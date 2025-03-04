BAFTA Games Awards 2025 : Black Myth: Wukong va pouvoir prendre sa revanche sur Astro Bot

BAFTA Games Awards 2025 : Black Myth: Wukong va pouvoir prendre sa revanche sur Astro Botpar Amaury M.
Une nouvelle bataille pour le GOTY aura lieu le mois prochain, le jeu le plus nommé de la cérémonie ne peut même pas y prétendre.
Il n'y a pas que les Game Awards qui récompensent les meilleurs jeux vidéo, la plupart des cérémonies attendent d'ailleurs logiquement le début d'année pour décerner des prix. En avril, nous avons rendez-vous avec les BAFTA Games Awards, organisés par les British Academy Film Awards. Les nommés viennent d'être dévoilés.
Si Senua's Saga: Hellblade II est nommé 11 fois, il ne prétend même pas au prestigieux prix du Jeu de l'Année. Il devra dans tous les cas faire attention à Astro Bot et Still Wakes the Deep (huit nominations chacun), Thank Goodness You’re Here (sept nominations pour ce jeu anglais à l'humour 100 % british), Black Myth: Wukong (six nominations) et Helldivers 2 (cinq nominations). D'ailleurs, dans les nommés pour le GOTY 2025, Black Myth: Wukong se retrouve encore face à Astro Bot, le Souls-like chinois arrivera-t-il à avoir sa revanche, pour le plus grand plaisir du CEO Feng Ji ? Réponse dans un mois.
ANIMATION
- ASTRO BOT Development Team – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 6 Development Team – Treyarch, Raven Software/Activision
- LEGO HORIZON ADVENTURES Development Team – Guerilla, Studio Gobo/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
- THANK GOODNESS YOU’RE HERE! Will Todd, James Carbutt – Coal Supper/Panic
- WARHAMMER 40,000: SPACE MARINE 2 Development Team – Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment
ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT
- ASTRO BOT Development Team – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- BLACK MYTH: WUKONG Development Team – GameScience/GameScience
- HAROLD HALIBUT Ole Tillmann, Fabian Preuschoff, Onat Hekimoglu – Slow Bros./ Slow Bros.
- NEVA Development Team – Nomada Studio/Devolver Digital
- SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
- STILL WAKES THE DEEP Development Team – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode
AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT
- ANIMAL WELL Billy Basso – Billy Basso/Bigmode
- ASTRO BOT Development Team – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- HELLDIVERS 2 Development Team – Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE 2 Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
- STAR WARS OUTLAWS Development Team – Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft
- STILL WAKES THE DEEP Development Team – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode
BEST GAME
- ASTRO BOT Development Team – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- BALATRO LocalThunk – LocalThunk/Playstack
- BLACK MYTH: WUKONG Development Team – GameScience/GameScience
- HELLDIVERS 2 Development Team – Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: ECHOES OF WISDOM Development Team – Nintendo/Nintendo
- THANK GOODNESS YOU’RE HERE! Will Todd, James Carbutt – Coal Supper/Panic
BRITISH GAME
- A HIGHLAND SONG Development Team – inkle Ltd
- LEGO HORIZON ADVENTURES Development Team – Guerilla, Studio Gobo/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- PAPER TRAIL Development Team – Newfangled Games/Newfangled Games
- SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
- STILL WAKES THE DEEP Development Team – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode
- THANK GOODNESS YOU’RE HERE! Will Todd, James Carbutt – Coal Supper/Panic
DEBUT GAME
- ANIMAL WELL Billy Basso – Billy Basso/Bigmode
- BALATRO LocalThunk – LocalThunk/Playstack
- PACIFIC DRIVE Development Team – Ironwood Studios/Kepler Interactive
- THE PLUCKY SQUIRE Development Team – All Possible Futures/Devolver Digital
- TALES OF KENZERA: ZAU Development Team – Surgent Studios/Electronic Arts
- THANK GOODNESS YOU’RE HERE! Will Todd, James Carbutt – Coal Supper/Panic
EVOLVING GAME
- DIABLO IV Development Team – Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment
- FINAL FANTASY XIV ONLINE Development Team – Creative Studios 3/Square Enix
- NO MAN’S SKY Development Team – Hello Games/Hello Games
- SEA OF THIEVES Development Team – Rare/Xbox Game Studios
- VAMPIRE SURVIVORS Development Team – Poncle/poncle
- WORLD OF WARCRAFT Development Team – Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment
FAMILY
- ASTRO BOT Development Team – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- CAT QUEST III Desmond Wong Liang Wai, Nursyazana binte Zainal – The Gentlebros/Kepler Interactive
- LEGO HORIZON ADVENTURES Development Team – Guerilla, Studio Gobo/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- LITTLE KITTY, BIG CITY Development Team – Double Dagger Studio/Double Dagger Studio
- THE PLUCKY SQUIRE Development Team – All Possible Futures/Devolver Digital
- SUPER MARIO PARTY JAMBOREE Development Team – Nintendo/Nintendo
GAME BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT
- BOTANY MANOR Development Team – Balloon Studios/Whitethorn Games
- KIND WORDS 2 (LOFI CITY POP) Ziba Scott, Luigi Guatieri, Clark Aboud – Popcannibal/Popcannibal
- SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
- TALES OF KENZERA: ZAU TALES OF KENZERA: ZAU Development Team – Surgent Studios/Electronic Arts
- TETRIS FOREVER Development Team – Digital Eclipse/Digital Eclipse
- VAMPIRE THERAPIST Cyrus Nemati, Sheila Fell, Kim Schumacher – Little Bat Games/Little Bat Games
GAME DESIGN
- ANIMAL WELL Billy Basso – Billy Basso/Bigmode
- ASTRO BOT – Development Team – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- BALATRO LocalThunk – LocalThunk/Playstack
- HELLDIVERS 2 Development Team – Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: ECHOES OF WISDOM Development Team – Nintendo/Nintendo
- TACTICAL BREACH WIZARDS Tom Francis, Steve Lee, John Roberts – Suspicious Developments/Suspicious Developments
MULTIPLAYER
- CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 6 Development Team – Treyarch, Raven Software/Activision
- HELLDIVERS 2 Development Team – Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- LEGO HORIZON ADVENTURES Development Team – Guerilla, Studio Gobo/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- SUPER MARIO PARTY JAMBOREE Development Team – Nintendo/Nintendo
- TEKKEN 8 Development Team – BANDAI NAMCO Studios/ BANDAI NAMCO Studios
- WARHAMMER 40,000: SPACE MARINE 2 Development Team – Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment
MUSIC
- ASTRO BOT Kenneth C M Young – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- BLACK MYTH: WUKONG Development Team – GameScience/GameScience
- FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH Development Team – Square Enix/Square Enix
- HELLDIVERS 2 Wilbert Roget II, Ross Tregenza, Keith Leary – Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
- STAR WARS OUTLAWS Wilbert Roget II, Simon Koudriavtsev, Erik Jacobsson – Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft
NARRATIVE
- BLACK MYTH: WUKONG Development Team – GameScience/GameScience
- DRAGON AGE: THE VEILGUARD Development Team – BioWare/Electronic Arts
- FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH Development Team – Square Enix/Square Enix
- METAPHOR: REFANTAZIO Development Team – ATLUS/SEGA
- SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
- STILL WAKES THE DEEP Development Team – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode
NEW INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY
- ANIMAL WELL Billy Basso – Billy Basso/Bigmode
- BALATRO LocalThunk – LocalThunk/Playstack
- BLACK MYTH: WUKONG Development Team – GameScience/GameScience
- METAPHOR: REFANTAZIO Development Team – ATLUS/SEGA
- STILL WAKES THE DEEP Development Team – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode
- THANK GOODNESS YOU’RE HERE! Will Todd, James Carbutt – Coal Supper/Panic
PERFORMER IN A LEADING ROLE
- ALEC NEWMAN as Cameron ‘Caz’ Mcleary in Still Wakes the Deep – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode
- HUMBERLY GONZALEZ as Kay Vess in Star Wars Outlaws – Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft
- ISABELLA INCHBALD as Indika in Indika – Odd Meter/11 bit studios
- LUKE ROBERTS as James Sunderland in Silent Hill 2 – Bloober Team/Konami Digital Entertainment
- MELINA JUERGENS as Senua in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
- Y’LAN NOEL as Troy Marshall in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Treyarch, Raven Software/Activision
PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
- ABBI GREENLAND & HELEN GOALEN as The Furies in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
- ALDIS AMAH HAMILTON as Ástríðr in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
- JON BLYTH as Big Ron in Thank Goodness You’re Here! – Coal Supper/Panic
- KAREN DUNBAR as Finlay in Still Wakes the Deep – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode
- MATT BERRY as Herbert the Gardner in Thank Goodness You’re Here! – Coal Supper/Panic
- MICHAEL ABUBAKAR as Brodie in Still Wakes the Deep – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode
TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT
- ASTRO BOT Development Team – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- BLACK MYTH: WUKONG Development Team – GameScience/GameScience
- CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 6 Development Team – Treyarch, Raven Software/Activision
- SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
- TINY GLADE Tomasz Stachowiak, Anastasia Opara – Pounce Light/Pounce Light
- WARHAMMER 40,000: SPACE MARINE 2 – Development Team – Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment
Pour rappel, les BAFTA Games Awards aiment récompenser des jeux qui ne sont pas forcément des AAA, le prix du GOTY a été décerné ces dernières années à Outer Wilds (2020), Hades (2021), Returnal (2022) et Vampire Survivors (2023), Baldur's Gate 3 avait évidemment remporté le trophée en 2024. Qui lui succédera en 2025 ? Nous le saurons le 8 avril prochain.
Vous pouvez acheter Black Myth: Wukong à 54,99 € sur Amazon, Cdiscount et Fnac.
