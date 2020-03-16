PlayStation Store européen : mise à jour du 16 mars 2020

PlayStation Store européen : mise à jour du 16 mars 2020par Alexandre S.
Source: PlayStation Blog
Démons et zombies s'invitent cette semaine dans la boutique de Sony, entre massacre et angoisse.
Jeux PS4
- ACA NEOGEO WAKU WAKU 7 - 17 mars
- R.B.I. Baseball 20 - 17 mars
- UNO Ultimate Edition - 17 mars
- Arcade Archives IMAGE FIGHT - 18 mars
- Epic Word Search Collection - 18 mars
- Explosive Jake - 18 mars
- Neverlast - 18 mars
- Red Death - 18 mars
- The Rabbit Hole (VR) - 18 mars
- Thunder Paw - 18 mars
- Wild Puffins - 18 mars
- Arcade Archives FORMATION Z - 19 mars
- Resident Evil 3: Raccoon City Demo - 19 mars
- The Casebook of Arkady Smith - 19 mars
- TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2 - 19 mars
- DOOM 64 - 20 mars
- DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition - 20 mars
- DOOM Eternal Standard Edition - 20 mars
- LA-MULANA - 20 mars
- LA-MULANA 2 - 20 mars
- Spuds Unearthed (VR) - 20 mars
- The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - 20 mars
- War Thunder – Apache Bundle - 20 mars
