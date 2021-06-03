BON PLAN chez Gamesplanet : plus de 100 jeux Warhammer en promo dès à présent !

À l'occasion de l'évènement Skulls de ce soir, Gamesplanet nous propose en partenariat avec Games Workshop plus de 100 jeux de la licence Warhammer en soldes dès ce jeudi 19h00. De Vermintide 2 à Blood Bowl 2 en passant par leurs derniers jeux tels que Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground et Necromunda: Hired Gun, les promotions sont annoncées jusqu'à -90 % et dureront jusqu'au 10 juin à 19h00.

Pour vous y retrouver parmi la centaine de jeux disponible, nous avons sélectionné pour vous les 30 productions avec les plus grosses réductions. La liste entière est disponible ici.