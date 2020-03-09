Actualité
PlayStation Store européen : mise à jour du 9 mars 2020

Source: PlayStation Blog et Store

Les yokai et Héros font leur retour cette semaine dans deux suites attendues par leurs fans respectifs.

Jeux PS4

  • ACA NEOGEO KING OF THE MONSTERS 2 - 10 mars
  • Arcade Archives P.O.W. -PRISONERS OF WAR- - 10 mars
  • Color Slayer - 10 mars
  • Cuisine Royale – Biker Queen Bundle - 10 mars
  • War Thunder – Apache Bundle - 10 mars
  • WatchVR - 10 mars
  • Apocalypse Rider (VR) - 11 mars
  • Jump, Step, Step - 11 mars
  • Jump, Step, Step + Theme - 11 mars
  • Super Destronaut: Land Wars - 11 mars
  • ACA NEOGEO METAL SLUG 5 - 12 mars
  • Hidden Through Time - 12 mars
  • Memories of Mars - 12 mars
  • Warhammer Pack: Hack and Slash - 12 mars
  • DEAD OR SCHOOL - 13 mars
  • Langrisser I & II - 13 mars
  • MLB The Show 20 Digital Deluxe Edition (Digital Pre-Order) [EU] - 13 mars
  • MLB The Show 20 MVP Edition (Digital Pre-Order) [EU] - 13 mars
  • My Hero One's Justice 2 Month 1 Deluxe Edition - 13 mars
  • My Hero One's Justice 2 Month 1 Edition - 13 mars
  • Nioh 2 - 13 mars
  • Nioh 2 Digital Deluxe Edition - 13 mars
  • The Rabbit Hole (VR) - 13 mars

