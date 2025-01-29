PlayStation : quels sont les jeux les plus téléchargés en 2024 ?

Comme chaque année, Sony donne un petit coup d'œil dans le rétroviseur pendant le mois de janvier en dévoilant les jeux vidéo les plus téléchargés en 2024 sur le PlayStation Store. Un classement qui met en avant les titres PS5, PS4, PSVR 2 et free-to-play, le premier PlayStation VR n'est plus de la partie.

Sony fait également la différence entre le marché en Amérique du Nord (États-Unis et Canada) et l'Europe, il y a évidemment quelques différences, notamment du côté des jeux de sport. Sans plus attendre, voici les jeux les plus téléchargés en 2024 sur le PS Store :

Jeux PS5 États-Unis/Canada Europe Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 EA SPORTS FC 25 EA SPORTS College Football 25 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 HELLDIVERS 2 Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K25 HELLDIVERS 2 Grand Theft Auto V EA SPORTS FC 24 EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 Hogwarts Legacy Black Myth: Wukong Black Myth: Wukong DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO Sea of Thieves Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO EA SPORTS FC 25 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III NBA 2K24 It Takes Two Madden NFL 24 UFC 5 MLB The Show 24 ASTRO BOT FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH The Crew Motorfest Hogwarts Legacy Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege ELDEN RING Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Phasmophobia Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Cyberpunk 2077 ASTRO BOT Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Sea of Thieves Gran Turismo 7 Jeux PS4 États-Unis/Canada Europe Minecraft Minecraft Red Dead Redemption 2 EA SPORTS FC 25 Batman: Arkham Knight Red Dead Redemption 2 Need for Speed Heat Need for Speed Heat Grand Theft Auto V A Way Out Fallout 4 Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 EA SPORTS FC 24 theHunter: Call of the Wild The Forest Gang Beasts Batman: Arkham Knight Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Need for Speed Payback Call of Duty: Black Ops III The Crew 2 The Forest Kingdom Come: Deliverance Need for Speed Payback Gang Beasts A Way Out Hogwarts Legacy NBA 2K24 Fallout 4 Mortal Kombat X Unravel Two STAR WARS Battlefront II Mortal Kombat X Madden NFL 24 STAR WARS Battlefront II Injustice 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Kingdom Come: Deliverance theHunter: Call of the Wild Jeux PSVR 2 États-Unis/Canada Europe Beat Saber Beat Saber Among Us VR Pavlov Pavlov Arizona Sunshine 2 Arizona Sunshine 2 Among Us VR Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition Horizon Call of the Mountain Job Simulator Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Job Simulator Swordsman VR Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Metro Awakening Metro Awakening Legendary Tales Swordsman VR Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4) États-Unis/Canada Europe Fortnite Fortnite Roblox Roblox Marvel Rivals Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone Rocket League VALORANT Stumble Guys Fall Guys Marvel Rivals Rocket League Fall Guys Apex Legends VALORANT The First Descendant eFootball MultiVersus Asphalt Legends Unite

