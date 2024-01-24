Actualité
PlayStation : quels sont les jeux les plus téléchargés en 2023 ?

Source: PlayStation

Sony dévoile les titres les plus populaires sur ses consoles et casques VR l'année dernière.

Sony débute l'année 2024 tranquillement en dévoilant cette semaine les jeux PlayStation les plus téléchargés en 2023. Un classement mettant en avant les titres PS5, PS4, PSVR 2, PlayStation VR et jeux free-to-play téléchargés sur le PlayStation Store l'année dernière, avec de petites surprises.

Hogwarts Legacy L'Héritage de Poudlard head 4

Bien sûr, le marché est différent d'une région à l'autre, Sony fait donc la distinction entre les téléchargements en Amérique du Nord et dans l'Union européenne, voici les jeux les plus téléchargés en 2023 sur le PS Store :

Jeux PS5
États-Unis/Canada Union européenne
Hogwarts Legacy: L'Héritage de Poudlard EA SPORTS FC 24
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Hogwarts Legacy: L'Héritage de Poudlard
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
Madden NFL 24 Grand Theft Auto V
NBA 2K24 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor FIFA 23
Baldur’s Gate 3 Baldur’s Gate 3
Diablo IV Diablo IV
EA SPORTS FC 24 STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
Mortal Kombat 1 Assassin’s Creed Mirage
MLB The Show 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
FINAL FANTASY XVI Cyberpunk 2077
Resident Evil 4 F1 23
Dead Island 2 Resident Evil 4
WWE 2K23 FINAL FANTASY XVI
Assassin’s Creed Mirage NBA 2K24
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege NBA 2K23
Dead Space Dead Island 2
Street Fighter 6 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Grand Theft Auto V Need For Speed Unbound

Jeux PS4
États-Unis/Canada Union européenne
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III EA SPORTS FC 24
Hogwarts Legacy Minecraft
MLB The Show 23 Red Dead Redemption 2
Madden NFL 24 Grand Theft Auto V
NBA 2K24 FIFA 23
EA SPORTS FC 24 The Forest
Diablo IV The Last of Us Part II
Red Dead Redemption Hogwarts Legacy
Red Dead Redemption 2 A Way Out
WWE 2K23 Gang Beasts
Resident Evil 4 UFC 4
Minecraft NBA 2K23
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Need for Speed Heat
Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
Persona 4 Golden The Last of Us Remastered
Dead Island 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
NHL 24 theHunter: Call of the Wild
Totally Accurate Battle Simulator The Crew 2
Wobbly Life STAR WARS Battlefront II
Batman: Arkham Knight TEKKEN 7

Jeux PSVR 2
États-Unis/Canada Union européenne
Pavlov Pavlov
Beat Saber Kayak VR: Mirage
Kayak VR: Mirage Beat Saber
Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR
Horizon Call of the Mountain The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution
Job Simulator Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution Job Simulator
The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR Horizon Call of the Mountain
Swordsman VR Moss: Book II
Pistol Whip Swordsman VR

Jeux PSVR
États-Unis/Canada Union européenne
Beat Saber Job Simulator
Job Simulator Beat Saber
SUPERHOT VR SUPERHOT VR
ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission Batman: Arkham VR
The Walking Dead Onslaught The Walking Dead Onslaught
Creed: Rise to Glory Creed: Rise to Glory
Batman: Arkham VR Sniper Elite VR
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
Arizona Sunshine Swordsman VR
Sniper Elite VR Arizona Sunshine

Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4)
États-Unis/Canada Union européenne
Fortnite Fortnite
Roblox Roblox
Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone
Fall Guys Rocket League
Apex Legends Fall Guys
Rocket League eFootball 2024
Overwatch 2 The Sims 4
The Sims 4 Apex Legends
Destiny 2 Trackmania
eFootball 2024 Overwatch 2

Vous pouvez retrouver des cartes PSN sur Amazon, Cdiscount et la Fnac.

