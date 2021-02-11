Actualité Switch
eShop européen : mise à jour du 11 février 2021

Source: https://www.nintendo.fr/News/2021/Fevrier/Les-telechargements-de-la-semaine-1916088.html

Mario, Six et un jeu de tir coquin font leur retour cette semaine dans la boutique en ligne de la Switch.

Switch - Jeux

Switch - Démo

Switch - DLC

  • FUSER
    • David Guetta & Sia - Let's Love - 1,99 €
    • Dua Lipa & BLACKPINK - Kiss and Make Up - 1,99 €
    • Surf Mesa ft. Emilee - ily (i love you baby) - 1,99 €
  • Lethal League Blaze
    • Visualizer Bundle - 6,79 €
  • Little Nightmares II
    • The Nome's Attic - 4,99 €
  • Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty
    • Alf's Escape - Gratuit
  • Override 2: Super Mech League
    • Bemular - Fighter DLC - 3,99 €
  • Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV
    • Ancient Officer Data Set - Gratuit
    • Atelier Ryza Tie-up Officer Data - Gratuit
    • Difficulty [Extreme] & Scenario Settings Set - 7,99 €
    • Difficulty [Veteran] & Scenario Settings Set - 7,99 €
    • Editor - 1st Wave - 4,49 €
    • Editor - 2nd Wave - 4,49 €
    • Editor - 3rd Wave - 4,49 €
    • Editor - 4th Wave - 4,49 €
    • Legend of the Galactic Heroes Collab: Empire vol.1 - Gratuit
    • Legend of the Galactic Heroes Collab: FPA vol.1 - Gratuit
    • Legend of the Galactic Heroes Collab: Galactic Empire vol.2 & 3 - Gratuit
    • Legend of the Galactic Heroes Collab: Kircheis & Julian - Gratuit
    • Legend of the Galactic Heroes Collab: Reinhard & Yang - Gratuit
    • Legend of the Galactic Heroes Collab Scenario In the Midst of an Endless Dream - Gratuit
    • Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIII Officer CG Set - 2,99 €
    • Scenario [A Yellow Sky] - 2,99 €
    • Scenario [Battle of Tong Gate] & Event Set - 4,49 €
    • Scenario [Battle of Yiling] - Gratuit
    • Scenario [Conflict among Clans] - 2,99 €
    • Scenario for War Chronicle Mode - 1st Wave: Liu Bei Enters Shu - 4,49 €
    • Scenario [Gongsun Zan: the Hero of Hebei] - 2,99 €
    • Scenario [Hebei Conflict] & Event Set - 4,49 €
    • Scenario [The Battle of Hefei] & Event Set - 4,49 €
    • Scenario [The Fall of Shu Han] - Gratuit
    • Scenario [The Lu Bu Campaign] & Event Set - 4,49 €
    • Scenario [The Start of Change] - 2,99 €
    • Scenario [The Wavering Han Dynasty] & Event Set - 4,49 €
    • Season Pass - 29,99 €
    • Season Pass 2 - 29,99 €
  • The Outer Worlds
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
    • Passe Extensions - 24,99 €

 Vous pouvez acheter une carte eShop sur Amazon ou la Fnac.

