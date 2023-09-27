BON PLAN : NVIDIA, des cartes graphiques et PC en promotion pour les French Days

Actualité
Le constructeur met en avant quelques offres intéressantes avec des GPU et des ordinateurs à prix réduit.

Actuellement se tiennent les French Days, les revendeurs en ligne cassent les prix sur de nombreux produits de leurs catalogues, et NVIDIA suit le mouvement en proposant une liste de bons plans concernant ses produits. De quoi se faire plaisir avec des cartes graphiques et ordinateurs à pas trop cher.

NVIDIA met donc en avant quelques offres, il y a de quoi faire avec des GPU seuls ou des PC, tours ou portables :

Produit Revendeur Prix
PC Gamer Asus TUF F15 Boulanger 699,99 €
PC Portable Gamer ASUS TUF Gaming F15 CDiscount 699,99 €
PC Portable GIGABYTE G5 MF Rue du Commerce 799,99 €
PC Portable Gaming MSI Thin GF63 Fnac 919,99 €
PC Portable GIGABYTE - G5 Rue du Commerce 899,99 €
PC Portable Gaming Lenovo LOQ Fnac 999,99 €
PC Portable HP Victus Gaming 16 Cdiscount 1 199,99 €
PC Portable HP Victus 16 Rue du Commerce 1 199,99 €
PC Portable Gaming HP Victus 16 Fnac 1 299,99 €
PC Portable ASUS VivoBook Pro 15 Cdiscount 999,99 €
Ordinateur portable Hp Envy 17 Boulanger 1 049 €
PC Portable HP Victus Gaming 15 CDiscount 569,99 €
GeForce RTX 3060 GIGABYTE EAGLE OC 12 Go Rue du Commerce 279,99 €
GeForce RTX 4060 MSI VENTUS 2X BLACK 8Go Rue du Commerce 329,90 €
MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti VENTUS 2X BLACK OC (16 Go)
+ 1 jeu au choix offert sur Gamesplanet		 TopAchat 479,39 €
MSI GEFORCE RTX 4060 TI VENTUS 3X 16G OC Grosbill 499,99 €
MSI GEFORCE RTX 4060 TI GAMING X 16G Grosbill 534,99 €
Gainward GeForce RTX 4070 Ghost
+ 1 jeu au choix offert sur Gamesplanet		 TopAchat 629,79 €
MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti VENTUS 3X E 12G OC CyberTek 889,99 €
GeForce RTX 4090 PNY 24GB XLR8 Gaming VERTO Edition OC Rue du Commerce 1 739,90 €
PC GAMER GROSBILL STREAMING PERF

16 Go DDR4 - SSD 500 Go - NVMe M.2 - RTX 4070 Ti - Ryzen 7 5700X		 Grosbill 1 649 €
PC Gamer Aquarius Ultimate - RTX 4090 InfoMax 3 199 €

