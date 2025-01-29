Actualité
Call of Duty Black Ops 6

PlayStation : quels sont les jeux les plus téléchargés en 2024 ?

Source: PlayStation

Sony dévoile les titres les plus populaires sur ses consoles et son casque VR l'année dernière.

Comme chaque année, Sony donne un petit coup d'œil dans le rétroviseur pendant le mois de janvier en dévoilant les jeux vidéo les plus téléchargés en 2024 sur le PlayStation Store. Un classement qui met en avant les titres PS5, PS4, PSVR 2 et free-to-play, le premier PlayStation VR n'est plus de la partie.

Jeux PlayStation Store 2024

Sony fait également la différence entre le marché en Amérique du Nord (États-Unis et Canada) et l'Europe, il y a évidemment quelques différences, notamment du côté des jeux de sport. Sans plus attendre, voici les jeux les plus téléchargés en 2024 sur le PS Store :

Jeux PS5
États-Unis/Canada Europe
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 EA SPORTS FC 25
EA SPORTS College Football 25 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
HELLDIVERS 2 Grand Theft Auto V
NBA 2K25 HELLDIVERS 2
Grand Theft Auto V EA SPORTS FC 24
EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 Hogwarts Legacy
Black Myth: Wukong Black Myth: Wukong
DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO Sea of Thieves
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO
EA SPORTS FC 25 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
NBA 2K24 It Takes Two
Madden NFL 24 UFC 5
MLB The Show 24 ASTRO BOT
FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH The Crew Motorfest
Hogwarts Legacy Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege ELDEN RING
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Phasmophobia
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Cyberpunk 2077
ASTRO BOT Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Sea of Thieves Gran Turismo 7

Jeux PS4
États-Unis/Canada Europe
Minecraft Minecraft
Red Dead Redemption 2 EA SPORTS FC 25
Batman: Arkham Knight Red Dead Redemption 2
Need for Speed Heat Need for Speed Heat
Grand Theft Auto V A Way Out
Fallout 4 Grand Theft Auto V
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 EA SPORTS FC 24
theHunter: Call of the Wild The Forest
Gang Beasts Batman: Arkham Knight
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Need for Speed Payback
Call of Duty: Black Ops III The Crew 2
The Forest Kingdom Come: Deliverance
Need for Speed Payback Gang Beasts
A Way Out Hogwarts Legacy
NBA 2K24 Fallout 4
Mortal Kombat X Unravel Two
STAR WARS Battlefront II Mortal Kombat X
Madden NFL 24 STAR WARS Battlefront II
Injustice 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Kingdom Come: Deliverance theHunter: Call of the Wild

Jeux PSVR 2
États-Unis/Canada Europe
Beat Saber Beat Saber
Among Us VR Pavlov
Pavlov Arizona Sunshine 2
Arizona Sunshine 2 Among Us VR
Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition Horizon Call of the Mountain
Job Simulator Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition
Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Job Simulator
Swordsman VR Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
Metro Awakening Metro Awakening
Legendary Tales Swordsman VR

Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4)
États-Unis/Canada Europe
Fortnite Fortnite
Roblox Roblox
Marvel Rivals Call of Duty: Warzone
Call of Duty: Warzone Rocket League
VALORANT Stumble Guys
Fall Guys Marvel Rivals
Rocket League Fall Guys
Apex Legends VALORANT
The First Descendant eFootball
MultiVersus Asphalt Legends Unite

