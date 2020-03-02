PlayStation Store européen : mise à jour du 2 mars 2020

PlayStation Store européen : mise à jour du 2 mars 2020par Alexandre S.
La Division et un avant-goût de nos prochaines aventures à Midgar sont disponibles cette semaine dans la boutique en ligne.
Jeux PS4
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (démo) - Gratuit
- High-Speed Bundle - 15,99 €
- ACA NEOGEO ART OF FIGHTING 3 - 3 mars
- Color Slayer - 3 mars
- SEPARATION (VR) - 3 mars
- Spellbreak – Champion Founder Pack - 3 mars
- Spellbreak – Mystic Founder Pack - 3 mars
- Spellbreak – Sorcerer Founder Pack - 3 mars
- The Division 2: Warlords of New York Ultimate Edition - 3 mars
- The Division 2: Warlords of New York - 3 mars
- Pathologic 2 - 4 mars
- Syrup and The Ultimate Sweet - 4 mars
- 60 Seconds! - 6 mars
- Breeder Homegrown: Director’s Cut - 6 mars
- CrossCode - 6 mars
PS4 DLC
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts
- Kell-T - Gratuit
