resilience - 13,99 €
- Sparkle 4 Tales - 9,99 €
- Towaga: Among Shadows - 14,99 €
- Ultimate Fishing Simulator - 29,99 €
- When the Past was Around - 8,99 €
- Wizards of Brandel - 14,99 €
PS4 DLC
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4
- Land of Wano Pack - 11,99 €
