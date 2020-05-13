PlayStation Store européen : mise à jour du 11 mai 2020

PlayStation Store européen : mise à jour du 11 mai 2020par Alexandre S.
Source: PlayStation Blog et Store
Quelques petites nouveautés font leur apparition en boutique, même sur PS Vita.
Jeu PS4
- Sakura Wars Digital Deluxe Edition - 79,99 €
- Sakura Wars - 59,99 €
- Moving Out - 24,99 €
- Huntdown - 19,99 €
- Gal*Gun 2 - Complete Edition - 59,99 €
- Final Assault (VR)- 49,99 € (32,49 € pour les membres PS+ jusqu'au 23 mai)
- Thy Sword - 9,99 €
- Potata - 14,99 €
- Portal Knights - Édition légendaire - 29,99 €
- Island Saver - Gratuit
- Dungeon of the Endless - 15 mai
- PONG Quest - 15 mai
- The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters - 15 mai
- Umihara Kawase Fresh! - 15 mai
Jeux PS Vita
- Gal*Gun: Double Peace - Ultimate Edition - 39,99 €
- Thy Sword - 9,99 €
PS4 DLC
- AUDICA
- Avalanche - Bex - Gratuit
- Girls Be Dancing - Party Bois - Gratuit
- Long Run - Hausman and Jenni Rudolph ft. Lys - Gratuit
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
- Mortar Shotgun Bundle - 3,99 €
- Renegade Officer Character - 4,99 €
- Mission 2 - Blood Count - 6,99 €
- Gas Mask Headgear Bundle - 2,99 €
- Bloodsoaked Weapon Skins - 2,99 €
- Stellaris: Console Edition
- Synthetic Dawn Story Pack - 11,99 €
- Expansion Pass Two - 29,99 €
- Moving Out
- The Employees of the Month Pack - 2,99 €
- Apex Legends
- PlayStation Plus Play Pack - Gratuit
- Warframe
- Pack Digital TennoCon 2020 - 24,99 €
- Island Saver
- Dinosaur Island - 4,99 €
- Dying Light
- Pack d'armes Unturned - Gratuit
