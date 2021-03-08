PlayStation Store européen : mise à jour du 22 février 2021

PlayStation Store européen : mise à jour du 22 février 2021par Alexandre S.
Des dinosaures et les Voleurs Fantômes ont récemment fait leur retour dans la boutique en ligne de Sony.
Jeux PS5
- Active Neurons 3 - Wonders Of The World - 4,99 €
- Bundle Assassin's Creed Valhalla + Watch Dogs: Legion - 129,99 €
- Buster's Quest: Trials Of Hamsterdam - 14,99 €
- Death Tales - 9,99 €
- Death Tales: Plague Universe Trilogy - 14,99 €
- Dungeons & Bombs - 4,99 €
- Mighty Fight Federation - 24,99 €
- Thunderflash - 4,99 €
PS5 DLC
- Planet Coaster
- Pack Vintage + Exposition universelle - 12,99 €
Jeux PS4
- Active Neurons 3 - Wonders Of The World - 4,99 €
- Aery - A Journey Beyond Time - 11,99 €
- Arcade Archives GUERRILLA WAR - 6,99 €
- Arcade Archives THUNDER CROSS - 6,99 €
- Assault On Metaltron - 6,99 €
- Azure Reflections - 24,99 €
- Baobabs Mausoleum Grindhouse Edition - Country of Woods and Creepy Tales - 19,99 €
- Blastful - 3,99 €
- Curse of the Dead Gods - 19,99 €
- Death Tales - 9,99 €
- Death Tales: Plague Universe Trilogy - 14,99 €
- Dungeons & Bombs - 4,99 €
- Gunducky Industries - 1,19 €
- Horned Knight - 5,99 € (4,79 € jusqu'au 18 mars)
- Heavy Metal Machines - Gratuit
- Katana Kata - 14,99 €
- Linn: Path of Orchards - 4,99 €
- Mighty Fight Federation - 24,99 €
- NASCAR Heat 5 - Ultimate Edition - 39,99 €
- Persona 5 Strikers - 59,99 €
- Pumpkin Jack - 29,99 €
- Retrace: Memories of Death - 7,99 €
- Spooky Chase - 4,99 €
- Stardew Valley - 13,99 €
- Taxi Chaos - 29,99 €
- The Catch: Carp & Coarse - Collector's Edition - 32,99 €
- The Childs Sight - 4,99 €
- The Five Covens - 12,99 €
- The Lost Cube - 9,99 €
- Thunderflash - 4,99 €
- Turok - 19,99 €
- Turok Bundle - 29,99 €
- Turok 2: Seeds Of Evil - 19,99 €
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Heart of the Forest - 14,99 €
- We Were Here Series Bundle - 21,99 €
- We Were Here Together - 12,99 €
- We Were Here Too - 9,99 €
- Yupitergrad (VR) - 14,99 €
PS4 DLC
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Les Flammes du Nether - 5,99 €
- My Hero One's Justice 2
- DLC Pack 4: Tetsutetsu Tetsutetsu - 3,99 €
- Villainous Wear Set - 11,99 €
- Persona 5 Strikers
- Pack Guerre totale - 4,99 €
- Planet Coaster
- Pack Vintage + Exposition universelle - 12,99 €
