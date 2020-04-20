Actualité PS4
PlayStation Store Europe EU PSS France FR vignette 24.07.2013.

PlayStation Store européen : mise à jour du 20 avril 2020

par
Source: PlayStation Blog et Store

Le remake d'un fameux RPG japonais et un jeu de tir multijoueur avec un monstre iconique du cinéma sont de sortie cette semaine.

PlayStation Store europeen france

Jeux PS4

  • Merge 10th Anniversary Bundle - 64,99 €
  • 1971 Project Helios - 21 avril
  • Best of 2019 - 21 avril
  • Dungeon of the Endless - 21 avril
  • Help Will Come Tomorrow - 21 avril
  • Obey Me - 21 avril
  • Roundguard - 21 avril
  • Comrade Rabbit Bundle - 22 avril
  • Freakout: Calamity TV Show - 22 avril
  • Guard Duty - 22 avril
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts & SGW3 Unlimited Edition - 22 avril
  • Stranded Deep - 22 avril
  • Troubleshooter - 22 avril
  • Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack - 23 avril
  • MotoGP 20 - 23 avril
  • Yumeutsutsu Re:After - 23 avril
  • Archaica: The Path Of Light - 24 avril
  • Deliver Us The Moon - 24 avril
  • Deliver Us The Moon Digital Deluxe - 24 avril
  • Predator: Hunting Grounds - 24 avril
  • Predator: Hunting Grounds Digital Deluxe Edition - 24 avril
  • Trials of Mana - 24 avril

PS4 DLC

redacteur vignetteOmega Law Alexandre Samson (Omega Law)
Responsable Correcteur - Rédacteur - Testeur
Fan d'Assassin's Creed, amateur de RPG et passionné d'expériences vidéoludiques en général. Lecteur de comics (DC) et de divers mangas (One Piece !). Chimiste et Whovian dans l'âme.
Suivre ce rédacteur : Twitter GamgerGen Instagram GamerGen vignette bouton

Commenter
Mots-clés
PlayStation Store européen PlayStation Store PlayStation Store France PlayStation Store mise a jour PlayStation Store update PlayStation Store MAJ

Commenter 0 commentaire

Soyez le premier à commenter ce contenu !

Commenter Lire les commentaires