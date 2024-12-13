The Game Awards 2024 : le GOTY est réalisé par un Français !

Les Game Awards 2024, c'était cette nuit. Entre deux grosses annonces, la cérémonie de Goeff Keighley a évidemment décerné des récompenses tout au long de la soirée, dont le très prestigieux prix du Jeu de l'Année, ou Game of the Year (GOTY). Il y avait du beau monde chez les nommés, à savoir ASTRO BOT, Balatro, Black Myth: Wukong, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth et Metaphor: ReFantazio, mais qui a remporté la statuette ailée ?

Eh bien c'est ASTRO BOT qui est élu Jeu de l'Année 2024 aux Game Awards, le titre de Team Asobi, réalisé par le Français Nicolas Doucet, est celui qui a davantage marqué le jury et tiré son épingle du jeu. Voici tous les vainqueurs des Game Awards 2024, indiqués en gras :

Jeu de l'Année : ASTRO BOT ;

; Balatro ;

Black Myth: Wukong ;

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree ;

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth ;

Metaphor: ReFantazio. Meilleure réalisation : ASTRO BOT ;

; Balatro ;

Black Myth: Wukong ;

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree ;

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth ;

Metaphor: ReFantazio. Meilleure narration : Final Fantasy VII Rebirth ;

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth ;

Metaphor: ReFantazio ;

; Senua's Saga: Hellblade II ;

Silent Hill 2. Meilleure direction artistique : ASTRO BOT ;

Black Myth: Wukong ;

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree ;

Metaphor: ReFantazio ;

Neva. Meilleure bande originale : ASTRO BOT ;

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth ;

; Metaphor: ReFantazio ;

Silent Hill 2 ;

Stellar Blade. Meilleur design audio : ASTRO BOT ;

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 ;

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth ;

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 ;

; Silent Hill 2. Meilleure performance : Briana White (Final Fantasy VII Rebirth) ;

Hannah Tellle (Life is Strange: Double Exposure) ;

Humberly González (Star Wars Outlaws) ;

Luke Roberts (Silent Hill 2) ;

Melina Juergens (Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2). Jeu le plus impactant : Closer the Distance ;

Indika ;

Neva ;

; Life is Strange: Double Exposure ;

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 ;

Tales of Kenzera: Zau. Meilleur jeu en constante évolution : Destiny 2 ;

Diablo IV ;

Final Fantasy XIV ;

Fortnite ;

Helldivers 2. Meilleur jeu indépendant : Animal Well ;

Balatro ;

; Lorelei and the Laser Eyes ;

Neva ;

UFO 50. Meilleur jeu mobile : AFK Journey ;

Balatro ;

; Jeu de Cartes à Collectionner Pokémon ;

Wuthering Waves ;

Zenless Zone Zero. Meilleur support communautaire : Baldur's Gate 3 ;

; Final Fantasy XIV ;

Fortnite ;

Helldivers 2 ;

No Man's Sky. Innovation dans l'accessibilité : Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 ;

Diablo IV :

Dragon Age: The Veilguard ;

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown ;

; Star Wars Outlaws. Meilleur jeu en VR / AR : Arizona Sunshine Remake ;

Asgard's Wrath 2 ;

Batman: Arkham Shadow ;

; Metal: Hellsinger VR ;

Metro Awakening. Meilleur jeu d'action : Black Myth: Wukong ;

; Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 ;

Helldivers 2 ;

Stellar Blade ;

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. Meilleur jeu d'action et d'aventure : ASTRO BOT ;

; Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown ;

Silent Hill 2 ;

Star Wars Outlaws ;

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. Meilleur jeu de rôle : Dragon's Dogma 2 ;

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree ;

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth ;

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth :

Metaphor: ReFantazio. Meilleur jeu de combat : Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO ;

Granblue Fantasy Versus : Rising ;

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics ;

MultiVersus ;

Tekken 8. Meilleur jeu familial : ASTRO BOT ;

; Princess Peach: Showtime! ;

Super Mario Party Jamboree ;

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom ;

The Plucky Squire. Meilleur jeu de simulation/stratégie : Age of Mythology: Retold ;

Frostpunk 2 ;

; Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess ;

Manor Lords ;

Unicorn Overlord. Meilleur jeu de sport/course : F1 24 ;

EA SPORTS FC 25 ;

; NBA 2K25 ;

Top Spin 2K25 ;

WWE 2K24. Meilleur jeu multijoueur : Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 ;

Helldivers 2 ;

; Super Mario Party Jamboree ;

Tekken 8 ;

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. Créateur de contenu de l'année : CaseOh ;

; IlloJuan ;

Techno Gamerz ;

Typical Gamer ;

Usada Pekora. Meilleur premier jeu indépendant : Animal Well ;

Balatro ;

; Manor Lords ;

Pacific Drive ;

The Plucky Squire. Meilleure adaptation : Arcane ;

Fallout ;

; Knuckles ;

Like a Dragon: Yakuza ;

Tomb Raider : La Légende de Lara Croft. Jeu le plus attendu : Death Stranding 2: On the Beach ;

Ghost of Yotei ;

Grand Theft Auto VI ;

; Metroid Prime 4: Beyond ;

Monster Hunter Wilds. Meilleur jeu e-sport : Counter-Strike 2 ;

Dota 2 ;

League of Legends ;

; Mobile Legends: Bang Bang ;

Valorant. Meilleur joueur professionnel e-sport : Neta « 33 » Shapira ;

Aleksi « Aleksib » Virolainen ;

Jeong « Chovy » Ji-hoon ;

Lee « Faker » Sang-hyeok ;

; Mathieu « ZywOo » Herbaut ;

Zheng « ZmjjKK » Yongkang. Meilleure équipe e-sport : Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends) ;

Gen.G (LoL) ;

Navi (Counter-Strike) ;

T1 (LoL) ;

; Team Liquid (Dota 2). Players' Voice : Black Myth: Wukong ;

; Genshin Impact ;

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree ;

Wuthering Waves ;

Zenless Zone Zero.

ASTRO BOT succède ainsi à Baldur's Gate 3, qui avait remporté le prix du Jeu de l'Année en 2023. C'est d'ailleurs le grand gagnant de la soirée avec cinq récompenses, Balatro et Metaphor: ReFantazio ne sont pas loin derrière. Vous pouvez acheter le GOTY 2024 à 49 € sur Amazon.