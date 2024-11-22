Golden Joystick Awards 2024 : le GOTY dévoilé, surprise en vue ?

Chaque année, GamesRadar+ organise les Golden Joystick Awards, visant à récompenser les jeux qui ont marqué l'année, et qu'importe si celle-ci se termine dans plus de cinq semaines. Ils étaient nombreux (12 !) à prétendre au convoité prix du Jeu de l'Année, le jury a livré son verdict hier soir pendant la cérémonie :

ASTRO BOT, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Silent Hill 2 Remake et Balatro n'ont rien pu faire face à l'Action-RPG chinois de Game Science, Black Myth: Wukong est le GOTY 2024 aux Golden Joystick Awards. Voici la liste complète des vainqueurs, indiqués en gras :

Ultimate Game of the Year : Animal Well

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Helldivers 2

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Satisfactory

Silent Hill 2

Tekken 8 Meilleure narration : 1000xResist

Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Tactical Breach Wizards Meilleur jeu multijoueur : Abiotic Factor

EA Sports College Football 25

Helldivers 2

Sons of the Forest

Tekken 8

The Finals Meilleur design visuel : Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Harold Halibut

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Meilleur jeu indépendant : Animal Well

Arco

Balatro

Beyond Galaxyland

Conscript

Indika

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Thank Goodness You’re Here!

The Plucky Squire

Ultros Meilleur jeu indépendant (autopublié) : Arctic Eggs

Another Crab’s Treasure

Crow Country

Duck Detective: The Secret Salami

I Am Your Beast

Little Kitty, Big City

Riven

Tactical Breach Wizards

Tiny Glade

UFO 50 Meilleur jeu toujours joué (PC et consoles) : Apex Legends

Counter-Strike 2

EA Sports FC

Dota 2

Fortnite

GTA Online

Minecraft

Naraka: Bladepoint

Roblox

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Valorant

Warframe Meilleur jeu toujours joué (mobiles) : Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile

Free Fire

Honkai: Star Rail

Roblox

Marvel Snap

Monopoly Go!

Mini Motorways

PUBG: Battlegrounds

Squad Busters

Star Wars: Hunters

Subway Surfers

The Sims Mobile Studio de l'année : 11 Bit Studios

Arrowhead Game Studios

Capcom

Digital Eclipse

Team ASOBI

Visual Concepts Meilleure extension : Alan Wake 2 Expansion Pass

Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla

World of Warcraft: The War Within Meilleur sound design : Astro Bot

Balatro

Robobeat

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Star Wars Outlaws

Still Wakes the Deep Meilleure bande originale : A Highland Song

Astro Bot

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Hauntii

Silent Hill 2

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Meilleure performance dans un rôle principal : Cody Christian (Cloud Strife dans Final Fantasy VII Rebirth)

Kaiji Tang (Ichiban Kasuga dans Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth)

Humberly Gonzalez (Kay Vess dans Star Wars Outlaws)

Luke Roberts (James Sunderland dans Silent Hill 2)

Melina Juergens (Senua dans Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II)

Sonequa Martin-Green (Alvilda dans Asgard’s Wrath 2) Meilleure performance dans un rôle secondaire : Abbi Greenland and Helen Goalen (Les Furies dans Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II)

Briana White (Aerith Gainsborough dans Final Fantasy VII Rebirth)

Dawn M. Bennett (Aigis dans Persona 3 Reload)

Debra Wilson (Amanda Waller dans Suicide Squad)

Matt Berry (Herbert dans Thank Goodness You’re Here!)

Neve McIntosh (Suze dans Still Wakes the Deep) Jeu PC de l'année : Animal Well

Balatro

Frostpunk 2

Satisfactory

Tactical Breach Wizards

UFO 50 Jeu console de l'année : Astro Bot

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Helldivers 2

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Meilleur jeu en accès anticipé : Enshrouded

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor

Hades II

Manor Lords

Lethal Company

Palworld Meilleur hardware : Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024)

Backbone One (2nd Gen)

LG UltraGear 32GS95UE

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super

Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra

Steam Deck OLED Meilleure bande-annonce : Caravan Sandwitch - Launch Trailer

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach - State of Play Announce Trailer

Helldivers 2 - « The Fight for Freedom Begins » Launch Trailer

Kingmakers - Official Announcement Trailer

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII - Narrator Reveal Trailer

The Plucky Squire - Launch Trailer Jeu le plus attendu : Atomfall

Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Deadlock

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Doom: The Dark Ages

Exodus

Fable

Ghost of Yotei

Grand Theft Auto VI

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Light No Fire

Mafia: The Old Country

Monster Hunter Wilds

Skate

Slay the Spire 2

South of Midnight Meilleure adaptation : Borderlands

Fallout

Halo Season 2

Knuckles

Like a Dragon: Yakuza

Tomb Raider : La Légende de Lara Croft Choix des streamers : Chained Together

Même si FF 7 Rebirth repart avec le plus de prix, c'est bien Black Myth: Wukong qui est élu Jeu de l'Année aux Golden Joystick Awards 2024, il succède à Baldur's Gate 3. ASTRO BOT repart seulement avec le prix du meilleur sound design, mais Team ASOBI est élu studio de l'année. Et, contrairement aux Game Awards, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree ne pouvait prétendre au prix du GOTY, il remporte le prix de la meilleure extension.

Black Myth: Wukong aura pour rappel droit à son édition physique sur PS5 le mois prochain, vous pouvez précommander le jeu en Deluxe Edition à partir de 51,90 € sur Amazon, Cdiscount et Fnac.

