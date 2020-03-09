PlayStation Store européen : mise à jour du 9 mars 2020

PlayStation Store européen : mise à jour du 9 mars 2020par Alexandre S.
Source: PlayStation Blog et Store
Les yokai et Héros font leur retour cette semaine dans deux suites attendues par leurs fans respectifs.
Jeux PS4
- ACA NEOGEO KING OF THE MONSTERS 2 - 10 mars
- Arcade Archives P.O.W. -PRISONERS OF WAR- - 10 mars
- Color Slayer - 10 mars
- Cuisine Royale – Biker Queen Bundle - 10 mars
- War Thunder – Apache Bundle - 10 mars
- WatchVR - 10 mars
- Apocalypse Rider (VR) - 11 mars
- Jump, Step, Step - 11 mars
- Jump, Step, Step + Theme - 11 mars
- Super Destronaut: Land Wars - 11 mars
- ACA NEOGEO METAL SLUG 5 - 12 mars
- Hidden Through Time - 12 mars
- Memories of Mars - 12 mars
- Warhammer Pack: Hack and Slash - 12 mars
- DEAD OR SCHOOL - 13 mars
- Langrisser I & II - 13 mars
- MLB The Show 20 Digital Deluxe Edition (Digital Pre-Order) [EU] - 13 mars
- MLB The Show 20 MVP Edition (Digital Pre-Order) [EU] - 13 mars
- My Hero One's Justice 2 Month 1 Deluxe Edition - 13 mars
- My Hero One's Justice 2 Month 1 Edition - 13 mars
- Nioh 2 - 13 mars
- Nioh 2 Digital Deluxe Edition - 13 mars
- The Rabbit Hole (VR) - 13 mars
PS4 DLC
- Path of Exile
- Pack de mécène du Basilic - 54,99 €
