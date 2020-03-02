Actualité
PlayStation Store européen : mise à jour du 2 mars 2020

par
Source: PlayStation Blog

La Division et un avant-goût de nos prochaines aventures à Midgar sont disponibles cette semaine dans la boutique en ligne.

PlayStation Store europeen france

Jeux PS4

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake (démo) - Gratuit
  • High-Speed Bundle - 15,99 €
  • ACA NEOGEO ART OF FIGHTING 3 - 3 mars
  • Color Slayer - 3 mars
  • SEPARATION (VR) - 3 mars
  • Spellbreak – Champion Founder Pack - 3 mars
  • Spellbreak – Mystic Founder Pack - 3 mars
  • Spellbreak – Sorcerer Founder Pack - 3 mars
  • The Division 2: Warlords of New York Ultimate Edition - 3 mars
  • The Division 2: Warlords of New York - 3 mars
  • Pathologic 2 - 4 mars
  • Syrup and The Ultimate Sweet - 4 mars
  • 60 Seconds! - 6 mars
  • Breeder Homegrown: Director’s Cut - 6 mars
  • CrossCode - 6 mars

 

PS4 DLC

  • Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts

 

