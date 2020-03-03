BAFTA Games Awards 2020 : la liste des nommés dévoilée, Control et Death Stranding en meneurs

Les occasions de remettre des prix aux jeux vidéo sont innombrables : la preuve, l'Académie des Arts et Techniques du Jeu Vidéo veut s'y mettre avec les Pégases en France cette année. Les BAFTA Games Awards restent cependant parmi les prestigieuses, car portés par une association déjà respectée dans le milieu du cinéma.

La liste des nommés de 2020 vient d'être présentée, et elle nous permet de retrouver une sélection des meilleurs jeux de 2019 dans pas moins de 18 catégories. Plusieurs titres se dégagent, comme Death Stranding et Control avec leurs onze nominations chacun, Disco Elysium qui en compte sept, ou encore Life is Strange 2 et Call of Duty: Modern Warfare qui en comptabilisent cinq.

Best Game

Control

Disco Elysium

Luigi's Mansion 3

Outer Wilds

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Untitled Goose Game

Performer in a Leading Role

Laura Bailey - Gears 5

Courtney Hope - Control

Logan Marshall-Green - Telling Lies

Gonzalo Martin - Life Is Strange 2

Barry Sloane - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Norman Reedus - Death Stranding

Performer in a Supporting Role

Jolene Andersen - Life Is Strange 2

Sarah Bartholomew - Life Is Strange 2

Troy Baker - Death Stranding

Lea Seydoux - Death Stranding

Martti Suosalo - Control

Ayisha Issa - The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

Technical Achievement

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control

Death Stranding

Metro Exodus

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Original Property

Baba Is You

Control

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Untitled Goose Game

Narrative

Control

Disco Elysium

Life Is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5)

Outer Wilds

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Outer Worlds

Music

Control

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening

Wattam

Multiplayer

Apex Legends

Borderlands 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Luigi's Mansion 3

Tick Tock: A Tale for Two

Tom Clancy's The Division 2

Game Design

Baba Is You

Control

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Wattam

Game Beyond Entertainment

Civilization VI: Gathering Storm

Death Stranding

Kind Words [lo fi chill beats to write to]

Life Is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5)

Neo Cab

Ring Fit Adventure

Family

Concrete Genie

Knights and Bikes

Luigi's Mansion 3

Untitled Goose Game

Vacation Simulator

Wattam

Evolving Game

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

Fortnite

No Man's Sky: Beyond

Path of Exile

Debut Game

Ape Out

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

Katana ZERO

Knights and Bikes

Manifold Garden

British Game

DiRT Rally 2.0

Heaven's Vault

Knights and Bikes

Observation

Planet Zoo

Total War: Three Kingdoms

Audio Achievement

Ape Out

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control

Death Stranding

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Untitled Goose Game

Artistic Achievement

Concrete Genie

Control

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

Knights and Bikes

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Animation

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control

Death Stranding

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

EE Mobile Game of the Year (vote du public)

Assemble With Care

Call of Duty: Mobile

Dead Man's Phone

Pokemon Go

Tangle Tower

What The Golf?

Pour connaître les gagnants de ce qui devrait être l'ultime cérémonie pour récompenser des jeux de l'année 2019, nous avons rendez-vous le 2 avril 2020.