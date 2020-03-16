Actualité
PlayStation Store européen : mise à jour du 16 mars 2020

Source: PlayStation Blog

Démons et zombies s'invitent cette semaine dans la boutique de Sony, entre massacre et angoisse.

Jeux PS4

  • ACA NEOGEO WAKU WAKU 7 - 17 mars
  • R.B.I. Baseball 20 - 17 mars
  • UNO Ultimate Edition - 17 mars
  • Arcade Archives IMAGE FIGHT - 18 mars
  • Epic Word Search Collection - 18 mars
  • Explosive Jake - 18 mars
  • Neverlast - 18 mars
  • Red Death - 18 mars
  • The Rabbit Hole (VR) - 18 mars
  • Thunder Paw - 18 mars
  • Wild Puffins - 18 mars
  • Arcade Archives FORMATION Z - 19 mars
  • Resident Evil 3: Raccoon City Demo - 19 mars
  • The Casebook of Arkady Smith - 19 mars
  • TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2 - 19 mars
  • DOOM 64 - 20 mars
  • DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition - 20 mars
  • DOOM Eternal Standard Edition - 20 mars
  • LA-MULANA - 20 mars
  • LA-MULANA 2 - 20 mars
  • Spuds Unearthed (VR) - 20 mars
  • The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - 20 mars
  • War Thunder – Apache Bundle - 20 mars

