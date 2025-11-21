Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 déjà élu GOTY 2025 !

Il n'y a pas que les Game Awards de Geoff Keighley qui récompensent les meilleurs jeux vidéo. Hier, GamesRadar+ a organisé les Golden Joystick Awards 2025, une cérémonie qui a lieu chaque année au mois de novembre pour décerner des prix aux jeux vidéo qui ont marqué les joueurs ces derniers mois. En 2024, Black Myth: Wukong avait remporté le prix de l'Ultimate Game of the Year. Mais cette fois, le GOTY est français !

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 remporte son premier prix du Jeu de l'Année 2025





Eh oui, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 remporte le prix du Jeu de l'Année aux Golden Joystick Awards 2025. Son développeur, Sandfall Interactive, est le Studio de l'Année. Le jeu de rôle français a également été récompensé pour sa narration, sa bande originale et son design visuel, tandis que Jennifer English (Maëlle) et Ben Starr (Verso) repartent chacun avec un prix pour leurs performances. Au total, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 et Sandfall Interactive ont remporté sept Golden Joysticks, il égalise Baldur's Gate 3 et Larian Studios en 2023.

Meilleure narration : Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (GAGNANT)

Silent Hill f

Blue Prince

Mafia: The Old Country

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage

The Hundred Line - Last Defense Academy Meilleur jeu multijoueur : Battlefield 6

Peak (GAGNANT)

Elden Ring Nightreign

Split Fiction

Mario Kart World

Rematch Meilleur design visuel : Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (GAGNANT)

The Midnight Walk

Ghost of Yōtei

Sword of the Sea

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Meilleur jeu indépendant : Blue Prince (GAGNANT)

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector

Wanderstop

Skin Deep

despelote

Herdling

Abiotic Factor

Baby Steps

Caves of Qud

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor Meilleur jeu indépendant (autopublié) : Hollow Knight: Silksong (GAGNANT)

Hades 2

Sword of the Sea

Peak

Keep Driving

Spilled!

Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders

Deltarune

Promise Mascot Agency

Consume Me Meilleur jeu toujours joué (PC et consoles) : Minecraft (GAGNANT)

Dead by Daylight

Helldivers 2

Naraka: Bladepoint

Satisfactory

Call of Duty: Warzone

Marvel Rivals

Fortnite

Apex Legends

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege X

GTA Online

Warframe Meilleur jeu toujours joué (mobile) : Call of Duty: Mobile

Pokemon Go (GAGNANT)

Subway Surfers

Clash Royale

Honkai: Star Rail

Genshin Impact

Zenless Zone Zero

Roblox

Free Fire

PUBG Mobile Meilleur remake/remaster : Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered (GAGNANT)

Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter

The Talos Principle: Reawakened

Gears of War: Reloaded

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 Studio de l'année : Team Cherry

Sandfall Interactive (GAGNANT)

Aggro Crab and Landfall

Bloober Team

Sloclap

Rebellion Meilleure extension : Indiana Jones et le Cercle Ancien : L'Ordre des Géants

Lies of P: Overture (GAGNANT)

No Man's Sky: Voyagers

Atomfall Story Expansion Pack: The Red Strain

Assassin's Creed Shadows - Claws of Awaji

Still Wakes the Deep: Siren's Rest Meilleur sound design : Ghost of Yotei (GAGNANT)

Battlefield 6

Donkey Kong Bananza

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Two Point Museum

Cronos: The New Dawn Meilleure bande originale : Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (GAGNANT)

South of Midnight

Silent Hill f

Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream

DELTARUNE

Sword of the Sea Meilleure performance dans un rôle principal : Jennifer English - Maelle dans Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (GAGNANT)

Troy Baker - Indiana Jones dans Indiana Jones et le Cercle Ancien

Tom McKay - Henry dans Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Alex Jordan - Jan Dolski dans The Alters

Erika Ishii - Atsu dans Ghost of Yōtei

Adriyan Rae - Hazel dans South of Midnight Meilleure performance dans un rôle secondaire : Troy Baker - Higgs Monaghan dans Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Jim High - Erik dans Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Ben Starr - Verso dans Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (GAGNANT)

Lucy Griffiths - Alva dans Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream

Logan Cunningham - Hades 2

Marios Gavrilis - Emmerich Voss dans Indiana Jones et le Cercle Ancien Jeu PC de l'année : Hollow Knight: Silksong (GAGNANT)

The Alters

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

PEAK

Abiotic Factor

Dune: Awakening Jeu console de l'année : Donkey Kong Bananza

Monster Hunter Wilds

Ghost of Yotei (GAGNANT)

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Mario Kart World Meilleur jeu en accès anticipé : Grounded 2

Schedule I

9 Kings

R.E.P.O. (GAGNANT)

skate.

White Knuckle Meilleur hardware gaming : Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller

WD_BLACK SN8100 NVMe SSD

Elgato Facecam 4K

Razer Blade 16

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D (GAGNANT) Meilleure adaptation : Devil May Cry (Netflix)

Arcane Saison 2 (Netflix) (GAGNANT)

The Last of Us Saison 2 (HBO)

Minecraft, Le Film (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Secret Level (Prime Video)

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (Paramount Pictures) Meilleure bande-annonce : Grand Theft Auto 6 Trailer 2 (GAGNANT)

Battlefield 6: Official Launch Live Action Trailer

Rhythm Doctor - Official Release Date Trailer

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn - Announcement Trailer

Romeo is a Dead Man - Announcement Trailer

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Official CGI Trailer – Live a Life Medieval Jeu le plus attendu : Grand Theft Auto VI (GAGNANT)

Resident Evil Requiem

The Witcher 4

Black Myth: Zhong Kui

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

007 First Light

Exodus

Subnautica 2

Light No Fire

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet

Saros

The Blood of Dawnwalker

Crimson Desert

Kingdom Hearts 4

Marvel's Wolverine

Hell Let Loose: Vietnam

OD - Knock

Onimusha: Way of the Sword

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy Ultimate Game of the Year : Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (GAGNANT)

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Donkey Kong Bananza

Ghost of Yotei

Hades 2

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Peak

Silent Hill f

Split Fiction

Un bon présage avant les Game Awards 2025 ?





D'autres cérémonies vont être organisées ces prochains mois. Les joueurs attendent évidemment avec impatience les Game Awards 2025, le 11 décembre prochain. En attendant de savoir si Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 sera là encore élu Jeu de l'Année, vous pouvez acheter le RPG pour 36,99 € sur Cdiscount.

