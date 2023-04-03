BAFTA Games Awards 2023 : Vampire Survivors est le GOTY de cette édition !par Amaury M.
Le petit jeu indépendant de poncle fait de l'ombre à Elden Ring et God of War Ragnarök.
Chaque année, la British Academy of Film and Television Arts organise la cérémonie des British Academy Games Awards, récompensant les jeux vidéo qui ont marqué l'industrie l'année précédente. L'académie revient donc sur l'année 2022 pour décerner plusieurs prix et c'est encore un petit jeu indépendant qui fait de l'ombre aux AAA.
Après Outer Wilds en 2020, Hades en 2021 et Returnal en 2022 (une exclusivité PlayStation, mais loin d'être un blockbuster), c'est Vampire Survivors qui est élu Jeu de l'Année aux BAFTA Games Awards 2023. Le titre indé de poncle s'impose face à Elden Ring et God of War Ragnarök, même si ces derniers repartent bien évidemment avec d'autres prix. Voici toutes les récompenses, les vainqueurs sont affichés en gras :
Animation
CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE II Mark Grigsby, Bruce Ferris, Khoa Le - Infinity Ward/Activision Publishing, Inc
Winner - GOD OF WAR RAGNARÖK Bruno Velazquez, Erica Pinto, Mehdi Yssef - Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment
HORIZON FORBIDDEN WEST Development Team – Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment
LEGO STAR WARS: THE SKYWALKER SAGA Development Team – TT Games/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
SIFU Development Team – Sloclap/Sloclap & Kepler Interactive
STRAY Jophray Mikolajczyk, Jean-Marie Vouillon, Simon Jacquart - BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive
Artistic Achievement
ELDEN RING Development Team – FromSoftware/BANDAI Namco Europe
GOD OF WAR RAGNARÖK Raf Grassetti, Dan McKim, Eric Valdes - Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment
IMMORTALITY Doug Potts, Stephanie Reese, Kerry Hennessy - Half Mermaid Productions/Half Mermaid Productions
PENTIMENT Hannah Kennedy, Soojin Paek - Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios
A PLAGUE TALE: REQUIEM Development Team - Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment
Winner - TUNIC Development Team - TUNIC Team/FINJI
Audio Achievement
Winner - GOD OF WAR RAGNARÖK Jodie Kupsco, Michael Kent, Sean LaValle - Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment
HORIZON FORBIDDEN WEST Development Team – Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment
METAL: HELLSINGER Elvira Björkman, Nicklas Hjertberg - The Outsiders/Funcom Oslo AS
A PLAGUE TALE: REQUIEM Development Team - Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment
STRAY Development Team - BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive
TUNIC Development Team - TUNIC Team/FINJI
Best Game
CULT OF THE LAMB Development Team - Massive Monster/Devolver Digital
ELDEN RING Development Team – FromSoftware/BANDAI Namco Europe
GOD OF WAR RAGNARÖK Eric Williams, Chad Cox, Yumi Yang - Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment
MARVEL SNAP Development Team – Second Dinner Studios/Nuverse
STRAY Development Team - BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive
Winner - VAMPIRE SURVIVORS Development Team – poncle/poncle
British Game
CITIZEN SLEEPER Gareth Damian Martin, Guillaume Singelin, Amos Roddy - Jump Over the Age/Fellow Traveller
OLLIOLLI WORLD Development Team - Roll7/Private Division
Winner - ROLLERDROME Development Team - Roll7/Private Division
TOTAL WAR: WARHAMMER III Development Team - Creative Assembly/SEGA
TWO POINT CAMPUS Development Team - Two Point Studios/SEGA
VAMPIRE SURVIVORS Development Team – poncle/poncle
Debut Game
AS DUSK FALLS Caroline Marchal, Charu Desodt - INTERIOR/NIGHT/Xbox Game Studios
THE CASE OF THE GOLDEN IDOL Andrejs Kļaviņš, Ernests Kļaviņš - Color Gray Games/Playstack
STRAY Development Team - BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive
TROMBONE CHAMP Development Team - Holy Wow Studios/ Holy Wow Studios
Winner - TUNIC Development Team - TUNIC Team/FINJI
VAMPIRE SURVIVORS Development Team – poncle/poncle
Evolving Game
APEX LEGENDS Development Team – Respawn/Electronic Arts
DREAMS Development Team - Media Molecule/Sony Interactive Entertainment
THE ELDER SCROLLS ONLINE Development Team - ZeniMax Online Studios/Bethesda Softworks
Winner - FINAL FANTASY XIV ONLINE Development Team - Creative Business Unit III/Square Enix
FORZA HORIZON 5 Development Team - Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios
NO MAN’S SKY Development Team - Hello Games/Hello Games
Family
DISNEY DREAMLIGHT VALLEY Development Team - Gameloft/ Gameloft
Winner - KIRBY AND THE FORGOTTEN LAND Development Team - HAL Laboratory/Nintendo
LEGO STAR WARS: THE SKYWALKER SAGA Development Team - TT Games/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
MARIO + RABBIDS SPARKS OF HOPE Development Team - Ubisoft Milan; Ubisoft Paris/Ubisoft
NINTENDO SWITCH SPORTS Development Team - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SHREDDER’S REVENGE Development Team - Tribute Games/Dotemu
Game Beyond Entertainment
CITIZEN SLEEPER Gareth Damian Martin, Guillaume Singelin, Amos Roddy - Jump Over the Age/Fellow Traveller
Winner - ENDLING – EXTINCTION IS FOREVER Development Team - Herobeat Studios/HandyGames
GIBBON: BEYOND THE TREES Development Team - Broken Rules/Broken Rules
I WAS A TEENAGE EXOCOLONIST Development Team - Northway Games/FINJI
NOT FOR BROADCAST Development Team – NotGames/tinyBuild
WE’LL ALWAYS HAVE PARIS Marina Sciberras, Duncan Steele - Cowleyfornia Studios/Cowleyfornia Studios
Game Design
CULT OF THE LAMB Development Team - Massive Monster/Devolver Digital
ELDEN RING Development Team – FromSoftware/BANDAI NAMCO Europe
GOD OF WAR RAGNARÖK Jason McDonald, Andrew Chrysafidis, Luis Sanchez - Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment
HORIZON FORBIDDEN WEST Development Team – Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment
TUNIC Development Team - TUNIC Team/FINJI
Winner - VAMPIRE SURVIVORS Development Team – poncle/poncle
Multiplayer
CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE II Development Team -Infinity WardActivision Publishing, Inc.
EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Development Team -EA Vancouver, EA Romania/EA SPORTS
Winner - ELDEN RING Development Team – FromSoftware/BANDAI Namco Europe
OVERWATCH 2 Development Team - Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment
SPLATOON 3 Development Team – Nintendo/Nintendo
TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SHREDDER’S REVENGE Development Team - Tribute Games/Dotemu
Music
CUPHEAD - THE DELICIOUS LAST COURSE Kristofer Maddigan - Studio MDHR/Studio MDHR
ELDEN RING Development Team – FromSoftware/BANDAI Namco Europe
Winner - GOD OF WAR RAGNARÖK Bear McCreary, Keith Leary, Peter Scaturro - Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment
A PLAGUE TALE: REQUIEM Olivier Derivière - Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment
STRAY Development Team -BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive
TUNIC Lifeformed, Janice Kwan - TUNIC Team/FINJI
Narrative
CITIZEN SLEEPER Gareth Damian Martin - Jump Over the Age/Fellow Traveller
GOD OF WAR RAGNARÖK Matt Sophos, Richard Gaubert - Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Winner - IMMORTALITY Sam Barlow, Amelia Gray, Allan Scott - Half Mermaid Productions/Half Mermaid Productions
PENTIMENT Josh Sawyer, Kate Dollarhyde, Zoe Franznick - Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studio
A PLAGUE TALE: REQUIEM Writing Team - Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment
STRAY Writing Team - BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive
Original Property
CITIZEN SLEEPER Gareth Damian Martin, Guillaume Singelin, Amos Roddy - Jump Over the Age/Fellow Traveller
CULT OF THE LAMB Development Team - Massive Monster/Devolver Digital
Winner - ELDEN RING Development Team – FromSoftware/BANDAI Namco Europe
SIFU Development Team – Sloclap/Sloclap & Kepler Interactive
STRAY Development Team - BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive
VAMPIRE SURVIVORS Development Team – poncle/poncle
Performer in a Leading Role
ALAIN MESA as Alejandro Vargas in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
CHARLOTTE MCBURNEY as Amicia de Rune in A Plague Tale: Requiem
Winner - CHRISTOPHER JUDGE as Kratos in God of War Ragnarök
MANON GAGE as Marissa Marcel in Immortality
SIOBHAN WILLIAMS as Laura in The Quarry
SUNNY SULJIC as Atreus in God of War Ragnarök
Performer in a Supporting Role
ADAM J. HARRINGTON as Sindri in God of War Ragnarök
ALISON JAYE as Alva in Horizon Forbidden West
CHARLOTTA MOHLIN as The One in Immortality
DANIELLE BISUTTI as Freya in God of War Ragnarök
Winner - LAYA DELEON HAYES as Angrboða in God of War Ragnarök
RYAN HURST as Thor in God of War Ragnarök
Technical Achievement
ELDEN RING Development Team – FromSoftware/BANDAI NAMCO Europe
GOD OF WAR RAGNARÖK Josh Hobson, Jon Burke - Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Winner - HORIZON FORBIDDEN WEST Development Team - Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment
IMMORTALITY Connor Carson, Lizi Attwood, Dylan Nelkin - Half Mermaid Productions/Half Mermaid Productions
THE LAST OF US PART I Development Team - Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment
STRAY Development Team - BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive
EE Game of the Year (Voted for by the Public)
ELDEN RING FromSoftware/BANDAI NAMCO Europe
Winner - GOD OF WAR RAGNARÖK Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment
HORIZON FORBIDDEN WEST Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment
IMMORTALITY Half Mermaid Productions/Half Mermaid Productions
MARVEL SNAP Second Dinner Studios/Nuverse
STRAY BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive
Vous pouvez revivre la cérémonie complète des BAFTA Games Awards 2023 avec la rediffusion ci-dessus et retrouver Vampire Survivors dans le PC / Xbox Game Pass, l'abonnement Ultimate coûte 12,99 € par mois via Amazon.
|
Rédacteur - Testeur
Clint008