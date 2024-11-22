Golden Joystick Awards 2024 : le GOTY dévoilé, surprise en vue ?par Amaury M.
La 42e cérémonie des Golden Joystick Awards a eu lieu hier soir, voici tous les vainqueurs.
Chaque année, GamesRadar+ organise les Golden Joystick Awards, visant à récompenser les jeux qui ont marqué l'année, et qu'importe si celle-ci se termine dans plus de cinq semaines. Ils étaient nombreux (12 !) à prétendre au convoité prix du Jeu de l'Année, le jury a livré son verdict hier soir pendant la cérémonie :
ASTRO BOT, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Silent Hill 2 Remake et Balatro n'ont rien pu faire face à l'Action-RPG chinois de Game Science, Black Myth: Wukong est le GOTY 2024 aux Golden Joystick Awards. Voici la liste complète des vainqueurs, indiqués en gras :
Ultimate Game of the Year :
- Animal Well
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Helldivers 2
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Satisfactory
- Silent Hill 2
- Tekken 8
Meilleure narration :
- 1000xResist
- Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- Tactical Breach Wizards
Meilleur jeu multijoueur :
- Abiotic Factor
- EA Sports College Football 25
- Helldivers 2
- Sons of the Forest
- Tekken 8
- The Finals
Meilleur design visuel :
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Harold Halibut
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Meilleur jeu indépendant :
- Animal Well
- Arco
- Balatro
- Beyond Galaxyland
- Conscript
- Indika
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- Thank Goodness You’re Here!
- The Plucky Squire
- Ultros
Meilleur jeu indépendant (autopublié) :
- Arctic Eggs
- Another Crab’s Treasure
- Crow Country
- Duck Detective: The Secret Salami
- I Am Your Beast
- Little Kitty, Big City
- Riven
- Tactical Breach Wizards
- Tiny Glade
- UFO 50
Meilleur jeu toujours joué (PC et consoles) :
- Apex Legends
- Counter-Strike 2
- EA Sports FC
- Dota 2
- Fortnite
- GTA Online
- Minecraft
- Naraka: Bladepoint
- Roblox
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Valorant
- Warframe
Meilleur jeu toujours joué (mobiles) :
- Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile
- Free Fire
- Honkai: Star Rail
- Roblox
- Marvel Snap
- Monopoly Go!
- Mini Motorways
- PUBG: Battlegrounds
- Squad Busters
- Star Wars: Hunters
- Subway Surfers
- The Sims Mobile
Studio de l'année :
- 11 Bit Studios
- Arrowhead Game Studios
- Capcom
- Digital Eclipse
- Team ASOBI
- Visual Concepts
Meilleure extension :
- Alan Wake 2 Expansion Pass
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape
- Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla
- World of Warcraft: The War Within
Meilleur sound design :
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Robobeat
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Still Wakes the Deep
Meilleure bande originale :
- A Highland Song
- Astro Bot
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Hauntii
- Silent Hill 2
- Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance
Meilleure performance dans un rôle principal :
- Cody Christian (Cloud Strife dans Final Fantasy VII Rebirth)
- Kaiji Tang (Ichiban Kasuga dans Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth)
- Humberly Gonzalez (Kay Vess dans Star Wars Outlaws)
- Luke Roberts (James Sunderland dans Silent Hill 2)
- Melina Juergens (Senua dans Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II)
- Sonequa Martin-Green (Alvilda dans Asgard’s Wrath 2)
Meilleure performance dans un rôle secondaire :
- Abbi Greenland and Helen Goalen (Les Furies dans Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II)
- Briana White (Aerith Gainsborough dans Final Fantasy VII Rebirth)
- Dawn M. Bennett (Aigis dans Persona 3 Reload)
- Debra Wilson (Amanda Waller dans Suicide Squad)
- Matt Berry (Herbert dans Thank Goodness You’re Here!)
- Neve McIntosh (Suze dans Still Wakes the Deep)
Jeu PC de l'année :
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Frostpunk 2
- Satisfactory
- Tactical Breach Wizards
- UFO 50
Jeu console de l'année :
- Astro Bot
- Dragon’s Dogma 2
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Helldivers 2
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Meilleur jeu en accès anticipé :
- Enshrouded
- Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor
- Hades II
- Manor Lords
- Lethal Company
- Palworld
Meilleur hardware :
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024)
- Backbone One (2nd Gen)
- LG UltraGear 32GS95UE
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super
- Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra
- Steam Deck OLED
Meilleure bande-annonce :
- Caravan Sandwitch - Launch Trailer
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach - State of Play Announce Trailer
- Helldivers 2 - « The Fight for Freedom Begins » Launch Trailer
- Kingmakers - Official Announcement Trailer
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VII - Narrator Reveal Trailer
- The Plucky Squire - Launch Trailer
Jeu le plus attendu :
- Atomfall
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VII
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Deadlock
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Doom: The Dark Ages
- Exodus
- Fable
- Ghost of Yotei
- Grand Theft Auto VI
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Light No Fire
- Mafia: The Old Country
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- Skate
- Slay the Spire 2
- South of Midnight
Meilleure adaptation :
- Borderlands
- Fallout
- Halo Season 2
- Knuckles
- Like a Dragon: Yakuza
- Tomb Raider : La Légende de Lara Croft
Choix des streamers :
- Chained Together
Même si FF 7 Rebirth repart avec le plus de prix, c'est bien Black Myth: Wukong qui est élu Jeu de l'Année aux Golden Joystick Awards 2024, il succède à Baldur's Gate 3. ASTRO BOT repart seulement avec le prix du meilleur sound design, mais Team ASOBI est élu studio de l'année. Et, contrairement aux Game Awards, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree ne pouvait prétendre au prix du GOTY, il remporte le prix de la meilleure extension.
Black Myth: Wukong aura pour rappel droit à son édition physique sur PS5 le mois prochain, vous pouvez précommander le jeu en Deluxe Edition à partir de 51,90 € sur Amazon, Cdiscount et Fnac.
