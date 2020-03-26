Actualité
eShop européen : mise à jour du 26 mars 2020

Les sorties sont nombreuses cette semaine, avec en vedettes une démo d'un futur RPG de Square Enix, de la baston façon pirates et des gangsters !

Switch - Jeux

  • Gigantasaurous The Game
  • One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4
  • Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
  • Ara Fell Enhanced Edition
  • Bohemian Killing
  • Bug Academy
  • Card Game Bundle Vol. 1
  • Chaos Code: New Sign of Catastrophe
  • Children of Zodiarcs
  • Colorgrid
  • CopperBell
  • Deep Sky Derelicts: Definitive Editions
  • Dogurai
  • Dream Gallery
  • Duck Souls+
  • Good Job!
  • Grand Guilds
  • Hyperspace Delivery Service
  • Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 2
  • Jeopardy!
  • JigSaw Abundance
  • Mekorama
  • NecroWorm
  • One Step From Eden
  • Panzer Dragoon: Remake
  • R.B.I. Baseball 20
  • Repressed
  • Rhythm of the Gods
  • Shinsekai Into the Depths
  • Sin Slayers: Enhanced Edition
  • Slot
  • Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
  • Trailer Trashers
  • Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York
  • Wanba Warriors
  • Wenjia
  • Wheel of Fortune

Switch - Précommandes

  • 51 Worldwide Games
  • In Other Waters
  • Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition

Switch - Démos

  • Bravely Default II
  • Harvest Moon: Mad Dash
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
  • Torchlight II

3DS - Jeu

  • Miles & Kilo

Mots-clés


