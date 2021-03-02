BAFTA Games Awards 2021 : la liste des nommés dévoilée

Chaque année ont lieu les BAFTA Games Awards, qui récompensent les jeux vidéo sortis l'année précédente. En 2020, c'est Outer Wilds qui avait obtenu le prix du Jeu de l'Année, et le RPG Disco Elysium avait lui aussi récolté quelques statuettes. La cérémonie sera de retour en 2021, bien évidemment.

Les organisateurs viennent de dévoiler la liste des nommés aux BAFTA Games Awards 2021, et The Last of Us Part II, Hades et Ghost of Tsushima sont bien partis pour obtenir un maximum de récompenses, comme lors des autres cérémonies du même style, mais nous ne sommes pas à l'abri de surprise. Voici la liste des nommés :

ANIMATION DOOM ETERNAL Development Team - id Software/ Bethesda Softworks

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Development Team -Square Enix/Square Enix

THE LAST OF US PART II Development Team - Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES Development Team -Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

ORI AND THE WILL OF THE WISPS Development Team - Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios

SPIRITFARER Development Team -Thunder Lotus/Kowloon Nights ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT CYBERPUNK 2077 Development Team - CD PROJEKT RED/CD PROJEKT x BANDAI NAMCO UK

DREAMS Development Team - Media Molecule/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA Jason Connell, Joanna Wang, Ian Jun Wei Chiew - Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

HADES Jen Zee - Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games

HALF-LIFE: ALYX Development Team – Valve/Valve

THE LAST OF US PART II Development Team - Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT

ASTRO’S PLAYROOM Development Team – SIE Japan Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA Rev. Dr. Bradley D. Meyer - Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

HADES Darren Korb - Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games

HALF-LIFE: ALYX Development Team – Valve/Valve

THE LAST OF US PART II Development Team - Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES Development Team - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe BEST GAME ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS Development Team - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA Brian Fleming, Chris Zimmerman - Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

HADES Development Team - Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games

HALF-LIFE: ALYX Development Team –Valve/Valve

THE LAST OF US PART II Development Team - Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES – Development Team - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe BRITISH GAME DREAMS Development Team - Media Molecule/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

F1 2020 Development Team – Codemasters/Codemasters

FALL GUYS Development Team – Mediatonic/Devolver Digital

THE LAST CAMPFIRE Development Team - Hello Games/Hello Games

RÖKI Development Team - Polygon Treehouse/United Label

SACKBOY: A BIG ADVENTURE Ned Waterhouse, Jess Gaskell, Pete Smith - Sumo Digital Sheffield/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe DEBUT GAME AIRBORNE KINGDOM Development Team - The Wandering Band/The Wandering Band

CALL OF THE SEA Tatiana Delgado, Manuel Fernandez - Out of the Blue/Raw Fury

CARRION Development Team -Phobia Game Studio/Devolver Digital

FACTORIO Development Team -Wube Software/Wube Software

THE FALCONEER Development Team - Tomas Sala/ Wired Productions

RÖKI Development Team - Polygon Treehouse/United Label EVOLVING GAME DESTINY 2: BEYOND LIGHT Development Team – Bungie/Bungie

DREAMS Development Team - Media Molecule/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

FALL GUYS Development Team – Mediatonic/Devolver Digital

FORTNITE Development Team - Epic Games/Epic Games

NO MAN’S SKY Development Team - Hello Games/Hello Games

SEA OF THIEVES Development Team - Rare Ltd/Xbox Game Studios FAMILY ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS Development Team - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

ASTRO’S PLAYROOM Development Team – SIE Japan Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

DREAMS Development Team - Media Molecule/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

FALL GUYS Development Team – Mediatonic/Devolver Digital

MINECRAFT DUNGEONS Development Team - Mojang Studios, Double Eleven Limited

SACKBOY: A BIG ADVENTURE Joel Smith, Cesar Bittar, Pete Smith - Sumo Digital Sheffield/Sony GAME DESIGN ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS Development Team - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

ASTRO’S PLAYROOM Development Team - SIE Japan Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA Development Team -Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

HADES Development Team - Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games

HALF-LIFE: ALYX Development Team –Valve/Valve

THE LAST OF US PART II Development Team -Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe GAME BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS Development Team - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

BEFORE I FORGET Development Team - 3-Fold Games/3-Fold Games

DREAMS Development Team - Media Molecule/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

SPIRITFARER Development Team - Thunder Lotus/Kowloon Nights

THE LAST OF US PART II Development Team -Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

TELL ME WHY Development Team - DONTNOD Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios MULTIPLAYER ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS Development Team - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

DEEP ROCK GALACTIC Development Team - Ghost Ship Games/Coffee Stain Publishing

FALL GUYS Development Team –Mediatonic/Devolver Digital

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA Darren Bridges, Matt Goldhaber - Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

SACKBOY: A BIG ADVENTURE Jack Houghton, Tom Sampson, Jason Stewart - Sumo Digital Sheffield/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

VALORANT Development Team - Riot Games/Riot Games MUSIC GHOST OF TSUSHIMA Ilan Eshkeri, Shigeru Umebayashi, Peter Scaturro - Sucker Punch Productions/ Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

HADES Darren Korb - Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games

THE LAST OF US PART II Gustavo Santaolalla, Mac Quayle, Scott Hanau - Naughty Dog/ Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES John Paesano, Scott Hanau, Alex Hackford - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

ORI AND THE WILL OF THE WISPS Gareth Coker - Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios

SACKBOY: A BIG ADVENTURE Jay Waters, Joe Thwaites, Joanna Skorupa - Sumo Digital Sheffield/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe NARRATIVE ASSASSIN’S CREED VALHALLA Writing Team - Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft

CYBERPUNK 2077 Writing Team - CD PROJEKT RED/CD PROJEKT x BANDAI NAMCO UK

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA Nate Fox, Ian Ryan - Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

HADES Greg Kasavin - Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games

KENTUCKY ROUTE ZERO: TV EDITION Writing Team - Cardboard Computer/Annapurna Interactive

MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES Writing Team - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe ORIGINAL PROPERTY CARRION Development Team -Phobia Game Studio/Devolver Digital

FALL GUYS Development Team –Mediatonic/Devolver Digital

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA Development Team - Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

HADES Development Team - Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games

KENTUCKY ROUTE ZERO: TV EDITION Development Team -Cardboard Computer/Annapurna Interactive

SPIRITFARER Development Team- Thunder Lotus/Kowloon Nights PERFORMER IN A LEADING ROLE ASHLEY JOHNSON as Ellie in The Last of Us Part II

CHERAMI LEIGH as Female V in Cyberpunk 2077

CODY CHRISTIAN as Cloud Strife in Final Fantasy VII Remake

DAISUKE TSUJI as Jin Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima

LAURA BAILEY as Abby in The Last of Us Part II

NADJI JETER as Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE CARLA TASSARA as Judy Alvarez in CYBERPUNK 2077

JEFFREY PIERCE as Tommy in The Last of Us Part II

LOGAN CUNNINGHAM as Hades, Achilles, Poseidon, Asterius, Charon, and the Storyteller in Hades

PATRICK GALLAGHER as Khotun Khan in Ghost of Tsushima

SHANNON WOODWARD as Dina in The Last of Us Part II

TROY BAKER as Joel in The Last of Us Part II TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT DEMON’S SOULS Development Team - SIE Japan Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

DOOM ETERNAL Development Team - id Software/Bethesda Softworks

DREAMS Development Team - Media Molecule/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

FLIGHT SIMULATOR Sebastian Wloch, Duncan Lawler, Pavel Kuksa - Asobo Studio/ Xbox Game Studios

THE LAST OF US PART II Development Team - Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES Development Team - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe EE GAME OF THE YEAR ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

CALL OF DUTY: WARZONE Raven Software, Infinity Ward/Activision

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

HADES Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games

THE LAST OF US PART II Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

VALORANT Riot Games/Riot Games

La cérémonie des BAFTA Games Awards 2021 sera à suivre le 25 mars, elle sera exclusivement en ligne encore une fois, rendez-vous à la fin du mois pour découvrir les gagnants.