BAFTA Games Awards 2023 : Vampire Survivors est le GOTY de cette édition !

Chaque année, la British Academy of Film and Television Arts organise la cérémonie des British Academy Games Awards, récompensant les jeux vidéo qui ont marqué l'industrie l'année précédente. L'académie revient donc sur l'année 2022 pour décerner plusieurs prix et c'est encore un petit jeu indépendant qui fait de l'ombre aux AAA.

Après Outer Wilds en 2020, Hades en 2021 et Returnal en 2022 (une exclusivité PlayStation, mais loin d'être un blockbuster), c'est Vampire Survivors qui est élu Jeu de l'Année aux BAFTA Games Awards 2023. Le titre indé de poncle s'impose face à Elden Ring et God of War Ragnarök, même si ces derniers repartent bien évidemment avec d'autres prix. Voici toutes les récompenses, les vainqueurs sont affichés en gras :

Animation

CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE II Mark Grigsby, Bruce Ferris, Khoa Le - Infinity Ward/Activision Publishing, Inc

Winner - GOD OF WAR RAGNARÖK Bruno Velazquez, Erica Pinto, Mehdi Yssef - Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment

HORIZON FORBIDDEN WEST Development Team – Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment

LEGO STAR WARS: THE SKYWALKER SAGA Development Team – TT Games/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

SIFU Development Team – Sloclap/Sloclap & Kepler Interactive

STRAY Jophray Mikolajczyk, Jean-Marie Vouillon, Simon Jacquart - BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive

Artistic Achievement

ELDEN RING Development Team – FromSoftware/BANDAI Namco Europe

GOD OF WAR RAGNARÖK Raf Grassetti, Dan McKim, Eric Valdes - Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment

IMMORTALITY Doug Potts, Stephanie Reese, Kerry Hennessy - Half Mermaid Productions/Half Mermaid Productions

PENTIMENT Hannah Kennedy, Soojin Paek - Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios

A PLAGUE TALE: REQUIEM Development Team - Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment

Winner - TUNIC Development Team - TUNIC Team/FINJI

Audio Achievement

Winner - GOD OF WAR RAGNARÖK Jodie Kupsco, Michael Kent, Sean LaValle - Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment

HORIZON FORBIDDEN WEST Development Team – Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment

METAL: HELLSINGER Elvira Björkman, Nicklas Hjertberg - The Outsiders/Funcom Oslo AS

A PLAGUE TALE: REQUIEM Development Team - Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment

STRAY Development Team - BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive

TUNIC Development Team - TUNIC Team/FINJI

Best Game

CULT OF THE LAMB Development Team - Massive Monster/Devolver Digital

ELDEN RING Development Team – FromSoftware/BANDAI Namco Europe

GOD OF WAR RAGNARÖK Eric Williams, Chad Cox, Yumi Yang - Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment

MARVEL SNAP Development Team – Second Dinner Studios/Nuverse

STRAY Development Team - BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive

Winner - VAMPIRE SURVIVORS Development Team – poncle/poncle

British Game

CITIZEN SLEEPER Gareth Damian Martin, Guillaume Singelin, Amos Roddy - Jump Over the Age/Fellow Traveller

OLLIOLLI WORLD Development Team - Roll7/Private Division

Winner - ROLLERDROME Development Team - Roll7/Private Division

TOTAL WAR: WARHAMMER III Development Team - Creative Assembly/SEGA

TWO POINT CAMPUS Development Team - Two Point Studios/SEGA

VAMPIRE SURVIVORS Development Team – poncle/poncle

Debut Game

AS DUSK FALLS Caroline Marchal, Charu Desodt - INTERIOR/NIGHT/Xbox Game Studios

THE CASE OF THE GOLDEN IDOL Andrejs Kļaviņš, Ernests Kļaviņš - Color Gray Games/Playstack

STRAY Development Team - BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive

TROMBONE CHAMP Development Team - Holy Wow Studios/ Holy Wow Studios

Winner - TUNIC Development Team - TUNIC Team/FINJI

VAMPIRE SURVIVORS Development Team – poncle/poncle

Evolving Game

APEX LEGENDS Development Team – Respawn/Electronic Arts

DREAMS Development Team - Media Molecule/Sony Interactive Entertainment

THE ELDER SCROLLS ONLINE Development Team - ZeniMax Online Studios/Bethesda Softworks

Winner - FINAL FANTASY XIV ONLINE Development Team - Creative Business Unit III/Square Enix

FORZA HORIZON 5 Development Team - Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios

NO MAN’S SKY Development Team - Hello Games/Hello Games

Family

DISNEY DREAMLIGHT VALLEY Development Team - Gameloft/ Gameloft

Winner - KIRBY AND THE FORGOTTEN LAND Development Team - HAL Laboratory/Nintendo

LEGO STAR WARS: THE SKYWALKER SAGA Development Team - TT Games/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

MARIO + RABBIDS SPARKS OF HOPE Development Team - Ubisoft Milan; Ubisoft Paris/Ubisoft

NINTENDO SWITCH SPORTS Development Team - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SHREDDER’S REVENGE Development Team - Tribute Games/Dotemu

Game Beyond Entertainment

CITIZEN SLEEPER Gareth Damian Martin, Guillaume Singelin, Amos Roddy - Jump Over the Age/Fellow Traveller

Winner - ENDLING – EXTINCTION IS FOREVER Development Team - Herobeat Studios/HandyGames

GIBBON: BEYOND THE TREES Development Team - Broken Rules/Broken Rules

I WAS A TEENAGE EXOCOLONIST Development Team - Northway Games/FINJI

NOT FOR BROADCAST Development Team – NotGames/tinyBuild

WE’LL ALWAYS HAVE PARIS Marina Sciberras, Duncan Steele - Cowleyfornia Studios/Cowleyfornia Studios

Game Design

CULT OF THE LAMB Development Team - Massive Monster/Devolver Digital

ELDEN RING Development Team – FromSoftware/BANDAI NAMCO Europe

GOD OF WAR RAGNARÖK Jason McDonald, Andrew Chrysafidis, Luis Sanchez - Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment

HORIZON FORBIDDEN WEST Development Team – Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment

TUNIC Development Team - TUNIC Team/FINJI

Winner - VAMPIRE SURVIVORS Development Team – poncle/poncle

Multiplayer

CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE II Development Team -Infinity WardActivision Publishing, Inc.

EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Development Team -EA Vancouver, EA Romania/EA SPORTS

Winner - ELDEN RING Development Team – FromSoftware/BANDAI Namco Europe

OVERWATCH 2 Development Team - Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment

SPLATOON 3 Development Team – Nintendo/Nintendo

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SHREDDER’S REVENGE Development Team - Tribute Games/Dotemu

Music

CUPHEAD - THE DELICIOUS LAST COURSE Kristofer Maddigan - Studio MDHR/Studio MDHR

ELDEN RING Development Team – FromSoftware/BANDAI Namco Europe

Winner - GOD OF WAR RAGNARÖK Bear McCreary, Keith Leary, Peter Scaturro - Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment

A PLAGUE TALE: REQUIEM Olivier Derivière - Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment

STRAY Development Team -BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive

TUNIC Lifeformed, Janice Kwan - TUNIC Team/FINJI

Narrative

CITIZEN SLEEPER Gareth Damian Martin - Jump Over the Age/Fellow Traveller

GOD OF WAR RAGNARÖK Matt Sophos, Richard Gaubert - Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Winner - IMMORTALITY Sam Barlow, Amelia Gray, Allan Scott - Half Mermaid Productions/Half Mermaid Productions

PENTIMENT Josh Sawyer, Kate Dollarhyde, Zoe Franznick - Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studio

A PLAGUE TALE: REQUIEM Writing Team - Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment

STRAY Writing Team - BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive

Original Property

CITIZEN SLEEPER Gareth Damian Martin, Guillaume Singelin, Amos Roddy - Jump Over the Age/Fellow Traveller

CULT OF THE LAMB Development Team - Massive Monster/Devolver Digital

Winner - ELDEN RING Development Team – FromSoftware/BANDAI Namco Europe

SIFU Development Team – Sloclap/Sloclap & Kepler Interactive

STRAY Development Team - BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive

VAMPIRE SURVIVORS Development Team – poncle/poncle

Performer in a Leading Role

ALAIN MESA as Alejandro Vargas in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

CHARLOTTE MCBURNEY as Amicia de Rune in A Plague Tale: Requiem

Winner - CHRISTOPHER JUDGE as Kratos in God of War Ragnarök

MANON GAGE as Marissa Marcel in Immortality

SIOBHAN WILLIAMS as Laura in The Quarry

SUNNY SULJIC as Atreus in God of War Ragnarök

Performer in a Supporting Role

ADAM J. HARRINGTON as Sindri in God of War Ragnarök

ALISON JAYE as Alva in Horizon Forbidden West

CHARLOTTA MOHLIN as The One in Immortality

DANIELLE BISUTTI as Freya in God of War Ragnarök

Winner - LAYA DELEON HAYES as Angrboða in God of War Ragnarök

RYAN HURST as Thor in God of War Ragnarök

Technical Achievement

ELDEN RING Development Team – FromSoftware/BANDAI NAMCO Europe

GOD OF WAR RAGNARÖK Josh Hobson, Jon Burke - Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Winner - HORIZON FORBIDDEN WEST Development Team - Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment

IMMORTALITY Connor Carson, Lizi Attwood, Dylan Nelkin - Half Mermaid Productions/Half Mermaid Productions

THE LAST OF US PART I Development Team - Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment

STRAY Development Team - BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive

EE Game of the Year (Voted for by the Public)

ELDEN RING FromSoftware/BANDAI NAMCO Europe

Winner - GOD OF WAR RAGNARÖK Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment

HORIZON FORBIDDEN WEST Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment

IMMORTALITY Half Mermaid Productions/Half Mermaid Productions

MARVEL SNAP Second Dinner Studios/Nuverse

STRAY BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive