BON PLAN : NVIDIA, des cartes graphiques et PC en promotion pour les French Days

BON PLAN : NVIDIA, des cartes graphiques et PC en promotion pour les French Dayspar Amaury M.
Le constructeur met en avant quelques offres intéressantes avec des GPU et des ordinateurs à prix réduit.
Actuellement se tiennent les French Days, les revendeurs en ligne cassent les prix sur de nombreux produits de leurs catalogues, et NVIDIA suit le mouvement en proposant une liste de bons plans concernant ses produits. De quoi se faire plaisir avec des cartes graphiques et ordinateurs à pas trop cher.
NVIDIA met donc en avant quelques offres, il y a de quoi faire avec des GPU seuls ou des PC, tours ou portables :
|Produit
|Revendeur
|Prix
|PC Gamer Asus TUF F15
|Boulanger
|699,99 €
|PC Portable Gamer ASUS TUF Gaming F15
|CDiscount
|699,99 €
|PC Portable GIGABYTE G5 MF
|Rue du Commerce
|799,99 €
|PC Portable Gaming MSI Thin GF63
|Fnac
|919,99 €
|PC Portable GIGABYTE - G5
|Rue du Commerce
|899,99 €
|PC Portable Gaming Lenovo LOQ
|Fnac
|999,99 €
|PC Portable HP Victus Gaming 16
|Cdiscount
|1 199,99 €
|PC Portable HP Victus 16
|Rue du Commerce
|1 199,99 €
|PC Portable Gaming HP Victus 16
|Fnac
|1 299,99 €
|PC Portable ASUS VivoBook Pro 15
|Cdiscount
|999,99 €
|Ordinateur portable Hp Envy 17
|Boulanger
|1 049 €
|PC Portable HP Victus Gaming 15
|CDiscount
|569,99 €
|GeForce RTX 3060 GIGABYTE EAGLE OC 12 Go
|Rue du Commerce
|279,99 €
|GeForce RTX 4060 MSI VENTUS 2X BLACK 8Go
|Rue du Commerce
|329,90 €
|MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti VENTUS 2X BLACK OC (16 Go)
+ 1 jeu au choix offert sur Gamesplanet
|TopAchat
|479,39 €
|MSI GEFORCE RTX 4060 TI VENTUS 3X 16G OC
|Grosbill
|499,99 €
|MSI GEFORCE RTX 4060 TI GAMING X 16G
|Grosbill
|534,99 €
|Gainward GeForce RTX 4070 Ghost
+ 1 jeu au choix offert sur Gamesplanet
|TopAchat
|629,79 €
|MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti VENTUS 3X E 12G OC
|CyberTek
|889,99 €
|GeForce RTX 4090 PNY 24GB XLR8 Gaming VERTO Edition OC
|Rue du Commerce
|1 739,90 €
|PC GAMER GROSBILL STREAMING PERF
16 Go DDR4 - SSD 500 Go - NVMe M.2 - RTX 4070 Ti - Ryzen 7 5700X
|Grosbill
|1 649 €
|PC Gamer Aquarius Ultimate - RTX 4090
|InfoMax
|3 199 €
|
