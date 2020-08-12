PlayStation Store européen : mise à jour du 10 août 2020

PlayStation Store européen : mise à jour du 10 août 2020par Alexandre S.
Parmi les quelques nouveautés de la semaine, un nouveau Battle Royale et un jeu de sport sortent du lot.
Jeux PS4
- Alto Collection - 13 août
- EA Sports UFC 4 - 14 août
- Escape From Tethys - 9,99 €
- Hyper Scape - Gratuit
- Prehistoric Dude - 4,99 €
- Tyd wag vir Niemand - 9,99 €
- WordHerd - 5,99 €
- Zero Strain - 9,99 € (7,99 € pour les abonnés PS+ jusqu'au 27 août)
PS4 DLC
- 3on3 FreeStyle
- 2020 PlayStation Plus Bonus Pack (JUL) - Gratuit
- Crossout
- Adrenaline pack - 29,99 €
- Adrenaline (Deluxe Edition) pack - 64,99 €
- F1 2020
- Keep Fighting Foundation DLC - 4,99 €
- Hunt: Showdown
- Double or Nothing - 7,99 €
- Hyper Scape
- 1 000 Bitcrowns - 9,99 €
- 2 875 Bitcrowns - 24,99 €
- 6 250 Bitcrowns - 49,99 €
- 13 500 Bitcrowns - 99,99 €
- Pack L'éclair PlayStation Plus - Gratuit
- Saison 1 Pack de départ - 9,99 €
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Silver Ridge Peaks - 7,99 €
- War Thunder
- British Starter Pack - 9,99 €
- Italian Starter Pack - 9,99 €
- Japanese Starter Pack - 9,99 €
