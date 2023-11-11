Golden Joystick Awards 2023 : 7 prix pour ce jeu, personne n'est surpris

Comme chaque année, GamesRadar+ organise les Golden Joystick Awards, qui récompense les jeux vidéo sortis ces derniers mois. Une cérémonie qui a eu lieu cette semaine, alors que l'année n'est pas encore terminée, ce qui peut mettre de côté quelques titres, et c'est un jeu sorti en août dernier qui a tout raflé.

Baldur's Gate 3, le jeu de rôle de Larian Studios, a remporté sept prix, dont celui du Ultimate Game of the Year. Le RPG belge est donc le jeu de l'année aux Golden Joystick Awards 2023, ne laissant que des miettes aux autres. Voici toutes les récompenses décernées, les gagnants sont en gras :

Meilleur scénario : Baldur's Gate 3

The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood

Armored Core 6: Fires Of Rubicon

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals

Paranormasight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Meilleur jeu toujours joué : No Man's Sky

Genshin Impact

The Sims 4

Fortnite

Naraka Bladepoint

GTA Online

Warframe

Valorant

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive / Counter-Strike 2

Apex Legends

Dota 2

Call of Duty Meilleur design visuel : Baldur's Gate 3

Starfield

Hi-Fi Rush

Viewfinder

Lies of P

Street Fighter 6 Studio de l'année : Larian Studios

Digital Eclipse

Nintendo EPD

Mimimi Games

Remedy Entertainment

CD Projekt Red Meilleur extension : PowerWash Simulator DLC

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom

The Case of the Golden Idol Mysteries: The Lemurian Vampire and Spider of Lanka

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania

A Little to the Left: Cupboards & Drawers Meilleur jeu indépendant : Dave the Diver

Pizza Tower

Dredge

Cocoon

Viewfinder

Sea of Stars Meilleur jeu multijoueur : Exoprimal

Diablo 4

Street Fighter 6

Remnant 2

Mortal Kombat 1

We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip Meilleur design audio : Stray Gods

Hi-Fi Rush

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

Starfield

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Final Fantasy XVI Meilleure bande-annonce : Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty - Official Cinematic Trailer

Alan Wake 2 - The Dark Place Gameplay Trailer

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Official Trailer #3

Baby Steps Reveal Trailer

Mortal Kombat 1 - Official It's In Our Blood Trailer

Dave the Diver - Official Release Month And Accolades Trailer Meilleure communauté : Final Fantasy XIV

Warframe

Baldur's Gate 3

Deep Rock Galactic

Dreams

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Meilleur jeu VR : C-Smash VRS

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Synapse

Vertigo 2 VR

F1 23 VR

The Light Brigade Meilleur hardware : PlayStation VR 2

Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Headset

Alienware 34 AW3423DWF

Nitro Deck

ASUS ROG Strix Scope II 96

Samsung 990 PRO Breakthrough Award : Cocoon / Geometric Interactive Critics' Choice Award : Alan Wake 2 Meilleur jeu streamé : Valorant Meilleure performance dans un premier rôle : Ben Starr - Clive Rosfield dans Final Fantasy XVI

Yuri Lowenthal - Peter Parker dans Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Cameron Monaghan - Cal Kestis dans Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Ilkka Villi et Matthew Porretta - Alan Wake dans Alan Wake 2

Nadji Jeter - Miles Morales dans Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Ellise Chappell - Kathy Johanson dans Deliver Us Mars

Melanie Liburd - Saga Anderson dans Alan Wake 2 Meilleure performance dans un second rôle : Laura Bailey - Mary Jane dans Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Neil Newbon - Astarion dans Baldur's Gate 3

Cissy Jones - Andreja dans Starfield

Amelia Tyler - Narrator dans Baldur's Gate 3

Ralph Ineson - Cidolfus Telamon dans Final Fantasy 16

Patricia Summersett - Princesse Zelda dans The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Idris Elba - Solomon Reed dans Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Jeu Nintendo de l'année : Pikmin 4

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Fire Emblem Engage

Metroid Prime Remastered

Octopath Traveller 2

Fae Farm Jeu PC de l'année : Baldur's Gate 3

Diablo 4

Dave the Diver

Tchia

System Shock

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew Jeu PlayStation de l'année : Final Fantasy 16

Resident Evil 4

Street Fighter 6

Humanity

Armored Core 6: Fires Of Rubicon

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Jeu Xbox de l'année : Starfield

Chants of Sennaar

Hi-Fi Rush

Planet of Lana

Dead Space

Pentiment Jeu le plus attendu : Death Stranding 2

Star Wars Outlaws

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Tekken 8

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Hades 2

Fable

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Everywhere

Frostpunk 2

Ark 2

Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater

Persona 3 Reload

Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Pacific Drive

Black Myth: Wukong

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin Ultimate Game of the Year : Baldur's Gate 3

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Alan Wake 2

Resident Evil 4

Cocoon

Starfield

Final Fantasy 16

Diablo 4

Forza Motorsport

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

Assassin's Creed Mirage

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Street Fighter 6

Metroid Prime Remastered

Hi-Fi Rush

Lords of the Fallen

Dead Space

Sea of Stars

Les cérémonies du genre vont s'enchaîner dans les prochaines semaines et les mois à venir, mais tous les yeux sont rivés vers les Game Awards, qui auront lieu au début du mois prochain. Baldur's Gate 3 réussira-t-il à renouveler l'exploit et repartir encore une fois avec la statuette du GOTY ? En tout cas, les concurrents tremblent, ils ont un sérieux adversaire ! Vous pouvez sinon retrouver Marvel's Spider-Man 2 à 69,99 € sur Amazon, Cdiscount et la Fnac.