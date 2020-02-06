eShop européen : mise à jour du 6 février 2020

eShop européen : mise à jour du 6 février 2020par Alexandre S.
Source: Nintendo
Si la Switch est évidemment à l'honneur, la 3DS a pour une fois droit à quelques nouveautés.
Switch - Jeux
- Code: Realize - Guardian of Rebirth
- Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame 3
- 7th Sector
- Arc of Alchemist
- Battleground
- Bridge Builder Adventure
- Crash Drive 2
- ELEA: Paradigm Shift
- Hair Mower 3D
- Just a Phrase by POWGI
- Kitty Powers’ Matchmaker
- Knights and Bikes
- Kunai
- LocO-SportS
- Marooners
- Nerved
- Please The Gods
- Rolling Sky 2
- Rune Lord
- SEN: Seven Eight Nine
- Shiny Ski Resort
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics
- The Man with the Ivory Cane
- The Town of Light: Deluxe Edition
- The Turing Test
- Wide Ocean Big Jacket
- Yunoi: Rises
- Zero Zero Zero Zero
Switch - Précommandes
- Samurai Shodown
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
Switch - Démo
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Edition
Switch - DLC
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Le Joker
- Pack de skins DC Elseworlds
- Wargroove
- Double Trouble
3DS - Jeux
- Maze Breaker 2
- Pinball Breaker VI
Commenter