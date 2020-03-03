BAFTA Games Awards 2020 : la liste des nommés dévoilée, Control et Death Stranding en meneurs

BAFTA Games Awards 2020 : la liste des nommés dévoilée, Control et Death Stranding en meneurspar Auxance M.
L'organisme britannique a encore des prix à remettre aux meilleurs jeux de l'année 2019.
Les occasions de remettre des prix aux jeux vidéo sont innombrables : la preuve, l'Académie des Arts et Techniques du Jeu Vidéo veut s'y mettre avec les Pégases en France cette année. Les BAFTA Games Awards restent cependant parmi les prestigieuses, car portés par une association déjà respectée dans le milieu du cinéma.
La liste des nommés de 2020 vient d'être présentée, et elle nous permet de retrouver une sélection des meilleurs jeux de 2019 dans pas moins de 18 catégories. Plusieurs titres se dégagent, comme Death Stranding et Control avec leurs onze nominations chacun, Disco Elysium qui en compte sept, ou encore Life is Strange 2 et Call of Duty: Modern Warfare qui en comptabilisent cinq.
Best Game
- Control
- Disco Elysium
- Luigi's Mansion 3
- Outer Wilds
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Untitled Goose Game
Performer in a Leading Role
- Laura Bailey - Gears 5
- Courtney Hope - Control
- Logan Marshall-Green - Telling Lies
- Gonzalo Martin - Life Is Strange 2
- Barry Sloane - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Norman Reedus - Death Stranding
Performer in a Supporting Role
- Jolene Andersen - Life Is Strange 2
- Sarah Bartholomew - Life Is Strange 2
- Troy Baker - Death Stranding
- Lea Seydoux - Death Stranding
- Martti Suosalo - Control
- Ayisha Issa - The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
Technical Achievement
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Metro Exodus
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Original Property
- Baba Is You
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Untitled Goose Game
Narrative
- Control
- Disco Elysium
- Life Is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5)
- Outer Wilds
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- The Outer Worlds
Music
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
- Wattam
Multiplayer
- Apex Legends
- Borderlands 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Luigi's Mansion 3
- Tick Tock: A Tale for Two
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2
Game Design
- Baba Is You
- Control
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Wattam
Game Beyond Entertainment
- Civilization VI: Gathering Storm
- Death Stranding
- Kind Words [lo fi chill beats to write to]
- Life Is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5)
- Neo Cab
- Ring Fit Adventure
Family
- Concrete Genie
- Knights and Bikes
- Luigi's Mansion 3
- Untitled Goose Game
- Vacation Simulator
- Wattam
Evolving Game
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
- Fortnite
- No Man's Sky: Beyond
- Path of Exile
Debut Game
- Ape Out
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- Katana ZERO
- Knights and Bikes
- Manifold Garden
British Game
- DiRT Rally 2.0
- Heaven's Vault
- Knights and Bikes
- Observation
- Planet Zoo
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
Audio Achievement
- Ape Out
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Untitled Goose Game
Artistic Achievement
- Concrete Genie
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- Knights and Bikes
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
Animation
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
EE Mobile Game of the Year (vote du public)
- Assemble With Care
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- Dead Man's Phone
- Pokemon Go
- Tangle Tower
- What The Golf?
Pour connaître les gagnants de ce qui devrait être l'ultime cérémonie pour récompenser des jeux de l'année 2019, nous avons rendez-vous le 2 avril 2020.