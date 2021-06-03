BON PLAN chez Gamesplanet : plus de 100 jeux Warhammer en promo dès à présent !par Thomas Bruggemans
Plus de 100 jeux et DLC de la licence Warhammer en promotion chez Gamesplanet dès maintenant.
À l'occasion de l'évènement Skulls de ce soir, Gamesplanet nous propose en partenariat avec Games Workshop plus de 100 jeux de la licence Warhammer en soldes dès ce jeudi 19h00. De Vermintide 2 à Blood Bowl 2 en passant par leurs derniers jeux tels que Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground et Necromunda: Hired Gun, les promotions sont annoncées jusqu'à -90 % et dureront jusqu'au 10 juin à 19h00.
Pour vous y retrouver parmi la centaine de jeux disponible, nous avons sélectionné pour vous les 30 productions avec les plus grosses réductions. La liste entière est disponible ici.
- Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide Collector's Edition -90 %, 3,99 € ;
- Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide -90 %, 2,80 € ;
- Space Hulk: Tactics -81 %, 5,55 € ;
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon -81 %, 6,99 € ;
- Blood Bowl 2 -80 %, 3,99 € ;
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada -80 %, 3,99 € ;
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - Da Orks -80 %, 3,99 € ;
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III -78 %, 8,99 € ;
- Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition -77 %, 6,99 € ;
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Master Collection -77 %, 8,99 € ;
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II - Grand Master Collection -77 %, 15,99 € ;
- Total War: WARHAMMER -77 %, 13,99 € ;
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - Collector's Edition -76 %, 9,99 € ;
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War -76 %, 7,99 € ;
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War Deluxe -76 %, 8,99 € ;
- Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach -76 %, 6,66 € ;
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II - Master Collection -76 %, 12,99€ ;
- Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition -75 %, 7,50 € ;
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf -75 %, 4,50 € ;
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 -75 %, 6,99 € ;
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 -75 %, 7,50 € ;
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War Game of the Year Edition -75 %, 3,25 € ;
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II -75 %, 4,99 € ;
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II - Chaos Rising -75 %, 4,99 € ;
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II - Retribution -75% 7,50 € ;
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine -75 %, 4,99 € ;
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition -72 %, 13,99 € ;
- Warhammer: Chaosbane -70 %, 8,99 € ;
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf - Fall of Kanak -70 %, 1,80 € ;
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf - Saga of the Great Awakening -70 %, 2,99 €.
