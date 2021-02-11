eShop européen : mise à jour du 11 février 2021

eShop européen : mise à jour du 11 février 2021par Alexandre S.
Mario, Six et un jeu de tir coquin font leur retour cette semaine dans la boutique en ligne de la Switch.
Switch - Jeux
- #SinucaAttack - 3,99 € au lieu de 4,99 € jusqu'au 2 mars
- Aground - 12,29 €
- Arcade Archives THUNDER CROSS - 6,99 €
- Choices That Matter: And Their Heroes Were Lost - 4,99 €
- Escape First 2 - 4,99 €
- Gal*Gun Returns - 44,99 € au lieu de 49,99 € jusqu'au 12 février
- Half Past Fate: Romantic Distancing - 4,99 €
- Healer's Quest - 14,99 €
- Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption - 15,99 € au lieu de 19,99 € jusqu'au 22 février
- Hexagon Defense - 2,69 € au lieu de 3,29 € jusqu'au 15 février
- Knight's Retreat - 0,99 € au lieu de 1,99 € jusqu'au 25 février
- Little Nightmares II - 29,99 €
- Negative: The Way of Shinobi - 4,99 €
- Persephone - 5 €
- Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV: Diplomacy and Strategy Expansion Pack Bundle - 69,99 €
- Speedway Bundle Stock & Truck - 9,99 € au lieu de 19,99 € jusqu'au 12 mars
- Stealth - 5,79 €
- Steamroll - 9,99 €
- Summer Catchers - 4,99 € au lieu de 9,99 € jusqu'au 15 février
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury - 59,99 €
- The Flower Collectors - 19,99 €
- Tri6: Infinite - 7,99 €
- UltraGoodness 2 - 3,99 € au lieu de 4,99 € jusqu'au 4 mars
- UnderMine - 16,79 €
Switch - Démo
Switch - DLC
- FUSER
- David Guetta & Sia - Let's Love - 1,99 €
- Dua Lipa & BLACKPINK - Kiss and Make Up - 1,99 €
- Surf Mesa ft. Emilee - ily (i love you baby) - 1,99 €
- Lethal League Blaze
- Visualizer Bundle - 6,79 €
- Little Nightmares II
- The Nome's Attic - 4,99 €
- Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty
- Alf's Escape - Gratuit
- Override 2: Super Mech League
- Bemular - Fighter DLC - 3,99 €
- Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV
- Ancient Officer Data Set - Gratuit
- Atelier Ryza Tie-up Officer Data - Gratuit
- Difficulty [Extreme] & Scenario Settings Set - 7,99 €
- Difficulty [Veteran] & Scenario Settings Set - 7,99 €
- Editor - 1st Wave - 4,49 €
- Editor - 2nd Wave - 4,49 €
- Editor - 3rd Wave - 4,49 €
- Editor - 4th Wave - 4,49 €
- Legend of the Galactic Heroes Collab: Empire vol.1 - Gratuit
- Legend of the Galactic Heroes Collab: FPA vol.1 - Gratuit
- Legend of the Galactic Heroes Collab: Galactic Empire vol.2 & 3 - Gratuit
- Legend of the Galactic Heroes Collab: Kircheis & Julian - Gratuit
- Legend of the Galactic Heroes Collab: Reinhard & Yang - Gratuit
- Legend of the Galactic Heroes Collab Scenario In the Midst of an Endless Dream - Gratuit
- Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIII Officer CG Set - 2,99 €
- Scenario [A Yellow Sky] - 2,99 €
- Scenario [Battle of Tong Gate] & Event Set - 4,49 €
- Scenario [Battle of Yiling] - Gratuit
- Scenario [Conflict among Clans] - 2,99 €
- Scenario for War Chronicle Mode - 1st Wave: Liu Bei Enters Shu - 4,49 €
- Scenario [Gongsun Zan: the Hero of Hebei] - 2,99 €
- Scenario [Hebei Conflict] & Event Set - 4,49 €
- Scenario [The Battle of Hefei] & Event Set - 4,49 €
- Scenario [The Fall of Shu Han] - Gratuit
- Scenario [The Lu Bu Campaign] & Event Set - 4,49 €
- Scenario [The Start of Change] - 2,99 €
- Scenario [The Wavering Han Dynasty] & Event Set - 4,49 €
- Season Pass - 29,99 €
- Season Pass 2 - 29,99 €
- The Outer Worlds
- Pass d'extension The Outer Worlds - 24,99 €
- Péril sur Gorgone - 14,99 €
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Passe Extensions - 24,99 €
