The Game Awards 2024 : le GOTY est réalisé par un Français !par Amaury M.
La cérémonie des Game Awards 2024 vient de se terminer, voici les grands gagnants de cette 10e édition.
Les Game Awards 2024, c'était cette nuit. Entre deux grosses annonces, la cérémonie de Goeff Keighley a évidemment décerné des récompenses tout au long de la soirée, dont le très prestigieux prix du Jeu de l'Année, ou Game of the Year (GOTY). Il y avait du beau monde chez les nommés, à savoir ASTRO BOT, Balatro, Black Myth: Wukong, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth et Metaphor: ReFantazio, mais qui a remporté la statuette ailée ?
Eh bien c'est ASTRO BOT qui est élu Jeu de l'Année 2024 aux Game Awards, le titre de Team Asobi, réalisé par le Français Nicolas Doucet, est celui qui a davantage marqué le jury et tiré son épingle du jeu. Voici tous les vainqueurs des Game Awards 2024, indiqués en gras :
Jeu de l'Année :
- ASTRO BOT ;
- Balatro ;
- Black Myth: Wukong ;
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree ;
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth ;
- Metaphor: ReFantazio.
Meilleure réalisation :
- ASTRO BOT ;
- Balatro ;
- Black Myth: Wukong ;
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree ;
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth ;
- Metaphor: ReFantazio.
Meilleure narration :
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth ;
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth ;
- Metaphor: ReFantazio ;
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade II ;
- Silent Hill 2.
Meilleure direction artistique :
- ASTRO BOT ;
- Black Myth: Wukong ;
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree ;
- Metaphor: ReFantazio ;
- Neva.
Meilleure bande originale :
- ASTRO BOT ;
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth ;
- Metaphor: ReFantazio ;
- Silent Hill 2 ;
- Stellar Blade.
Meilleur design audio :
- ASTRO BOT ;
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 ;
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth ;
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 ;
- Silent Hill 2.
Meilleure performance :
- Briana White (Final Fantasy VII Rebirth) ;
- Hannah Tellle (Life is Strange: Double Exposure) ;
- Humberly González (Star Wars Outlaws) ;
- Luke Roberts (Silent Hill 2) ;
- Melina Juergens (Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2).
Jeu le plus impactant :
- Closer the Distance ;
- Indika ;
- Neva ;
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure ;
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 ;
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau.
Meilleur jeu en constante évolution :
- Destiny 2 ;
- Diablo IV ;
- Final Fantasy XIV ;
- Fortnite ;
- Helldivers 2.
Meilleur jeu indépendant :
- Animal Well ;
- Balatro ;
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes ;
- Neva ;
- UFO 50.
Meilleur jeu mobile :
- AFK Journey ;
- Balatro ;
- Jeu de Cartes à Collectionner Pokémon ;
- Wuthering Waves ;
- Zenless Zone Zero.
Meilleur support communautaire :
- Baldur's Gate 3 ;
- Final Fantasy XIV ;
- Fortnite ;
- Helldivers 2 ;
- No Man's Sky.
Innovation dans l'accessibilité :
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 ;
- Diablo IV :
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard ;
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown ;
- Star Wars Outlaws.
Meilleur jeu en VR / AR :
- Arizona Sunshine Remake ;
- Asgard's Wrath 2 ;
- Batman: Arkham Shadow ;
- Metal: Hellsinger VR ;
- Metro Awakening.
Meilleur jeu d'action :
- Black Myth: Wukong ;
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 ;
- Helldivers 2 ;
- Stellar Blade ;
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.
Meilleur jeu d'action et d'aventure :
- ASTRO BOT ;
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown ;
- Silent Hill 2 ;
- Star Wars Outlaws ;
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.
Meilleur jeu de rôle :
- Dragon's Dogma 2 ;
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree ;
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth ;
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth :
- Metaphor: ReFantazio.
Meilleur jeu de combat :
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO ;
- Granblue Fantasy Versus : Rising ;
- Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics ;
- MultiVersus ;
- Tekken 8.
Meilleur jeu familial :
- ASTRO BOT ;
- Princess Peach: Showtime! ;
- Super Mario Party Jamboree ;
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom ;
- The Plucky Squire.
Meilleur jeu de simulation/stratégie :
- Age of Mythology: Retold ;
- Frostpunk 2 ;
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess ;
- Manor Lords ;
- Unicorn Overlord.
Meilleur jeu de sport/course :
- F1 24 ;
- EA SPORTS FC 25 ;
- NBA 2K25 ;
- Top Spin 2K25 ;
- WWE 2K24.
Meilleur jeu multijoueur :
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 ;
- Helldivers 2 ;
- Super Mario Party Jamboree ;
- Tekken 8 ;
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.
Créateur de contenu de l'année :
- CaseOh ;
- IlloJuan ;
- Techno Gamerz ;
- Typical Gamer ;
- Usada Pekora.
Meilleur premier jeu indépendant :
- Animal Well ;
- Balatro ;
- Manor Lords ;
- Pacific Drive ;
- The Plucky Squire.
Meilleure adaptation :
- Arcane ;
- Fallout ;
- Knuckles ;
- Like a Dragon: Yakuza ;
- Tomb Raider : La Légende de Lara Croft.
Jeu le plus attendu :
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach ;
- Ghost of Yotei ;
- Grand Theft Auto VI ;
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond ;
- Monster Hunter Wilds.
Meilleur jeu e-sport :
- Counter-Strike 2 ;
- Dota 2 ;
- League of Legends ;
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang ;
- Valorant.
Meilleur joueur professionnel e-sport :
- Neta « 33 » Shapira ;
- Aleksi « Aleksib » Virolainen ;
- Jeong « Chovy » Ji-hoon ;
- Lee « Faker » Sang-hyeok ;
- Mathieu « ZywOo » Herbaut ;
- Zheng « ZmjjKK » Yongkang.
Meilleure équipe e-sport :
- Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends) ;
- Gen.G (LoL) ;
- Navi (Counter-Strike) ;
- T1 (LoL) ;
- Team Liquid (Dota 2).
Players' Voice :
- Black Myth: Wukong ;
- Genshin Impact ;
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree ;
- Wuthering Waves ;
- Zenless Zone Zero.
ASTRO BOT succède ainsi à Baldur's Gate 3, qui avait remporté le prix du Jeu de l'Année en 2023. C'est d'ailleurs le grand gagnant de la soirée avec cinq récompenses, Balatro et Metaphor: ReFantazio ne sont pas loin derrière. Vous pouvez acheter le GOTY 2024 à 49 € sur Amazon.
|
Rédacteur - Testeur
Clint008