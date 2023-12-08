The Game Awards 2023 : le GOTY dévoilé, grosse surprise en vue ?

Cette nuit avait lieu les Game Awards 2023, l'occasion de découvrir un tas de bandes-annonces pour les jeux qui feront l'actualité de demain, mais à l'origine, la cérémonie est surtout là pour récompenser les titres qui ont marqué l'année. Alors, qui a remporté le prix du Jeu de l'Année 2023 ?

Eh bien entre Alan Wake 2, Baldur's Gate 3, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4, Super Mario Bros. Wonder et The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, il fallait choisir, mais le jury des Game Awards a tranché et a réussi à sélectionner un jeu qui méritait davantage le prestigieux prix que les autres. Trève de suspens, c'est Baldur's Gate 3 qui est le Game of the Year 2023 ! Voici tous les vainqueurs, indiqués en gras :

Jeu de l'Année : Alan Wake 2 ;

Baldur's Gate 3 ;

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 ;

Resident Evil 4 ;

Super Mario Bros. Wonder ;

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Meilleure réalisation : Alan Wake 2 ;

; Baldur's Gate 3 ;

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 ;

Super Mario Bros. Wonder ;

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Meilleure narration : Alan Wake 2 ;

; Baldur's Gate 3 ;

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Pain ;

Final Fantasy XVI ;

Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Meilleure direction artistique : Alan Wake 2 ;

; Hi-Fi Rush ;

Lies of P ;

Super Mario Bros. Wonder ;

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Meilleure bande originale : Alan Wake 2 ;

Baldur’s Gate 3 ;

Final Fantasy XVI ;

; Hi-Fi Rush ;

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Meilleur design audio : Alan Wake 2 ;

Dead Space ;

Hi-Fi Rush ;

; Marvel's Spider-Man 2 ;

Resident Evil 4. Meilleure performance : Ben Starr (Clive Rosfield dans Final Fantasy XVI) ;

Cameron Monaghan (Cal Kestis dans Star Wars Jedi: Survivor) ;

Idris Elba (Solomon Reed dans Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Pain) ;

Melanie Liburd (Saga Anderson dans Alan Wake 2) ;

Neil Newbon (Astarion dans Baldur's Gate 3) ;

; Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker dans Marvel's Spider-Man 2). Jeu le plus impactant : A Space for the Unbound ;

Chants of Sennaar ;

Goodbye Volcano High ;

Tchia ;

; Terra Nil ;

Venba. Meilleur jeu en constante évolution : Apex Legends ;

Cyberpunk 2077 ;

; Final Fantasy XIV ;

Fortnite ;

Genshin Impact. Meilleur jeu indépendant : Cocoon ;

Dave the Diver ;

Dredge ;

Sea of Stars ;

; Viewfinder. Meilleur jeu mobile : Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis ;

Hello Kitty Island Adventure ;

Honkai: Star Rail ;

; Monster Hunter Now ;

Terra Nil. Meilleur support communautaire : Baldur’s Gate 3 ;

; Cyberpunk 2077 ;

Destiny 2 ;

Final Fantasy XIV ;

No Man’s Sky. Innovation dans l'accessibilité : Diablo IV ;

Forza Motorsport ;

; Hi-Fi Rush ;

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 ;

Mortal Kombat 1 ;

Street Fighter 6. Meilleur jeu en VR / AR : Gran Turismo 7 ;

Horizon Call of the Mountain ;

Humanity ;

Resident Evil Village VR Mode ;

; Synapse. Meilleur jeu d'action : Armored Core VI ;

; Dead Island 2 ;

Ghostrunner 2 ;

Hi-Fi Rush ;

Remnant 2. Meilleur jeu d'action et d'aventure : Alan Wake 2 ;

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 ;

Resident Evil 4 ;

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor ;

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Meilleur jeu de rôle : Baldur’s Gate 3 ;

Final Fantasy XVI ;

Lies of P ;

Sea of Stars ;

Starfield. Meilleur jeu de combat : God of Rock ;

Mortal Kombat 1 ;

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 ;

Pocket Bravery ;

Street Fighter 6. Meilleur jeu familial : Disney Island Illusion ;

Party Animals ;

Pikmin 4 ;

Sonic Superstars ;

Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Meilleur jeu de simulation/stratégie : Advanced Wars 1+2: Re-boot Camp ;

Cities: Skylines II ;

Company of Heroes 3 ;

Fire Emblem Engage ;

Pikmin 4. Meilleur jeu de sport/course : F1 23 ;

EA Sports FC 24 ;

Forza Motorsport ;

; Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged ;

The Crew Motorfest. Meilleur jeu multijoueur : Baldur’s Gate 3 ;

; Diablo IV ;

Party Animals ;

Street Fighter 6 ;

Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Créateur de contenu de l'année : ironmouse ;

; chrisbratt / People Make Games ;

quakity ;

spreenDMC ;

sypherpk.



Meilleur premier jeu indépendant : Cocoon ;

; Dredge ;

Pizza Tower ;

Venba ;

Viewfinder. Meilleure adaptation : Castlevania: Nocturne ;

Gran Turismo ;

The Last of Us ;

; Super Mario Bros. Le film ;

Twisted Metal. Jeu le plus attendu : Final Fantasy VII Rebirth ;

; Hades II ;

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth ;

Star Wars Outlaws ;

Tekken 8. Meilleur jeu e-sport : Counter-Strike 2 ;

Valorant ;

; League of Legends ;

PUBG Mobile ;

Dota 2. Meilleur joueur professionnel e-sport : Lee "Faker" Sang-Hyeok (League of Legends) ;

; Mathieu "Zewoo" Herbaut (CS:GO) ;

Max "Demon1" Mazanov (Valorant) ;

Paco "Hydra" Rusiewiez (Call of Duty) ;

Park "Ruler" Jae-Hyuk (League of Legends) ;

Phillip "Imperialhal" Dosen (Apex Legends). Meilleure équipe e-sport : Evil Geniuses (Valorant) ;

Fnatic (Valorant) ;

Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2) ;

JD Gaming (League of Legends) ;

; Team Vitality (Counter-Strike). Meilleur coach e-sport : Christine "Potter" Chi (Evil Geniuses, Valorant) ;

; Danny "Zonic" Sorensen (Team Falcon, Counter-Strike) ;

Jordan "Gumba" Graham (Florida Mayhem, Overwatch) ;

Remy "XTQZZZ" Quoniam (Team Vitality, Counter-Strike) ;

Yoon "Homme" Sung-Young (JD Gaming, League of Legends). Meilleur évènement e-sport : 2023 League of Legends World Championship ;

; Blast.TV Paris Major 2023 ;

EVO 2023 ;

The International Dota 2 Championships 2023 ;

Valorant Championships 2023. Choix des joueurs : Baldur's Gate 3 ;

; Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty ;

Genshin Impact ;

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 ;

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Baldur's Gate 3 succède donc à Elden Ring, qui avait remporté le prix du GOTY 2022. Êtes-vous convaincus par ce choix ?