PlayStation Store européen : mise à jour du 20 avril 2020

PlayStation Store européen : mise à jour du 20 avril 2020par Alexandre S.
Le remake d'un fameux RPG japonais et un jeu de tir multijoueur avec un monstre iconique du cinéma sont de sortie cette semaine.
Jeux PS4
- Merge 10th Anniversary Bundle - 64,99 €
- 1971 Project Helios - 21 avril
- Best of 2019 - 21 avril
- Dungeon of the Endless - 21 avril
- Help Will Come Tomorrow - 21 avril
- Obey Me - 21 avril
- Roundguard - 21 avril
- Comrade Rabbit Bundle - 22 avril
- Freakout: Calamity TV Show - 22 avril
- Guard Duty - 22 avril
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts & SGW3 Unlimited Edition - 22 avril
- Stranded Deep - 22 avril
- Troubleshooter - 22 avril
- Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack - 23 avril
- MotoGP 20 - 23 avril
- Yumeutsutsu Re:After - 23 avril
- Archaica: The Path Of Light - 24 avril
- Deliver Us The Moon - 24 avril
- Deliver Us The Moon Digital Deluxe - 24 avril
- Predator: Hunting Grounds - 24 avril
- Predator: Hunting Grounds Digital Deluxe Edition - 24 avril
- Trials of Mana - 24 avril
PS4 DLC
- DJMAX RESPECT
- V EXTENSION PACK - 19,99 €
- EMOTIONAL SENSE PACK - 13,99 €
