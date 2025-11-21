Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 déjà élu GOTY 2025 !par Amaury M.
Le jeu de rôle français rafle de nombreux prix aux Golden Joystick Awards 2025, dont le plus prestigieux. Il fait aussi bien que Baldur's Gate 3 en 2023 !
Il n'y a pas que les Game Awards de Geoff Keighley qui récompensent les meilleurs jeux vidéo. Hier, GamesRadar+ a organisé les Golden Joystick Awards 2025, une cérémonie qui a lieu chaque année au mois de novembre pour décerner des prix aux jeux vidéo qui ont marqué les joueurs ces derniers mois. En 2024, Black Myth: Wukong avait remporté le prix de l'Ultimate Game of the Year. Mais cette fois, le GOTY est français !
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 remporte son premier prix du Jeu de l'Année 2025
Eh oui, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 remporte le prix du Jeu de l'Année aux Golden Joystick Awards 2025. Son développeur, Sandfall Interactive, est le Studio de l'Année. Le jeu de rôle français a également été récompensé pour sa narration, sa bande originale et son design visuel, tandis que Jennifer English (Maëlle) et Ben Starr (Verso) repartent chacun avec un prix pour leurs performances. Au total, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 et Sandfall Interactive ont remporté sept Golden Joysticks, il égalise Baldur's Gate 3 et Larian Studios en 2023.
Meilleure narration :
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (GAGNANT)
- Silent Hill f
- Blue Prince
- Mafia: The Old Country
- Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
- The Hundred Line - Last Defense Academy
Meilleur jeu multijoueur :
- Battlefield 6
- Peak (GAGNANT)
- Elden Ring Nightreign
- Split Fiction
- Mario Kart World
- Rematch
Meilleur design visuel :
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (GAGNANT)
- The Midnight Walk
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Sword of the Sea
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows
Meilleur jeu indépendant :
- Blue Prince (GAGNANT)
- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
- Wanderstop
- Skin Deep
- despelote
- Herdling
- Abiotic Factor
- Baby Steps
- Caves of Qud
- Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor
Meilleur jeu indépendant (autopublié) :
- Hollow Knight: Silksong (GAGNANT)
- Hades 2
- Sword of the Sea
- Peak
- Keep Driving
- Spilled!
- Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders
- Deltarune
- Promise Mascot Agency
- Consume Me
Meilleur jeu toujours joué (PC et consoles) :
- Minecraft (GAGNANT)
- Dead by Daylight
- Helldivers 2
- Naraka: Bladepoint
- Satisfactory
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Marvel Rivals
- Fortnite
- Apex Legends
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege X
- GTA Online
- Warframe
Meilleur jeu toujours joué (mobile) :
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- Pokemon Go (GAGNANT)
- Subway Surfers
- Clash Royale
- Honkai: Star Rail
- Genshin Impact
- Zenless Zone Zero
- Roblox
- Free Fire
- PUBG Mobile
Meilleur remake/remaster :
- Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered (GAGNANT)
- Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter
- The Talos Principle: Reawakened
- Gears of War: Reloaded
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4
Studio de l'année :
- Team Cherry
- Sandfall Interactive (GAGNANT)
- Aggro Crab and Landfall
- Bloober Team
- Sloclap
- Rebellion
Meilleure extension :
- Indiana Jones et le Cercle Ancien : L'Ordre des Géants
- Lies of P: Overture (GAGNANT)
- No Man's Sky: Voyagers
- Atomfall Story Expansion Pack: The Red Strain
- Assassin's Creed Shadows - Claws of Awaji
- Still Wakes the Deep: Siren's Rest
Meilleur sound design :
- Ghost of Yotei (GAGNANT)
- Battlefield 6
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Two Point Museum
- Cronos: The New Dawn
Meilleure bande originale :
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (GAGNANT)
- South of Midnight
- Silent Hill f
- Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream
- DELTARUNE
- Sword of the Sea
Meilleure performance dans un rôle principal :
- Jennifer English - Maelle dans Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (GAGNANT)
- Troy Baker - Indiana Jones dans Indiana Jones et le Cercle Ancien
- Tom McKay - Henry dans Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Alex Jordan - Jan Dolski dans The Alters
- Erika Ishii - Atsu dans Ghost of Yōtei
- Adriyan Rae - Hazel dans South of Midnight
Meilleure performance dans un rôle secondaire :
- Troy Baker - Higgs Monaghan dans Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Jim High - Erik dans Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
- Ben Starr - Verso dans Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (GAGNANT)
- Lucy Griffiths - Alva dans Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream
- Logan Cunningham - Hades 2
- Marios Gavrilis - Emmerich Voss dans Indiana Jones et le Cercle Ancien
Jeu PC de l'année :
- Hollow Knight: Silksong (GAGNANT)
- The Alters
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
- PEAK
- Abiotic Factor
- Dune: Awakening
Jeu console de l'année :
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- Ghost of Yotei (GAGNANT)
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
- Mario Kart World
Meilleur jeu en accès anticipé :
- Grounded 2
- Schedule I
- 9 Kings
- R.E.P.O. (GAGNANT)
- skate.
- White Knuckle
Meilleur hardware gaming :
- Nintendo Switch 2
- Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller
- WD_BLACK SN8100 NVMe SSD
- Elgato Facecam 4K
- Razer Blade 16
- AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D (GAGNANT)
Meilleure adaptation :
- Devil May Cry (Netflix)
- Arcane Saison 2 (Netflix) (GAGNANT)
- The Last of Us Saison 2 (HBO)
- Minecraft, Le Film (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- Secret Level (Prime Video)
- Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (Paramount Pictures)
Meilleure bande-annonce :
- Grand Theft Auto 6 Trailer 2 (GAGNANT)
- Battlefield 6: Official Launch Live Action Trailer
- Rhythm Doctor - Official Release Date Trailer
- The Expanse: Osiris Reborn - Announcement Trailer
- Romeo is a Dead Man - Announcement Trailer
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Official CGI Trailer – Live a Life Medieval
Jeu le plus attendu :
- Grand Theft Auto VI (GAGNANT)
- Resident Evil Requiem
- The Witcher 4
- Black Myth: Zhong Kui
- LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight
- 007 First Light
- Exodus
- Subnautica 2
- Light No Fire
- The Expanse: Osiris Reborn
- Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet
- Saros
- The Blood of Dawnwalker
- Crimson Desert
- Kingdom Hearts 4
- Marvel's Wolverine
- Hell Let Loose: Vietnam
- OD - Knock
- Onimusha: Way of the Sword
- Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy
Ultimate Game of the Year :
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (GAGNANT)
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Ghost of Yotei
- Hades 2
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
- Peak
- Silent Hill f
- Split Fiction
Un bon présage avant les Game Awards 2025 ?
D'autres cérémonies vont être organisées ces prochains mois. Les joueurs attendent évidemment avec impatience les Game Awards 2025, le 11 décembre prochain. En attendant de savoir si Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 sera là encore élu Jeu de l'Année, vous pouvez acheter le RPG pour 36,99 € sur Cdiscount.
Lire aussi : The Game Awards 2025 : les nommés dévoilés, Clair Obscur est très bien représenté !
|
Rédacteur - Testeur
Clint008