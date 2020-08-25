PlayStation Store européen : mise à jour du 24 août 2020

PlayStation Store européen : mise à jour du 24 août 2020par Alexandre S.
Foot américain, de rue et façon manga, courses automobiles et de jet-skis, le sport est roi cette semaine dans la boutique en ligne de Sony.
Jeux PS4
- Alphaset by POWGI - 7,99 €
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions - 59,99 €
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions Édition Deluxe - 79,99 €
- Cinders - 19,99 €
- Descenders - 21,99 € (19,79 € pour les abonnés PS+ jusqu'au 16 septembre)
- Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition - 29,99 €
- Giraffe and Annika - 28 août
- Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars - 28 août
- Kandagawa Jet Girls — Digital Deluxe Edition - 59,99 €
- Madden NFL 21 - 28 août
- Madden NFL 21 Édition Deluxe - 89,99 € (80,99 € pour les membres EA Play)
- Madden NFL 21 Édition MVP - 99,99 € (89,99 € pour les membres EA Play)
- No Straight Roads - 39,99 € (35,99 € pour les abonnés PS+ jusqu'au 2 septembre)
- No Straight Roads - Édition Deluxe numérique - 44,99 € (40,49 € pour les abonnés PS+ jusqu'au 2 septembre)
- Project CARS 3 - 28 août
- Project CARS 3 Deluxe Edition - 99,99 €
- Street Power Football - 49,99 €
- The Survivalists - 28 août
- Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series - 26,99 €
Jeu PS Vita
- Alphaset by POWGI - 7,99 €
PS4 DLC
- Children of Morta
- Paws and Claws - 3,99 €
- Darwin Project
- PlayStation Plus Kronos Red Pack - Gratuit
- Kandagawa Jet Girls
- Bunny Costume (Carrot Orange) - 2,99 €
- Homura and Hikage Character Set (SENRAN KAGURA) - 9,99 €
- Ikaruga and Yomi Character Set (SENRAN KAGURA) - 9,99 €
- Japanese-Style Bikini (White Tiger) - 2,99 €
- Maid Bikini (Lemon Yellow) - 2,99 €
- Murasaki and Mirai Character Set (SENRAN KAGURA) - 9,99 €
- Sailor Bikini (Strawberry Red) - 2,99 €
- SENRAN KAGURA Character Pass - 29,99 €
- Wedding Bikini (Aqua Blue) - 2,99 €
- Yumi and Asuka Character Set (SENRAN KAGURA) - 9,99 €
- Madden NFL 21
- Mise à niveau Deluxe - 20,00 € (18,00 € pour les membres EA Play)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Reploid Remixes - Gratuit
- Rocket Arena
- Mise à niveau mythique - 5,00 € (4,50 € pour les membres EA Play)
- UFC 4
- Pack Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua - 4,99 € (4,49 € pour les membres EA Play)
- Warframe
- Pack Deimos Hive Supporter - 29,99 €
- Pack Deimos Neophyte Supporter - 4,99 €
- Pack Deimos Swarm Supporter - 54,99 €
- Pack d'Initié - 14,99 €
