eShop européen : mise à jour du 30 avril 2020

par
Source: Nintendo

La boutique en ligne de la Switch accueille tout un tas de nouveautés intéressantes cette semaine, dont de la castagne.

Switch - Jeux

  • 911 Operator Deluxe Edition - 21,99 €
  • Active Neurons - Puzzle game - 4,99 €
  • Arcade Spirits - 19,99 €
  • Book of Demons - 24,99 €
  • Bubble - 8,99 €
  • Dread Nautical - 19,99 €
  • Enchanted in the Moonlight - Kiryu, Chikage & Yukinojo - 19,99 €
  • Enchanted in the Moonlight - Miyabi, Kyoga & Samon - 19,99 €
  • Fairy Knights - 7,99 € au lieu de 9,99 € jusqu'au 13 mai
  • Farmer's Dynasty - 44,99 €
  • FLATLAND Vol.1 - 1,99 € au lieu de 4,99 € jusqu'au 14 mai
  • Gates of Hell - 5,99 €
  • Gun Crazy - 4,99 €
  • Indivisible - 23,99 € au lieu de 29,99 € jusqu'au 12 mai
  • Levelhead - 16,79 €
  • Ministry of Broadcast - 14,99 €
  • Moving Out - 24,99 €
  • Mushroom Heroes - 5,99 €
  • My Secret Pets! - 14,99 €
  • Pixel Art Bundle Vol. 1 - 5,69 € au lieu de 37,99 € jusqu'au 30 mai
  • Pocket Arcade Story - 13,00 €
  • SEGA AGES G-LOC AIR BATTLE - 6,99 €
  • SNK GALS' FIGHTERS - 7,99 €
  • StarCrossed - 8,99 €
  • Streets of Rage 4 - 22,49 € au lieu de 24,99 € jusqu'au 3 mai
  • Swapperoo - 4,54 € au lieu de 6,99 € jusqu'au 8 mai
  • Telling Lies - 16,99 €
  • War-Torn Dreams - 6,99 €

Switch - Précommandes

  • Burnout Paradise Remastered
  • The Wonderful 101: Remastered

Switch - Démos

  • Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia
  • Splatoon 2 : démo spéciale 2020

Switch - DLC

  • Enchanted in the Moonlight - Kiryu, Chikage & Yukinojo
    • Kiryu, Chikage & Yukinojo DLC Pack - 7,90 €
    • Fated Romance -The Weight of Love- - 3,09 €
    • Fated Romance -The Dear Bird's Call- - 3,09 €
    • Fated Romance -Love in the Time of Blogging- - 3,09 €
  • Enchanted in the Moonlight - Miyabi, Kyoga & Samon
    • Miyabi, Kyoga & Samon DLC Pack - 7,09 €
    • Luck in Love -The Key to Happinness- - 2,09 €
    • Fated Romance -Paws or claws?- - 3,09 €
    • Fated Romance -A Foxy Butler!?- - 3,09 €
  • Farmer's Dynasty
    • Borne Special 281 - 3,99 €
    • Amazone D9 6000 - 2,99 €
    • Fliegl DK 110-88 - 2,99 €
    • Krampe Big Body 900 - 2,99 €
    • Lindner Lintrac 90 - 3,99 €
  • Luigi's Mansion 3
    • Pack 2 de la Tour hantée et des Jeux de l'étrange - Inclus dans le Pack multijoueur
  • Moving Out
    • The Employees of the Month Pack - 2,99 €
  • Northgard
    • Svafnir, le Clan du Serpent - 4,99 €
  • WorldNeverland - Elnea Kingdom
    • Rucksack Set - 1,99 €
eShop européen

