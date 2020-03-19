GDC Choice Awards 2020 : Untitled Goose Game grand gagnant de l'année

Le jeu loufoque de House House a marqué le jury, contrairement à Death Stranding, qui n'a aucun prix !
La Game Developer Conference 2020 a peut-être été annulée, mais les organisateurs ont quand même tenu à récompenser les jeux qui ont marqué l'année précédente avec les GDC Choice Awards, qui ont eu lieu en ligne cette nuit. Quelques titres sont sortis du lot, à l'instar du célèbre jeu de House House.
Outre Untitled Goose Game qui repart avec des prix majeurs, les GDC Choice Awards 2020 ont également récompensé Control, Disco Elysium ou encore Baba Is You. Mais la grosse surprise, c'est l'absence de prix pour Death Stranding, pourtant nommé dans de nombreuses catégories. Les gagnants sont indiqués en gras :
Meilleure partie audio :
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment) ;
- Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive) ;
- Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games) ;
- Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic) ;
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision).
Meilleur premier jeu :
- ZA/UM (Disco Elysium) ;
- Mobius Digital (Outer Wilds) ;
- William Chyr Studios (Manifold Garden) ;
- Foam Sword Games (Knights and Bikes) ;
- Chance Agency (Neo Cab).
Meilleur design :
- Baba Is You (Hempuli) ;
- Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive) ;
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment) ;
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision Publishing) ;
- Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic).
Prix de l'innovation :
- Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic) ;
- Disco Elysium (ZA/UM) ;
- Baba Is You (Hempuli) ;
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment) ;
- Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive).
Meilleur jeu mobile :
- Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive) ;
- What the Golf? (Triband Productions/The Label Limited) ;
- Grindstone (Capybara Games) ;
- Sky: Children of the Light (thatgamecompany) ;
- Call of Duty: Mobile (TiMi Studios/Activision).
Meilleure narration :
- Disco Elysium (ZA/UM) ;
- Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games) ;
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment) ;
- The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment/Private Division) ;
- Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive).
Meilleure technologie :
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment) ;
- Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games) ;
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision) ;
- Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts) ;
- Noita (Nolla Games).
Meilleur art visuel :
- Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games) ;
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment) ;
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision) ;
- Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive) ;
- Disco Elysium (ZA/UM).
Meilleur jeu en VR/AR :
- Vader Immortal (ILMxLAB/Disney) ;
- Blood & Truth (SCEE Studio London/Sony Interactive Entertainment) ;
- Asgard's Wrath (Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios) ;
- Boneworks (Stress Level Zero) ;
- Pistol Whip (Cloudhead Games).
Jeu de l'année :
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment) ;
- Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games) ;
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision) ;
- Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic) ;
- Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive).
Les GDC Choice Awards 2020 ont également récompensé Kate Edwards par un Ambassador Award, Roberta Williams a eu le Pioneer Award, et enfin, Sky: Children of the Light repart avec le prix du public.
| Amaury M. (Clint008)
Rédacteur PC - Testeur
|Explorateur de musique plus ou moins bruyante, collectionneur de casquettes et vénérateur de Blade Runner. J'aime les zombies et Cthulhu.
Suivre ce rédacteur :