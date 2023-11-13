The Game Awards 2023 : 6 jeux pour le GOTY, découvrez tous les nommés !

Le mois prochain auront lieu les Game Awards 2023, les Oscars du jeu vidéo organisés et présentés par Geoff Keighley. La cérémonie aura encore une fois lieu tard dans la nuit pour l'Europe, ce sera l'occasion de découvrir un tas bandes-annonces pour des jeux très attendus ou encore inconnus, mais pas seulement.

Comme chaque année, des récompenses seront distribuées aux jeux qui ont marqué les joueurs ces derniers mois, dont le très convoité prix du Jeu de l'Année, ou Game of the Year. Ce soir, Geoff Keighley a dévoilé la liste des nommés, les voici :

Jeu de l'Année : Alan Wake 2 ;

Baldur's Gate 3 ;

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 ;

Resident Evil 4 ;

Super Mario Bros. Wonder ;

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Meilleure réalisation : Alan Wake 2 ;

; Baldur's Gate 3 ;

; Marvel's Spider-Man 2 ;

; Super Mario Bros. Wonder ;

; The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Meilleure narration : Alan Wake 2 ;

; Baldur's Gate 3 ;

; Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Pain ;

; Final Fantasy XVI ;

; Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Meilleure direction artistique : Alan Wake 2 ;

; Hi-Fi Rush ;

; Lies of P ;

; Super Mario Bros. Wonder ;

; The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Meilleure bande originale : Alan Wake 2 ;

; Baldur’s Gate 3 ;

; Final Fantasy XVI ;

; Hi-Fi Rush ;

; The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Meilleur design audio : Alan Wake 2 ;

; Dead Space ;

; Hi-Fi Rush ;

; Marvel's Spider-Man 2 ;

; Resident Evil 4. Meilleure performance : Ben Starr (Clive Rosfield dans Final Fantasy XVI ) ;

) ; Cameron Monaghan (Cal Kestis dans Star Wars Jedi: Survivor ) ;

) ; Idris Elba (Solomon Reed dans Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Pain ) ;

) ; Melanie Liburd (Saga Anderson dans Alan Wake 2 ) ;

) ; Neil Newbon (Astarion dans Baldur's Gate 3 ) ;

) ; Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker dans Marvel's Spider-Man 2). Jeu le plus impactant : A Space for the Unbound ;

; Chants of Sennaar ;

; Goodbye Volcano High ;

; Tchia ;

; Terra Nil ;

; Venba. Meilleur jeu en constante évolution : Apex Legends ;

; Cyberpunk 2077 ;

; Final Fantasy XIV ;

; Fortnite ;

; Genshin Impact. Meilleur jeu indépendant : Cocoon ;

; Dave the Diver ;

; Dredge ;

; Sea of Stars ;

; Viewfinder. Meilleur jeu mobile : Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis ;

; Hello Kitty Island Adventure ;

; Honkai: Star Rail ;

; Monster Hunter Now ;

; Terra Nil. Meilleur support communautaire : Baldur’s Gate 3 ;

; Cyberpunk 2077 ;

; Destiny 2 ;

; Final Fantasy XIV ;

; No Man’s Sky. Innovation dans l'accessibilité : Diablo IV ;

; Forza Motorsport ;

; Hi-Fi Rush ;

; Marvel's Spider-Man 2 ;

; Mortal Kombat 1 ;

; Street Fighter 6. Meilleur jeu en VR / AR : Gran Turismo 7 ;

; Horizon Call of the Mountain ;

; Humanity ;

; Resident Evil Village VR Mode ;

; Synapse. Meilleur jeu d'action : Armored Core VI ;

; Dead Island 2 ;

; Ghostrunner 2 ;

; Hi-Fi Rush ;

; Remnant 2. Meilleur jeu d'action et d'aventure : Alan Wake 2 ;

; Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 ;

; Resident Evil 4 ;

; Star Wars Jedi: Survivor ;

; The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Meilleur jeu de rôle : Baldur’s Gate 3 ;

Final Fantasy XVI ;

Lies of P ;

Sea of Stars ;

Starfield. Meilleur jeu de combat : God of Rock ;

; Mortal Kombat 1 ;

; Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 ;

; Pocket Bravery ;

; Street Fighter 6. Meilleur jeu familial : Disney Island Illusion ;

; Party Animals ;

; Pikmin 4 ;

; Sonic Superstars ;

; Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Meilleur jeu de simulation/stratégie : Advanced Wars 1+2: Re-boot Camp ;

; Cities: Skylines II ;

; Company of Heroes 3 ;

; Fire Emblem Engage ;

; Pikmin 4. Meilleur jeu de sport/course : F1 23 ;

; EA Sports FC 24 ;

; Forza Motorsport ;

; Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged ;

; The Crew Motorfest. Meilleur jeu multijoueur : Baldur’s Gate 3 ;

; Diablo IV ;

; Party Animals ;

; Street Fighter 6 ;

; Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Créateur de contenu de l'année : ironmouse ;

chrisbratt / People Make Games ;

quakity ;

spreenDMC ;

sypherpk.



Meilleur premier jeu indépendant : Cocoon ;

; Dredge ;

; Pizza Tower ;

; Venba ;

; Viewfinder. Meilleure adaptation : Castlevania: Nocturne ;

Gran Turismo ;

The Last of Us ;

Super Mario Bros. Le film ;

Twisted Metal. Jeu le plus attendu : Final Fantasy VII Rebirth ;

; Hades II ;

; Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth ;

; Star Wars Outlaws ;

; Tekken 8. Meilleur jeu e-sport : Counter-Strike 2 ;

; Valorant ;

; League of Legends ;

; PUBG Mobile ;

; Dota 2. Meilleur joueur professionnel e-sport : Lee "Faker" Sang-Hyeok ( League of Legends ) ;

) ; Mathieu "Zewoo" Herbaut ( CS:GO ) ;

) ; Max "Demon1" Mazanov ( Valorant ) ;

) ; Paco "Hydra" Rusiewiez (Call of Duty) ;

Park "Ruler" Jae-Hyuk ( League of Legends ) ;

) ; Phillip "Imperialhal" Dosen (Apex Legends). Meilleure équipe e-sport : Evil Geniuses ( Valorant ) ;

) ; Fnatic ( Valorant ) ;

) ; Gaimin Gladiators ( Dota 2 ) ;

) ; JD Gaming ( League of Legends ) ;

) ; Team Vitality (Counter-Strike). Meilleur coach e-sport : Christine "Potter" Chi (Evil Geniuses, Valorant ) ;

) ; Danny "Zonic" Sorensen (Team Falcon, Counter-Strike) ;

Jordan "Gumba" Graham (Florida Mayhem, Overwatch) ;

Remy "XTQZZZ" Quoniam (Team Vitality, Counter-Strike) ;

Yoon "Homme" Sung-Young (JD Gaming, League of Legends). Meilleur évènement e-sport : 2023 League of Legends World Championship ;

Blast.TV Paris Major 2023 ;

EVO 2023 ;

The International Dota 2 Championships 2023 ;

Valorant Championships 2023.

Nintendo est ici le roi, avec 15 nominations, mais ce sont bien Baldur's Gate 3 et Alan Wake 2 qui sont les grands favoris de ces TGA 2023, avec pas moins de huit nominations chacun, les deux concourant pour le prix le plus convoité. Alors, qui de Baldur's Gate 3, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Alan Wake 2, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Resident Evil 4 et Super Mario Bros. Wonder va remporter le prix du GOTY 2023 et succéder à Elden Ring ? Eh bien nous le saurons le 7 décembre prochain. D'ici là, vous pouvez retrouver Marvel's Spider-Man 2 à 69,99 € sur Amazon, Cdiscount et la Fnac.