eShop européen : mise à jour du 26 mars 2020

Les sorties sont nombreuses cette semaine, avec en vedettes une démo d'un futur RPG de Square Enix, de la baston façon pirates et des gangsters !
Switch - Jeux
- Gigantasaurous The Game
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
- Ara Fell Enhanced Edition
- Bohemian Killing
- Bug Academy
- Card Game Bundle Vol. 1
- Chaos Code: New Sign of Catastrophe
- Children of Zodiarcs
- Colorgrid
- CopperBell
- Deep Sky Derelicts: Definitive Editions
- Dogurai
- Dream Gallery
- Duck Souls+
- Good Job!
- Grand Guilds
- Hyperspace Delivery Service
- Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 2
- Jeopardy!
- JigSaw Abundance
- Mekorama
- NecroWorm
- One Step From Eden
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake
- R.B.I. Baseball 20
- Repressed
- Rhythm of the Gods
- Shinsekai Into the Depths
- Sin Slayers: Enhanced Edition
- Slot
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
- Trailer Trashers
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York
- Wanba Warriors
- Wenjia
- Wheel of Fortune
Switch - Précommandes
- 51 Worldwide Games
- In Other Waters
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
Switch - Démos
- Bravely Default II
- Harvest Moon: Mad Dash
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
- Torchlight II
3DS - Jeu
- Miles & Kilo
