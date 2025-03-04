Actualité
Accueil Actualités
Astro Bot head

BAFTA Games Awards 2025 : Black Myth: Wukong va pouvoir prendre sa revanche sur Astro Bot

par
Source: BAFTA via VGC

Une nouvelle bataille pour le GOTY aura lieu le mois prochain, le jeu le plus nommé de la cérémonie ne peut même pas y prétendre.

Il n'y a pas que les Game Awards qui récompensent les meilleurs jeux vidéo, la plupart des cérémonies attendent d'ailleurs logiquement le début d'année pour décerner des prix. En avril, nous avons rendez-vous avec les BAFTA Games Awards, organisés par les British Academy Film Awards. Les nommés viennent d'être dévoilés.

Black Myth WuKong image bande annonce (2)

Si Senua's Saga: Hellblade II est nommé 11 fois, il ne prétend même pas au prestigieux prix du Jeu de l'Année. Il devra dans tous les cas faire attention à Astro Bot et Still Wakes the Deep (huit nominations chacun), Thank Goodness You’re Here (sept nominations pour ce jeu anglais à l'humour 100 % british), Black Myth: Wukong (six nominations) et Helldivers 2 (cinq nominations). D'ailleurs, dans les nommés pour le GOTY 2025, Black Myth: Wukong se retrouve encore face à Astro Bot, le Souls-like chinois arrivera-t-il à avoir sa revanche, pour le plus grand plaisir du CEO Feng Ji ? Réponse dans un mois.

ANIMATION

  • ASTRO BOT Development Team – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 6 Development Team – Treyarch, Raven Software/Activision
  • LEGO HORIZON ADVENTURES Development Team – Guerilla, Studio Gobo/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
  • THANK GOODNESS YOU’RE HERE! Will Todd, James Carbutt – Coal Supper/Panic
  • WARHAMMER 40,000: SPACE MARINE 2 Development Team – Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment

ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT

  • ASTRO BOT Development Team – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • BLACK MYTH: WUKONG Development Team – GameScience/GameScience
  • HAROLD HALIBUT Ole Tillmann, Fabian Preuschoff, Onat Hekimoglu – Slow Bros./ Slow Bros.
  • NEVA Development Team – Nomada Studio/Devolver Digital
  • SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
  • STILL WAKES THE DEEP Development Team – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode

AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT

  • ANIMAL WELL Billy Basso – Billy Basso/Bigmode
  • ASTRO BOT Development Team – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • HELLDIVERS 2 Development Team – Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE 2 Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
  • STAR WARS OUTLAWS Development Team – Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft
  • STILL WAKES THE DEEP Development Team – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode

BEST GAME

  • ASTRO BOT Development Team – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • BALATRO LocalThunk – LocalThunk/Playstack
  • BLACK MYTH: WUKONG Development Team – GameScience/GameScience
  • HELLDIVERS 2 Development Team – Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: ECHOES OF WISDOM Development Team – Nintendo/Nintendo
  • THANK GOODNESS YOU’RE HERE! Will Todd, James Carbutt – Coal Supper/Panic

BRITISH GAME

  • A HIGHLAND SONG Development Team – inkle Ltd
  • LEGO HORIZON ADVENTURES Development Team – Guerilla, Studio Gobo/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • PAPER TRAIL Development Team – Newfangled Games/Newfangled Games
  • SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
  • STILL WAKES THE DEEP Development Team – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode
  • THANK GOODNESS YOU’RE HERE! Will Todd, James Carbutt – Coal Supper/Panic

DEBUT GAME

  • ANIMAL WELL Billy Basso – Billy Basso/Bigmode
  • BALATRO LocalThunk – LocalThunk/Playstack
  • PACIFIC DRIVE Development Team – Ironwood Studios/Kepler Interactive
  • THE PLUCKY SQUIRE Development Team – All Possible Futures/Devolver Digital
  • TALES OF KENZERA: ZAU Development Team – Surgent Studios/Electronic Arts
  • THANK GOODNESS YOU’RE HERE! Will Todd, James Carbutt – Coal Supper/Panic

EVOLVING GAME

  • DIABLO IV Development Team – Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment
  • FINAL FANTASY XIV ONLINE Development Team – Creative Studios 3/Square Enix
  • NO MAN’S SKY Development Team – Hello Games/Hello Games
  • SEA OF THIEVES Development Team – Rare/Xbox Game Studios
  • VAMPIRE SURVIVORS Development Team – Poncle/poncle
  • WORLD OF WARCRAFT Development Team – Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment

FAMILY

  • ASTRO BOT Development Team – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • CAT QUEST III Desmond Wong Liang Wai, Nursyazana binte Zainal – The Gentlebros/Kepler Interactive
  • LEGO HORIZON ADVENTURES Development Team – Guerilla, Studio Gobo/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • LITTLE KITTY, BIG CITY Development Team – Double Dagger Studio/Double Dagger Studio
  • THE PLUCKY SQUIRE Development Team – All Possible Futures/Devolver Digital
  • SUPER MARIO PARTY JAMBOREE Development Team – Nintendo/Nintendo

GAME BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT

  • BOTANY MANOR Development Team – Balloon Studios/Whitethorn Games
  • KIND WORDS 2 (LOFI CITY POP) Ziba Scott, Luigi Guatieri, Clark Aboud – Popcannibal/Popcannibal
  • SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
  • TALES OF KENZERA: ZAU TALES OF KENZERA: ZAU Development Team – Surgent Studios/Electronic Arts
  • TETRIS FOREVER Development Team – Digital Eclipse/Digital Eclipse
  • VAMPIRE THERAPIST Cyrus Nemati, Sheila Fell, Kim Schumacher – Little Bat Games/Little Bat Games

GAME DESIGN

  • ANIMAL WELL Billy Basso – Billy Basso/Bigmode
  • ASTRO BOT – Development Team – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • BALATRO LocalThunk – LocalThunk/Playstack
  • HELLDIVERS 2 Development Team – Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: ECHOES OF WISDOM Development Team – Nintendo/Nintendo
  • TACTICAL BREACH WIZARDS Tom Francis, Steve Lee, John Roberts – Suspicious Developments/Suspicious Developments

MULTIPLAYER

  • CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 6 Development Team – Treyarch, Raven Software/Activision
  • HELLDIVERS 2 Development Team – Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • LEGO HORIZON ADVENTURES Development Team – Guerilla, Studio Gobo/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • SUPER MARIO PARTY JAMBOREE Development Team – Nintendo/Nintendo
  • TEKKEN 8 Development Team – BANDAI NAMCO Studios/ BANDAI NAMCO Studios
  • WARHAMMER 40,000: SPACE MARINE 2 Development Team – Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment

MUSIC

  • ASTRO BOT Kenneth C M Young – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • BLACK MYTH: WUKONG Development Team – GameScience/GameScience
  • FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH Development Team – Square Enix/Square Enix
  • HELLDIVERS 2 Wilbert Roget II, Ross Tregenza, Keith Leary – Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
  • STAR WARS OUTLAWS Wilbert Roget II, Simon Koudriavtsev, Erik Jacobsson – Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft

NARRATIVE

  • BLACK MYTH: WUKONG Development Team – GameScience/GameScience
  • DRAGON AGE: THE VEILGUARD Development Team – BioWare/Electronic Arts
  • FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH Development Team – Square Enix/Square Enix
  • METAPHOR: REFANTAZIO Development Team – ATLUS/SEGA
  • SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
  • STILL WAKES THE DEEP Development Team – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode

NEW INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

  • ANIMAL WELL Billy Basso – Billy Basso/Bigmode
  • BALATRO LocalThunk – LocalThunk/Playstack
  • BLACK MYTH: WUKONG Development Team – GameScience/GameScience
  • METAPHOR: REFANTAZIO Development Team – ATLUS/SEGA
  • STILL WAKES THE DEEP Development Team – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode
  • THANK GOODNESS YOU’RE HERE! Will Todd, James Carbutt – Coal Supper/Panic

PERFORMER IN A LEADING ROLE

  • ALEC NEWMAN as Cameron ‘Caz’ Mcleary in Still Wakes the Deep – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode
  • HUMBERLY GONZALEZ as Kay Vess in Star Wars Outlaws – Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft
  • ISABELLA INCHBALD as Indika in Indika – Odd Meter/11 bit studios
  • LUKE ROBERTS as James Sunderland in Silent Hill 2 – Bloober Team/Konami Digital Entertainment
  • MELINA JUERGENS as Senua in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
  • Y’LAN NOEL as Troy Marshall in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Treyarch, Raven Software/Activision

PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

  • ABBI GREENLAND & HELEN GOALEN as The Furies in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
  • ALDIS AMAH HAMILTON as Ástríðr in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
  • JON BLYTH as Big Ron in Thank Goodness You’re Here! – Coal Supper/Panic
  • KAREN DUNBAR as Finlay in Still Wakes the Deep – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode
  • MATT BERRY as Herbert the Gardner in Thank Goodness You’re Here! – Coal Supper/Panic
  • MICHAEL ABUBAKAR as Brodie in Still Wakes the Deep – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT

  • ASTRO BOT Development Team – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • BLACK MYTH: WUKONG Development Team – GameScience/GameScience
  • CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 6 Development Team – Treyarch, Raven Software/Activision
  • SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
  • TINY GLADE Tomasz Stachowiak, Anastasia Opara – Pounce Light/Pounce Light
  • WARHAMMER 40,000: SPACE MARINE 2 – Development Team – Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment

Pour rappel, les BAFTA Games Awards aiment récompenser des jeux qui ne sont pas forcément des AAA, le prix du GOTY a été décerné ces dernières années à Outer Wilds (2020), Hades (2021), Returnal (2022) et Vampire Survivors (2023), Baldur's Gate 3 avait évidemment remporté le trophée en 2024. Qui lui succédera en 2025 ? Nous le saurons le 8 avril prochain.

Vous pouvez acheter Black Myth: Wukong à 54,99 € sur Amazon, Cdiscount et Fnac.

redacteur vignetteClint008
Rédacteur - Testeur
Commenter
Mots-clés
BAFTA Games Awards 2025 GOTY Jeu de l'année Cérémonie Récompense Nommés Nominés Astro Bot Black Myth: Wukong Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Commenter 0 commentaire

Soyez le premier à commenter ce contenu !

Commenter Lire les commentaires