Golden Joystick Awards 2023 : 7 prix pour ce jeu, personne n'est surpris

Golden Joystick Awards 2023 : 7 prix pour ce jeu, personne n'est surprispar Amaury M.
De nombreux statuettes ont été distribuées, mais un titre repart avec plusieurs d'entre elles.
Comme chaque année, GamesRadar+ organise les Golden Joystick Awards, qui récompense les jeux vidéo sortis ces derniers mois. Une cérémonie qui a eu lieu cette semaine, alors que l'année n'est pas encore terminée, ce qui peut mettre de côté quelques titres, et c'est un jeu sorti en août dernier qui a tout raflé.
Baldur's Gate 3, le jeu de rôle de Larian Studios, a remporté sept prix, dont celui du Ultimate Game of the Year. Le RPG belge est donc le jeu de l'année aux Golden Joystick Awards 2023, ne laissant que des miettes aux autres. Voici toutes les récompenses décernées, les gagnants sont en gras :
Meilleur scénario :
- Baldur's Gate 3
- The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood
- Armored Core 6: Fires Of Rubicon
- Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals
- Paranormasight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Meilleur jeu toujours joué :
- No Man's Sky
- Genshin Impact
- The Sims 4
- Fortnite
- Naraka Bladepoint
- GTA Online
- Warframe
- Valorant
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive / Counter-Strike 2
- Apex Legends
- Dota 2
- Call of Duty
Meilleur design visuel :
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Starfield
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Viewfinder
- Lies of P
- Street Fighter 6
Studio de l'année :
- Larian Studios
- Digital Eclipse
- Nintendo EPD
- Mimimi Games
- Remedy Entertainment
- CD Projekt Red
Meilleur extension :
- PowerWash Simulator DLC
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom
- The Case of the Golden Idol Mysteries: The Lemurian Vampire and Spider of Lanka
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania
- A Little to the Left: Cupboards & Drawers
Meilleur jeu indépendant :
- Dave the Diver
- Pizza Tower
- Dredge
- Cocoon
- Viewfinder
- Sea of Stars
Meilleur jeu multijoueur :
- Exoprimal
- Diablo 4
- Street Fighter 6
- Remnant 2
- Mortal Kombat 1
- We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip
Meilleur design audio :
- Stray Gods
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk
- Starfield
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Final Fantasy XVI
Meilleure bande-annonce :
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty - Official Cinematic Trailer
- Alan Wake 2 - The Dark Place Gameplay Trailer
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Official Trailer #3
- Baby Steps Reveal Trailer
- Mortal Kombat 1 - Official It's In Our Blood Trailer
- Dave the Diver - Official Release Month And Accolades Trailer
Meilleure communauté :
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Warframe
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Dreams
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Meilleur jeu VR :
- C-Smash VRS
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Synapse
- Vertigo 2 VR
- F1 23 VR
- The Light Brigade
Meilleur hardware :
- PlayStation VR 2
- Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Headset
- Alienware 34 AW3423DWF
- Nitro Deck
- ASUS ROG Strix Scope II 96
- Samsung 990 PRO
Breakthrough Award :
- Cocoon / Geometric Interactive
Critics' Choice Award :
- Alan Wake 2
Meilleur jeu streamé :
- Valorant
Meilleure performance dans un premier rôle :
- Ben Starr - Clive Rosfield dans Final Fantasy XVI
- Yuri Lowenthal - Peter Parker dans Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Cameron Monaghan - Cal Kestis dans Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Ilkka Villi et Matthew Porretta - Alan Wake dans Alan Wake 2
- Nadji Jeter - Miles Morales dans Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Ellise Chappell - Kathy Johanson dans Deliver Us Mars
- Melanie Liburd - Saga Anderson dans Alan Wake 2
Meilleure performance dans un second rôle :
- Laura Bailey - Mary Jane dans Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Neil Newbon - Astarion dans Baldur's Gate 3
- Cissy Jones - Andreja dans Starfield
- Amelia Tyler - Narrator dans Baldur's Gate 3
- Ralph Ineson - Cidolfus Telamon dans Final Fantasy 16
- Patricia Summersett - Princesse Zelda dans The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Idris Elba - Solomon Reed dans Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Jeu Nintendo de l'année :
- Pikmin 4
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Fire Emblem Engage
- Metroid Prime Remastered
- Octopath Traveller 2
- Fae Farm
Jeu PC de l'année :
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Diablo 4
- Dave the Diver
- Tchia
- System Shock
- Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew
Jeu PlayStation de l'année :
- Final Fantasy 16
- Resident Evil 4
- Street Fighter 6
- Humanity
- Armored Core 6: Fires Of Rubicon
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Jeu Xbox de l'année :
- Starfield
- Chants of Sennaar
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Planet of Lana
- Dead Space
- Pentiment
Jeu le plus attendu :
- Death Stranding 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Tekken 8
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
- Hades 2
- Fable
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Everywhere
- Frostpunk 2
- Ark 2
- Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater
- Persona 3 Reload
- Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
- Pacific Drive
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin
Ultimate Game of the Year :
- Baldur's Gate 3
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Alan Wake 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Cocoon
- Starfield
- Final Fantasy 16
- Diablo 4
- Forza Motorsport
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon
- Assassin's Creed Mirage
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Street Fighter 6
- Metroid Prime Remastered
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Lords of the Fallen
- Dead Space
- Sea of Stars
Les cérémonies du genre vont s'enchaîner dans les prochaines semaines et les mois à venir, mais tous les yeux sont rivés vers les Game Awards, qui auront lieu au début du mois prochain. Baldur's Gate 3 réussira-t-il à renouveler l'exploit et repartir encore une fois avec la statuette du GOTY ? En tout cas, les concurrents tremblent, ils ont un sérieux adversaire ! Vous pouvez sinon retrouver Marvel's Spider-Man 2 à 69,99 € sur Amazon, Cdiscount et la Fnac.
|
Rédacteur - Testeur
Clint008