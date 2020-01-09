GDC Choice Awards : Death Stranding nommé dans presque dans toutes les catégories

Dans quelques semaines aura lieu comme chaque année la Games Developer Conference, l'occasion pour l'industrie vidéoludique de se rassembler et discuter de nouvelles technologies. Mais l'évènement sera également ponctué par les Game Developers Choice Awards, des récompenses pour les jeux qui ont marqué ces derniers mois.

En attendant la cérémonie, voici la liste des nommés aux Game Developers Choice Awards, avec une surreprésentation de Death Stranding dans les diverses catégories :

Meilleure partie audio :

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment) ;

(Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment) ; Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive) ;

(Simogo/Annapurna Interactive) ; Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games) ;

(Remedy Entertainment/505 Games) ; Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic) ;

(House House/Panic) ; Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision).

Mentions honorables : Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer featuring the Legend of Zelda (Brace Yourself Games/Nintendo), Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts), Disco Elysium (ZA/UM), Ape Out (Gabe Cuzzillo, Bennett Foddy, Matt Boch/Devolver Digital), Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive).

Meilleur premier jeu :

ZA/UM ( Disco Elysium ) ;

) ; Mobius Digital ( Outer Wilds ) ;

) ; William Chyr Studios ( Manifold Garden ) ;

) ; Foam Sword Games ( Knights and Bikes ) ;

) ; Chance Agency (Neo Cab).

Meilleur design :

Baba Is You (Hempuli) ;

(Hempuli) ; Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive) ;

(Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive) ; Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment) ;

(Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment) ; Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision Publishing) ;

(FromSoftware/Activision Publishing) ; Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic).

Mentions honorables : Disco Elysium (ZA/UM), Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games), Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts), The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment/Private Division), Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts), Luigi's Mansion 3 (Next Level Games/Nintendo).

Prix de l'innovation :

Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic) ;

(House House/Panic) ; Disco Elysium (ZA/UM) ;

(ZA/UM) ; Baba Is You (Hempuli) ;

(Hempuli) ; Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment) ;

(Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment) ; Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive).

Mentions honorables : Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games), Hypnospace Outlaw (Tendershoot, ThatWhichIs Media/No More Robots), Kind Words (Popcannibal), Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo), Wattam (Funomena/Annapurna Interactive).

Meilleur jeu mobile :

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive) ;

(Simogo/Annapurna Interactive) ; What the Golf? (Triband Productions/The Label Limited) ;

(Triband Productions/The Label Limited) ; Grindstone (Capybara Games) ;

(Capybara Games) ; Sky: Children of the Light (thatgamecompany) ;

(thatgamecompany) ; Call of Duty: Mobile (TiMi Studios/Activision).

Mentions honorables : Mutazione (Die Gute Fabrik/Akupara Games), Assemble with Care (ustwo), Pilgrims (Amanita Design), Archero (Habby), Card of Darkness (Choice Provisions), Mini Motorways (Dinosaur Polo Club)

Meilleure narration :

Disco Elysium (ZA/UM) ;

(ZA/UM) ; Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games) ;

(Remedy Entertainment/505 Games) ; Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment) ;

(Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment) ; The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment/Private Division) ;

(Obsidian Entertainment/Private Division) ; Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive).

Mentions honorables : Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts), Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Intelligent Systems, Koei Tecmo Games/Nintendo), A Plague Tale: Innocence (Asobo Studio/Focus Home Interactive), Heaven's Vault (inkle), Mutazione (Die Gute Fabrik/Akupara Games), Telling Lies (Drowning a Mermaid Productions, Furious Bee/Annapurna Interactive).

Meilleure technologie :

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment) ;

(Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment) ; Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games) ;

(Remedy Entertainment/505 Games) ; Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision) ;

(Infinity Ward/Activision) ; Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts) ;

(Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts) ; Noita (Nolla Games).

Mentions honorables : Gears 5 (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios), Resident Evil 2 (Capcom), Manifold Garden (William Chyr Studios), Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision), The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment/Private Division), Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts), Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive).

Meilleur art visuel :

Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games) ;

(Remedy Entertainment/505 Games) ; Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment) ;

(Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment) ; Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision) ;

(FromSoftware/Activision) ; Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive) ;

(Simogo/Annapurna Interactive) ; Disco Elysium (ZA/UM).

Mentions honorables : Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive), Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic), The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (Grezzo/Nintendo), Luigi's Mansion 3 (Next Level Games/Nintendo), Void Bastards (Blue Manchu/Humble Bundle).

Meilleur jeu en VR/AR :

Vader Immortal (ILMxLAB/Disney) ;

(ILMxLAB/Disney) ; Blood & Truth (SCEE Studio London/Sony Interactive Entertainment) ;

(SCEE Studio London/Sony Interactive Entertainment) ; Asgard's Wrath (Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios) ;

(Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios) ; Boneworks (Stress Level Zero) ;

(Stress Level Zero) ; Pistol Whip (Cloudhead Games).

Mentions honorables : Trover Saves the Universe (Squanch Games), Falcon Age (Outerloop Games), Ghost Giant (Zoink), Vacation Simulator (Owlchemy Labs), Stormland (Insomniac Games/Oculus Studios).

Jeu de l'année :

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment) ;

(Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment) ; Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games) ;

(Remedy Entertainment/505 Games) ; Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision) ;

(FromSoftware/Activision) ; Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic) ;

(House House/Panic) ; Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive).

Mentions honorables : Disco Elysium (ZA/UM), The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment/Private Division), Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts), Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts).

Comme vous pouvez le voir, le jeu de Kojima Productions est nommé dans toutes les catégories possibles pour lui. Il reste désormais à attendre la cérémonie des Game Developers Choice Awards qui aura lieu le 18 mars 2020 pour savoir avoir combien de prix il repartira.