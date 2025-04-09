BAFTA Games Awards 2025 : Black Myth: Wukong repart bredouille, voici le GOTY

Hier avait lieu la cérémonie des BAFTA Games Awards 2025, qui récompense les meilleurs jeux vidéo sortis l'année dernière. L'édition 2024 avait sacré Baldur's Gate III, mais cette édition 2025 promettait une belle bataille entre Black Myth: Wukong et ASTRO BOT, tandis que Senua's Saga: Hellblade II était nommé dans 11 catégories, mais pas dans celle pour le Meilleur Jeu.

Finalement, c'est le robot de PlayStation qui repart avec toutes les récompenses majeures, Black Myth: Wukong n'a remporté aucun prix, tandis que Senua's Saga: Hellblade II se console avec le prix de la Prouesse technique. Sans surprise, Balatro repart avec le prix du Meilleur premier jeu. La cérémonie a également récompensé la compositrice Yōko Shimomura pour l'ensemble de sa carrière (Mana, Kingdom Hearts, Mario and Luigi, Parasite Eve, Super Smash Bros. et tant d'autres). Voici les grands vainqueurs des BAFTA Games Awards 2025, indiqués en gras :

ANIMATION ASTRO BOT Development Team – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment

CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 6 Development Team – Treyarch, Raven Software/Activision

LEGO HORIZON ADVENTURES Development Team – Guerilla, Studio Gobo/Sony Interactive Entertainment

SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios

THANK GOODNESS YOU’RE HERE! Will Todd, James Carbutt – Coal Supper/Panic

WARHAMMER 40,000: SPACE MARINE 2 Development Team – Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT ASTRO BOT Development Team – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment

BLACK MYTH: WUKONG Development Team – GameScience/GameScience

HAROLD HALIBUT Ole Tillmann, Fabian Preuschoff, Onat Hekimoglu – Slow Bros./ Slow Bros.

NEVA Development Team – Nomada Studio/Devolver Digital

SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios

STILL WAKES THE DEEP Development Team – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT ANIMAL WELL Billy Basso – Billy Basso/Bigmode

ASTRO BOT Development Team – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment

HELLDIVERS 2 Development Team – Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment

SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE 2 Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios

STAR WARS OUTLAWS Development Team – Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft

STILL WAKES THE DEEP Development Team – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode BEST GAME ASTRO BOT Development Team – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment

BALATRO LocalThunk – LocalThunk/Playstack

BLACK MYTH: WUKONG Development Team – GameScience/GameScience

HELLDIVERS 2 Development Team – Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment

THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: ECHOES OF WISDOM Development Team – Nintendo/Nintendo

THANK GOODNESS YOU’RE HERE! Will Todd, James Carbutt – Coal Supper/Panic BRITISH GAME A HIGHLAND SONG Development Team – inkle Ltd

LEGO HORIZON ADVENTURES Development Team – Guerilla, Studio Gobo/Sony Interactive Entertainment

PAPER TRAIL Development Team – Newfangled Games/Newfangled Games

SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios

STILL WAKES THE DEEP Development Team – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode

THANK GOODNESS YOU’RE HERE! Will Todd, James Carbutt – Coal Supper/Panic DEBUT GAME ANIMAL WELL Billy Basso – Billy Basso/Bigmode

BALATRO LocalThunk – LocalThunk/Playstack

PACIFIC DRIVE Development Team – Ironwood Studios/Kepler Interactive

THE PLUCKY SQUIRE Development Team – All Possible Futures/Devolver Digital

TALES OF KENZERA: ZAU Development Team – Surgent Studios/Electronic Arts

THANK GOODNESS YOU’RE HERE! Will Todd, James Carbutt – Coal Supper/Panic EVOLVING GAME DIABLO IV Development Team – Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment

FINAL FANTASY XIV ONLINE Development Team – Creative Studios 3/Square Enix

NO MAN’S SKY Development Team – Hello Games/Hello Games

SEA OF THIEVES Development Team – Rare/Xbox Game Studios

VAMPIRE SURVIVORS Development Team – Poncle/poncle

WORLD OF WARCRAFT Development Team – Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment FAMILY ASTRO BOT Development Team – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment

CAT QUEST III Desmond Wong Liang Wai, Nursyazana binte Zainal – The Gentlebros/Kepler Interactive

LEGO HORIZON ADVENTURES Development Team – Guerilla, Studio Gobo/Sony Interactive Entertainment

LITTLE KITTY, BIG CITY Development Team – Double Dagger Studio/Double Dagger Studio

THE PLUCKY SQUIRE Development Team – All Possible Futures/Devolver Digital

SUPER MARIO PARTY JAMBOREE Development Team – Nintendo/Nintendo FELLOWSHIP Yōko Shimomura GAME BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT BOTANY MANOR Development Team – Balloon Studios/Whitethorn Games

KIND WORDS 2 (LOFI CITY POP) Ziba Scott, Luigi Guatieri, Clark Aboud – Popcannibal/Popcannibal

SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios

TALES OF KENZERA: ZAU TALES OF KENZERA: ZAU Development Team – Surgent Studios/Electronic Arts

TETRIS FOREVER Development Team – Digital Eclipse/Digital Eclipse

VAMPIRE THERAPIST Cyrus Nemati, Sheila Fell, Kim Schumacher – Little Bat Games/Little Bat Games GAME DESIGN ANIMAL WELL Billy Basso – Billy Basso/Bigmode

ASTRO BOT – Development Team – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment

BALATRO LocalThunk – LocalThunk/Playstack

HELLDIVERS 2 Development Team – Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment

THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: ECHOES OF WISDOM Development Team – Nintendo/Nintendo

TACTICAL BREACH WIZARDS Tom Francis, Steve Lee, John Roberts – Suspicious Developments/Suspicious Developments MULTIPLAYER CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 6 Development Team – Treyarch, Raven Software/Activision

HELLDIVERS 2 Development Team – Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment

LEGO HORIZON ADVENTURES Development Team – Guerilla, Studio Gobo/Sony Interactive Entertainment

SUPER MARIO PARTY JAMBOREE Development Team – Nintendo/Nintendo

TEKKEN 8 Development Team – BANDAI NAMCO Studios/ BANDAI NAMCO Studios

WARHAMMER 40,000: SPACE MARINE 2 Development Team – Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment MUSIC ASTRO BOT Kenneth C M Young – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment

BLACK MYTH: WUKONG Development Team – GameScience/GameScience

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH Development Team – Square Enix/Square Enix

HELLDIVERS 2 Wilbert Roget II, Ross Tregenza, Keith Leary – Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment

SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios

STAR WARS OUTLAWS Wilbert Roget II, Simon Koudriavtsev, Erik Jacobsson – Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft NARRATIVE BLACK MYTH: WUKONG Development Team – GameScience/GameScience

DRAGON AGE: THE VEILGUARD Development Team – BioWare/Electronic Arts

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH Development Team – Square Enix/Square Enix

METAPHOR: REFANTAZIO Development Team – ATLUS/SEGA

SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios

STILL WAKES THE DEEP Development Team – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode NEW INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY ANIMAL WELL Billy Basso – Billy Basso/Bigmode

BALATRO LocalThunk – LocalThunk/Playstack

BLACK MYTH: WUKONG Development Team – GameScience/GameScience

METAPHOR: REFANTAZIO Development Team – ATLUS/SEGA

STILL WAKES THE DEEP Development Team – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode

THANK GOODNESS YOU’RE HERE! Will Todd, James Carbutt – Coal Supper/Panic PERFORMER IN A LEADING ROLE ALEC NEWMAN as Cameron ‘Caz’ Mcleary in Still Wakes the Deep – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode

HUMBERLY GONZALEZ as Kay Vess in Star Wars Outlaws – Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft

ISABELLA INCHBALD as Indika in Indika – Odd Meter/11 bit studios

LUKE ROBERTS as James Sunderland in Silent Hill 2 – Bloober Team/Konami Digital Entertainment

MELINA JUERGENS as Senua in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios

Y’LAN NOEL as Troy Marshall in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Treyarch, Raven Software/Activision PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ABBI GREENLAND & HELEN GOALEN as The Furies in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios

ALDIS AMAH HAMILTON as Ástríðr in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios

JON BLYTH as Big Ron in Thank Goodness You’re Here! – Coal Supper/Panic

KAREN DUNBAR as Finlay in Still Wakes the Deep – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode

MATT BERRY as Herbert the Gardner in Thank Goodness You’re Here! – Coal Supper/Panic

MICHAEL ABUBAKAR as Brodie in Still Wakes the Deep – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT ASTRO BOT Development Team – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment

BLACK MYTH: WUKONG Development Team – GameScience/GameScience

CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 6 Development Team – Treyarch, Raven Software/Activision

SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios

TINY GLADE Tomasz Stachowiak, Anastasia Opara – Pounce Light/Pounce Light

WARHAMMER 40,000: SPACE MARINE 2 – Development Team – Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment

Les BAFTA n'ont pas manqué de récompenser la prestation des comédiens et comédiennes pour Still Wakes the Deep, ainsi que le délirant Thank Goodness You're Here!, un jeu d'aventure « so british ». Vous pouvez revivre la cérémonie en vidéo ci-dessus. Encore une fois, le CEO de Game Science Feng Ji se fait chiper le prix du GOTY par ASTRO BOT, mais vous pouvez acheter l'excellent Souls-like chinois contre 54,99 € sur Amazon, Cdiscount et Fnac.