PlayStation : quels sont les jeux les plus téléchargés en 2023 ?par Amaury M.
Source: PlayStation
Sony dévoile les titres les plus populaires sur ses consoles et casques VR l'année dernière.
Sony débute l'année 2024 tranquillement en dévoilant cette semaine les jeux PlayStation les plus téléchargés en 2023. Un classement mettant en avant les titres PS5, PS4, PSVR 2, PlayStation VR et jeux free-to-play téléchargés sur le PlayStation Store l'année dernière, avec de petites surprises.
Bien sûr, le marché est différent d'une région à l'autre, Sony fait donc la distinction entre les téléchargements en Amérique du Nord et dans l'Union européenne, voici les jeux les plus téléchargés en 2023 sur le PS Store :
Jeux PS5 États-Unis/Canada Union européenne Hogwarts Legacy: L'Héritage de Poudlard EA SPORTS FC 24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Hogwarts Legacy: L'Héritage de Poudlard Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Madden NFL 24 Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K24 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor FIFA 23 Baldur’s Gate 3 Baldur’s Gate 3 Diablo IV Diablo IV EA SPORTS FC 24 STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor Mortal Kombat 1 Assassin’s Creed Mirage MLB The Show 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II FINAL FANTASY XVI Cyberpunk 2077 Resident Evil 4 F1 23 Dead Island 2 Resident Evil 4 WWE 2K23 FINAL FANTASY XVI Assassin’s Creed Mirage NBA 2K24 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege NBA 2K23 Dead Space Dead Island 2 Street Fighter 6 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Grand Theft Auto V Need For Speed Unbound
Jeux PS4 États-Unis/Canada Union européenne Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III EA SPORTS FC 24 Hogwarts Legacy Minecraft MLB The Show 23 Red Dead Redemption 2 Madden NFL 24 Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K24 FIFA 23 EA SPORTS FC 24 The Forest Diablo IV The Last of Us Part II Red Dead Redemption Hogwarts Legacy Red Dead Redemption 2 A Way Out WWE 2K23 Gang Beasts Resident Evil 4 UFC 4 Minecraft NBA 2K23 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Need for Speed Heat Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Persona 4 Golden The Last of Us Remastered Dead Island 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II NHL 24 theHunter: Call of the Wild Totally Accurate Battle Simulator The Crew 2 Wobbly Life STAR WARS Battlefront II Batman: Arkham Knight TEKKEN 7
Jeux PSVR 2 États-Unis/Canada Union européenne Pavlov Pavlov Beat Saber Kayak VR: Mirage Kayak VR: Mirage Beat Saber Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR Horizon Call of the Mountain The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution Job Simulator Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution Job Simulator The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR Horizon Call of the Mountain Swordsman VR Moss: Book II Pistol Whip Swordsman VR
Jeux PSVR États-Unis/Canada Union européenne Beat Saber Job Simulator Job Simulator Beat Saber SUPERHOT VR SUPERHOT VR ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission Batman: Arkham VR The Walking Dead Onslaught The Walking Dead Onslaught Creed: Rise to Glory Creed: Rise to Glory Batman: Arkham VR Sniper Elite VR The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission Arizona Sunshine Swordsman VR Sniper Elite VR Arizona Sunshine
Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4) États-Unis/Canada Union européenne Fortnite Fortnite Roblox Roblox Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone Fall Guys Rocket League Apex Legends Fall Guys Rocket League eFootball 2024 Overwatch 2 The Sims 4 The Sims 4 Apex Legends Destiny 2 Trackmania eFootball 2024 Overwatch 2
