Golden Joystick Awards 2024

Golden Joystick Awards 2024 : le GOTY dévoilé, surprise en vue ?

par
Source: GamesRadar+

La 42e cérémonie des Golden Joystick Awards a eu lieu hier soir, voici tous les vainqueurs.

Chaque année, GamesRadar+ organise les Golden Joystick Awards, visant à récompenser les jeux qui ont marqué l'année, et qu'importe si celle-ci se termine dans plus de cinq semaines. Ils étaient nombreux (12 !) à prétendre au convoité prix du Jeu de l'Année, le jury a livré son verdict hier soir pendant la cérémonie :

ASTRO BOT, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Silent Hill 2 Remake et Balatro n'ont rien pu faire face à l'Action-RPG chinois de Game Science, Black Myth: Wukong est le GOTY 2024 aux Golden Joystick Awards. Voici la liste complète des vainqueurs, indiqués en gras :

Ultimate Game of the Year :

  • Animal Well
  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Helldivers 2
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Satisfactory
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Tekken 8

Meilleure narration :

  • 1000xResist
  • Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
  • Tactical Breach Wizards

Meilleur jeu multijoueur :

  • Abiotic Factor
  • EA Sports College Football 25
  • Helldivers 2
  • Sons of the Forest
  • Tekken 8
  • The Finals

Meilleur design visuel :

  • Astro Bot
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Harold Halibut
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Meilleur jeu indépendant :

  • Animal Well
  • Arco
  • Balatro
  • Beyond Galaxyland
  • Conscript
  • Indika
  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
  • Thank Goodness You’re Here!
  • The Plucky Squire
  • Ultros

Meilleur jeu indépendant (autopublié) :

  • Arctic Eggs
  • Another Crab’s Treasure
  • Crow Country
  • Duck Detective: The Secret Salami
  • I Am Your Beast
  • Little Kitty, Big City
  • Riven
  • Tactical Breach Wizards
  • Tiny Glade
  • UFO 50

Meilleur jeu toujours joué (PC et consoles) :

  • Apex Legends
  • Counter-Strike 2
  • EA Sports FC
  • Dota 2
  • Fortnite
  • GTA Online
  • Minecraft
  • Naraka: Bladepoint
  • Roblox
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
  • Valorant
  • Warframe

Meilleur jeu toujours joué (mobiles) :

  • Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile
  • Free Fire
  • Honkai: Star Rail
  • Roblox
  • Marvel Snap
  • Monopoly Go!
  • Mini Motorways
  • PUBG: Battlegrounds
  • Squad Busters
  • Star Wars: Hunters
  • Subway Surfers
  • The Sims Mobile

Studio de l'année :

  • 11 Bit Studios
  • Arrowhead Game Studios
  • Capcom
  • Digital Eclipse
  • Team ASOBI
  • Visual Concepts

Meilleure extension :

  • Alan Wake 2 Expansion Pass
  • Destiny 2: The Final Shape
  • Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
  • God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla
  • World of Warcraft: The War Within

Meilleur sound design :

  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Robobeat
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • Still Wakes the Deep

Meilleure bande originale :

  • A Highland Song
  • Astro Bot
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Hauntii
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance

Meilleure performance dans un rôle principal :

  • Cody Christian (Cloud Strife dans Final Fantasy VII Rebirth)
  • Kaiji Tang (Ichiban Kasuga dans Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth)
  • Humberly Gonzalez (Kay Vess dans Star Wars Outlaws)
  • Luke Roberts (James Sunderland dans Silent Hill 2)
  • Melina Juergens (Senua dans Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II)
  • Sonequa Martin-Green (Alvilda dans Asgard’s Wrath 2)

Meilleure performance dans un rôle secondaire :

  • Abbi Greenland and Helen Goalen (Les Furies dans Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II)
  • Briana White (Aerith Gainsborough dans Final Fantasy VII Rebirth)
  • Dawn M. Bennett (Aigis dans Persona 3 Reload)
  • Debra Wilson (Amanda Waller dans Suicide Squad)
  • Matt Berry (Herbert dans Thank Goodness You’re Here!)
  • Neve McIntosh (Suze dans Still Wakes the Deep)

Jeu PC de l'année :

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro
  • Frostpunk 2
  • Satisfactory
  • Tactical Breach Wizards
  • UFO 50

Jeu console de l'année :

  • Astro Bot
  • Dragon’s Dogma 2
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Helldivers 2
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Meilleur jeu en accès anticipé :

  • Enshrouded
  • Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor
  • Hades II
  • Manor Lords
  • Lethal Company
  • Palworld

Meilleur hardware :

  • Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024)
  • Backbone One (2nd Gen)
  • LG UltraGear 32GS95UE
  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super
  • Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra
  • Steam Deck OLED

Meilleure bande-annonce :

  • Caravan Sandwitch - Launch Trailer
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach - State of Play Announce Trailer
  • Helldivers 2 - « The Fight for Freedom Begins » Launch Trailer
  • Kingmakers - Official Announcement Trailer
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization VII - Narrator Reveal Trailer
  • The Plucky Squire - Launch Trailer

Jeu le plus attendu :

  • Atomfall
  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization VII
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Deadlock
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
  • Doom: The Dark Ages
  • Exodus
  • Fable
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Grand Theft Auto VI
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
  • Light No Fire
  • Mafia: The Old Country
  • Monster Hunter Wilds
  • Skate
  • Slay the Spire 2
  • South of Midnight

Meilleure adaptation :

  • Borderlands
  • Fallout
  • Halo Season 2
  • Knuckles
  • Like a Dragon: Yakuza
  • Tomb Raider : La Légende de Lara Croft

Choix des streamers :

  • Chained Together

Même si FF 7 Rebirth repart avec le plus de prix, c'est bien Black Myth: Wukong qui est élu Jeu de l'Année aux Golden Joystick Awards 2024, il succède à Baldur's Gate 3. ASTRO BOT repart seulement avec le prix du meilleur sound design, mais Team ASOBI est élu studio de l'année. Et, contrairement aux Game Awards, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree ne pouvait prétendre au prix du GOTY, il remporte le prix de la meilleure extension.

Black Myth: Wukong aura pour rappel droit à son édition physique sur PS5 le mois prochain, vous pouvez précommander le jeu en Deluxe Edition à partir de 51,90 € sur Amazon, Cdiscount et Fnac.

Lire aussi : The Game Awards 2024 : les nommés dévoilés avec un choix très critiquable pour le GOTY

