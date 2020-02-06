Actualité
eShop européen : mise à jour du 6 février 2020

Source: Nintendo

Si la Switch est évidemment à l'honneur, la 3DS a pour une fois droit à quelques nouveautés.

Switch - Jeux

  • Code: Realize - Guardian of Rebirth
  • Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame 3
  • 7th Sector
  • Arc of Alchemist
  • Battleground
  • Bridge Builder Adventure
  • Crash Drive 2
  • ELEA: Paradigm Shift
  • Hair Mower 3D
  • Just a Phrase by POWGI
  • Kitty Powers’ Matchmaker
  • Knights and Bikes
  • Kunai
  • LocO-SportS
  • Marooners
  • Nerved
  • Please The Gods
  • Rolling Sky 2
  • Rune Lord
  • SEN: Seven Eight Nine
  • Shiny Ski Resort
  • The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics
  • The Man with the Ivory Cane
  • The Town of Light: Deluxe Edition
  • The Turing Test
  • Wide Ocean Big Jacket
  • Yunoi: Rises
  • Zero Zero Zero Zero

Switch - Précommandes

  • Samurai Shodown
  • Saints Row IV: Re-Elected

Switch - Démo

  • Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Edition

Switch - DLC

  • Mortal Kombat 11
    • Le Joker
    • Pack de skins DC Elseworlds
  • Wargroove
    • Double Trouble

3DS - Jeux

  • Maze Breaker 2
  • Pinball Breaker VI

