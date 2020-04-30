eShop européen : mise à jour du 30 avril 2020

eShop européen : mise à jour du 30 avril 2020par Alexandre S.
Source: Nintendo
La boutique en ligne de la Switch accueille tout un tas de nouveautés intéressantes cette semaine, dont de la castagne.
Switch - Jeux
- 911 Operator Deluxe Edition - 21,99 €
- Active Neurons - Puzzle game - 4,99 €
- Arcade Spirits - 19,99 €
- Book of Demons - 24,99 €
- Bubble - 8,99 €
- Dread Nautical - 19,99 €
- Enchanted in the Moonlight - Kiryu, Chikage & Yukinojo - 19,99 €
- Enchanted in the Moonlight - Miyabi, Kyoga & Samon - 19,99 €
- Fairy Knights - 7,99 € au lieu de 9,99 € jusqu'au 13 mai
- Farmer's Dynasty - 44,99 €
- FLATLAND Vol.1 - 1,99 € au lieu de 4,99 € jusqu'au 14 mai
- Gates of Hell - 5,99 €
- Gun Crazy - 4,99 €
- Indivisible - 23,99 € au lieu de 29,99 € jusqu'au 12 mai
- Levelhead - 16,79 €
- Ministry of Broadcast - 14,99 €
- Moving Out - 24,99 €
- Mushroom Heroes - 5,99 €
- My Secret Pets! - 14,99 €
- Pixel Art Bundle Vol. 1 - 5,69 € au lieu de 37,99 € jusqu'au 30 mai
- Pocket Arcade Story - 13,00 €
- SEGA AGES G-LOC AIR BATTLE - 6,99 €
- SNK GALS' FIGHTERS - 7,99 €
- StarCrossed - 8,99 €
- Streets of Rage 4 - 22,49 € au lieu de 24,99 € jusqu'au 3 mai
- Swapperoo - 4,54 € au lieu de 6,99 € jusqu'au 8 mai
- Telling Lies - 16,99 €
- War-Torn Dreams - 6,99 €
Switch - Précommandes
- Burnout Paradise Remastered
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered
Switch - Démos
- Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia
- Splatoon 2 : démo spéciale 2020
Switch - DLC
- Enchanted in the Moonlight - Kiryu, Chikage & Yukinojo
- Kiryu, Chikage & Yukinojo DLC Pack - 7,90 €
- Fated Romance -The Weight of Love- - 3,09 €
- Fated Romance -The Dear Bird's Call- - 3,09 €
- Fated Romance -Love in the Time of Blogging- - 3,09 €
- Enchanted in the Moonlight - Miyabi, Kyoga & Samon
- Miyabi, Kyoga & Samon DLC Pack - 7,09 €
- Luck in Love -The Key to Happinness- - 2,09 €
- Fated Romance -Paws or claws?- - 3,09 €
- Fated Romance -A Foxy Butler!?- - 3,09 €
- Farmer's Dynasty
- Borne Special 281 - 3,99 €
- Amazone D9 6000 - 2,99 €
- Fliegl DK 110-88 - 2,99 €
- Krampe Big Body 900 - 2,99 €
- Lindner Lintrac 90 - 3,99 €
- Luigi's Mansion 3
- Pack 2 de la Tour hantée et des Jeux de l'étrange - Inclus dans le Pack multijoueur
- Moving Out
- The Employees of the Month Pack - 2,99 €
- Northgard
- Svafnir, le Clan du Serpent - 4,99 €
- WorldNeverland - Elnea Kingdom
- Rucksack Set - 1,99 €
Commenter